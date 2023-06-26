John Collins traded to Utah

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: The Hawks are finalizing a trade to send F/C John Collins to the Jazz for Rudy Gay and a future second-round pick. Atlanta’s largely unloading Collins’ three years, $78M for some roster building flexibility and alignment with looming changes to salary cap.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
So @atlhawksfanatic wants me to note that John Collins was born in Utah.
That is true. – 2:54 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Hawks finally trade John Collins in a salary dump to Jazz for Rudy Gay
nbcsports.com/nba/news/repor… – 2:53 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
A look at the John Collins trade and how it impacts Atlanta/Utah.
youtu.be/OBllBJ-sf88
via @YouTube – 2:52 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae Young-to-John Collins assists by season (NBA rank)
2019: 163 assists (8th)
2020: 119 assists (6th)
2021: 136 assists (t-5th)
2022: 141 assists (5th)
2023: 133 assists (9th) – 2:52 PM
Chris Vivlamore @CVivlamoreAJC
Vote: Why did the Hawks trade John Collins?
ajc.com/sports/atlanta… – 2:51 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
I’d add, John Collins contract is extremely affordable for a starting-level big man, especially on this roster for the @utahjazz.
Jazz aren’t in any kind of a salary crunch, and there’s a very real chance he opts out before his player option, for better or worse. – 2:49 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Poll: Why did the Hawks trade John Collins? ajc.com/sports/atlanta… – 2:44 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
From all the draft people I talked to, Taylor Hendricks was further away from contributing than most other players projected in the top 10.
Having John Collins step in right away gives Hendricks time to develop his body, add weight, and adjust to the NBA game. – 2:43 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Danny Ainge and the Jazz made another trade on Monday after years of John Collins rumors. What he’s doing should look familiar to Celtics fans masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 2:39 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
John Collins was No. 6 in the list of trade rumors survivors a few months ago.
(Bradley Beal was No. 1).
hoopshype.com/lists/nba-trad… – 2:38 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
The Atlanta Hawks and trading John Collins over the years, a summary: pic.twitter.com/LDqJZe5sYY – 2:29 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The John Collins saga is like the JV version of the Bradley Beal saga. – 2:19 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Not a ton of teams with real spending power this summer. The Thunder are using a significant portion to take on Dāvis Bertāns. Jazz using their $ to take on John Collins – 2:12 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Not a ton of teams with real spending power this summer. The Thunder are using a significant portion to take on Dāvis Bertāns. Hawks using their $ to take on John Collins – 2:11 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Over the last 3 years it was matter of time that John Collins to leave Atlanta via trade. His last season was probably the worst of his NBA career impact-wise. In Utah he can find a place for a full fresh start. It’s all he needs for right now. #TrueToAtlanta #TakeNote #NBA – 2:07 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
So why are thoughts on the Jazz acquiring John Collins?
Mine? You take anything when it comes for free. The Jazz were fortunate his contract is what it is. He’s a good player – 2:05 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
I need to see this Utah Jazz lineup this season:
C: Walker Kessler
PF: John Collins
SF: Kelly Olynyk
SG: Taylor Hendricks
PG: Lauri Markkanen – 2:04 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
The Utah Jazz are acquiring Utah native John Collins from the Atlanta Hawks deseret.com/2023/6/26/2377… pic.twitter.com/q2P0pbQuG9 – 2:03 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
The Jazz and Hawks have agreed to a trade that will send F John Collins to Utah in exchange for Rudy Gay and a future 2nd-round pick, per @wojespn pic.twitter.com/Fj8q6mvX0o – 2:01 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
John Collins is set to leave the Atlanta Hawks for the first time 🧳
He’s been reportedly inserted in a deal with the Utah Jazz:
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 2:00 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
John Collins, still just 25, is an excellent addition for the Jazz. Utah now has a solid Markkanen/Kessler/Collins frontcourt rotation. Jazz, still stocked with first rounders, slowly starting to build something. – 2:00 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
John Collins was great to the media. Appreciated that fact always
The return is crumbs, except that at least the Jazz can take on his salary and send ATL a much smaller deal in Gay’s. – 1:59 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
I really like the John Collins deal for Utah. Will Hardy showed last year he’s able to put players in the best positions to succeed, and Collins gives the Jazz a different skill set in the front court alongside Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler. – 1:57 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Can confirm the Jazz are trading with Atlanta to acquire John Collins – 1:56 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The Jazz continue to get more and more athletic.
I think the crux of this deal is how well John Collins shoots the ball between Markkanen and Walker Kessler.
But this is a low cost swing for a reasonably high upside player. – 1:55 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
John Collins is worth more than that — when you’re not trying to get under the tax.
I’m sure ATL had better offers value wise but would have had to take bigger money back. – 1:54 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Among players to play each of the last 6 seasons, John Collins is 1 of 5 individuals to average 15 points and 55% FG during that span. Others:
Nikola Jokic
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Jonas Valanciunas
Domantas Sabonis – 1:53 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
John Collins was in the rumor mill for multiple *years* this is truly the end of an era – 1:52 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
I know the focus is gonna be on John Collins FINALLY getting traded (even the great soothsayers were uncertain it would happen) but he’s a really good player and that got forgotten. Felt like whichever team got him would be getting a steal. Jazz got him for, reportedly, not much. – 1:51 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
wild that Utah traded Rudy Gobert and got back:
4 first-round draft picks (3 of them unprotected) and a pick swap and Walker Kessler and Pat Bev and Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley
Yet traded for John Collins 10 months later and only gave up:
Rudy Gay and one 2nd-round pick – 1:51 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
John Collins headed to Utah for Rudy Gay’s expiring and future 2nd rounder in salary cap dump for Hawks team determined to get under tax. Might have been worth Heat seizing on 2 years ago, but wasn’t now with big $ left (3 yrs, 78 M), declining production and big drop in 3 pt %. – 1:50 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Full ESPN story on the Jazz landing the Hawks’ John Collins in a trade: tinyurl.com/y83yvs9s – 1:48 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
Utah will use their cap space to acquire John Collins. Deal can be executed on July 6.
Rudy Gay will opt into his $6.8M player option amount to facilitate the trade.
The Jazz are projected with roughly $7.5M in cap space left. Could have around $20M if Jordan Clarkson leaves. – 1:47 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
John Collins never hearing a Hawks trade rumor again pic.twitter.com/s3bVYWwlwv – 1:47 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
John Collins as a Hawk:
15.8 PPG
8.0 RPG
55.1 FG%
Heading to Utah. pic.twitter.com/R6Gj2cI3My – 1:47 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
What a momentous day, one we will always remember, one that’s been coming for ages it seems:
Friends, after years on the block, John Collins has finally been traded. – 1:46 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
John Collins moves to Utah joining the Jazz and it will be so interesting to see him play next to Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler. The Jazz add a high-level piece to their core. #TakeNote – 1:45 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Utah has wanted John Collins for a long time and got him for next to nothing. Great addition. – 1:45 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
The Utah Jazz are working on a deal to acquire John Collins from the Atlanta Hawks, league sources told @YahooSports. – 1:44 PM
