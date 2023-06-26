Grizzlies pick up option on Xavier Tillman

Memphis Grizzlies PR: The @memgrizz today announced the team exercised its 2023-24 contract option on Xavier Tillman Sr. pic.twitter.com/COwROMWbYU
The @memgrizz today announced the team exercised its 2023-24 contract option on Xavier Tillman Sr. pic.twitter.com/COwROMWbYU – 6:30 PM
Story on @hoopshype: Naz Reid avoided free agency by extending with the Wolves yesterday.
Here are several other upcoming free agents, like D’Angelo Russell, Nikola Vucevic, and Xavier Tillman, we could potentially see sign extensions by June 30.
hoopshype.com/lists/extensio… – 10:28 AM
Michael Scotto: The Memphis Grizzlies exercised the team’s $1.93 million option on forward Xavier Tillman for the 2023-24 season, team says. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / June 26, 2023
Geoff Calkins: Xavier Tillman on hearing positive things from the front office: “It definitely puts a smile on my face because it means I get to stay here.” The guy is a joy. -via Twitter @geoff_calkins / April 30, 2023
Damichael Cole: Zach Kleiman says Xavier Tillman Sr., who has a team option, is definitely in the plans for next season. -via Twitter @DamichaelC / April 30, 2023