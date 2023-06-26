Kings, Pistons in the mix for Draymond Green if he doesn't re-sign with Warriors?

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
New podcast! NBA free agency and trade talk
alongside @ChrisBHaynes on #thisleague UNCUT is out NOW. Covering:
🏀 Draymond Green
🏀 Chris Paul
🏀 James Harden
🏀 Deandre Ayton
🏀 Damian Lillard
🏀 And more!
LISTEN HERE: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 10:18 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Sacramento Kings Eye Draymond Green for Free Agency; Multi-year Deal at Golden State More Likely
sportando.basketball/en/sacramento-… – 9:52 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Warriors free agency: Draymond Green’s decision looms, plus targets and more storylines
(By @ColinCBSSports)
cbssports.com/nba/news/warri… – 8:45 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
On the strong signals that the Warriors are headed to a new multiyear deal with Draymond Green … despite Sacramento’s newfound financial flexibility to pursue him and the interest of another Western Conference rival: marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-free-age… pic.twitter.com/o3KK2mxyc1 – 6:42 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
If Draymond Green ends up back in Golden State next season, he might have some fences to mend with Chris Paul 😬
(via SHOWTIMEBasketball / YT) pic.twitter.com/8n2ZXnWRdG – 9:09 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Steph…with 3 years left on his deal, almost forces you to put talent around him”
When @BobbyMarks42 joined @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine, he gave his thoughts on what direction the Warriors should head with Draymond Green and Klay Thompson #DubNation pic.twitter.com/1DBcNfne9q – 5:13 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Updated title odds, where do #sixers stack up
post draft rumor round up on
Brook Lopez to Houston?
Harden looking to stay put?
Could the Kings try to max and lure Draymond Green? How would Sabonis feel?
+ is Dame to #HEATCulture inevitable?
libertyballers.com/2023/6/24/2377… – 11:01 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Are Sacramento Kings about to use newfound cap space to pursue Golden State Warriors free agent Draymond Green? sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 6:59 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
I think it’s more probably that the Kings sign Kyle Kuzma, but Sacramento making a big money play for Draymond Green is a very real possibility. – 5:46 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
“The Kings can now go hunting for Draymond Green, if they wish.” – @WindhorstESPN
Windhorst mentioned Mike Brown and Draymond Green are very close. Sacramento could also “blow Golden State out of the water” for a potential Green contract.
The Kings project to have $35+ million… pic.twitter.com/djwXOjT148 – 5:31 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
It may be setting up for Klay Thompson to have to play out final year of contract while Curry and Draymond Green will be locked in through 2025-26. – 12:36 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Last year, there were 210 players who were the closest defender on at least 200 shots in the paint. Only JJJ, AD, Draymond, Claxton, and Royce O’Neale held opponents to a lower FG% than KP’s 42 percent: theringer.com/nba/2023/6/22/… – 11:42 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
On plays when the screen directly led to a shot or a pass that led to a shot, Porzingis finished second in points per play. Fourth was Draymond Green, fifth was Jokic, and sixth was Joel Embiid: theringer.com/nba/2023/6/22/… – 11:39 AM
I continue to hear nothing but strong confidence emanating from the Bay Area that an agreement on a multi-year deal for Draymond Green to stay right where he’s always been is forthcoming. (A three-year deal, league sources say, is a popular current projection for the 33-year-old.) -via marcstein.substack.com / June 25, 2023
League sources say that the Grizzlies nonetheless had strong interest in Green and were plotting to make some sort of run at him. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 25, 2023
“We have to maintain that type of variety in our game somehow. We lost some of that this year. So hopefully we can regain some of that next year. … When we had to have a bucket, we’ve leaned on the high pick-and-roll, Steph/Draymond. It’s our best play. That’s our 98-mph fastball. But if you throw that down the middle enough, somebody’s hitting it into McCovey Cove. And that’s what happened against the Lakers, we just didn’t have the variety. We didn’t have the changeup, as Steph said.” -via The Athletic / June 24, 2023