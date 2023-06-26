Italian federation president on Paolo Banchero: 'He fooled us'

Italian Basketball Federation president Gianni Petrucci didn’t take lightly Paolo Banchero’s decision to play for Team USA in the upcoming FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023. In an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, Petrucci was disappointed with the lack of communication from Banchero. “It was a legitimate decision, but he could have made a call to communicate that to us. Instead, we learned about his decision from the newspapers,” Petrucci told La Gazzetta dello Sport. “In the past few days, he was in Milan, and despite our agreements with his agency, he avoided the meeting with coach Pozzecco.” “Betrayal, especially in basketball, is a strong word. Situations like this happen, and personally, I’m used to it. But he fooled us, we were planning a great commercial strategy for him. Now we need to turn this disappointment into positive energy, I’m sure our coach will be able to do it,” Petrucci added.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Paolo Banchero has committed to playing for Team USA at the upcoming FIBA World Cup, despite Italy’s hopes of having him represent the Azzurri in the future. Long-time Italian international, Luigi Datome, commented on Banchero’s decision. “He made his choice, and it’s okay to try. We don’t have to treat him like a traitor. Everybody has their own path.” -via EuroHoops.net / June 24, 2023
Add the NBA’s reigning Rookie of the Year to the list of commitments for Team USA this summer. Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 pick from the 2022 NBA Draft, is the eleventh American pro to commit for the FIBA World Cup in the Philippines, league sources told The Athletic. And it’s a bit of a coup for the Americans, as Banchero, who was born in the U.S. but has an Italian passport, had previously said he would play for Team Italy this summer. -via The Athletic / June 24, 2023
Banchero, 20, was given an Italian passport in early 2020 (his father is of Italian descent) with the idea that he would play for the Azzurri in the Tokyo Olympics. But the Games were delayed a year due to COVID-19, and he never appeared with the Italians. In the meantime, he played one season at Duke, where Hill is a legend, and Hill continued to pursue Banchero after he was drafted into the NBA. -via The Athletic / June 24, 2023