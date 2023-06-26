Victor Wembanyama to miss World Cup

Victor Wembanyama won’t feature in the upcoming FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, according to L’Equipe. According to the report, the 19-year-old said he made his decision himself after consulting his closest entourage, the medical staff, and several executives of the French national team. “The Spurs would have supported me whatever my choice had been,” Wembanyama told L’Equipe, eliminating any possible assumptions about potential pressure from his new team.
Source: BasketNews
Source: BasketNews
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Victor Wembanyama told L’Equipe that he will not play for France this summer at the World Cup. He said in a story published this morning that it “would be unrealistic in terms of development and not prudent in terms of health.” – 3:45 AM
Victor Wembanyama told L’Equipe that he will not play for France this summer at the World Cup. He said in a story published this morning that it “would be unrealistic in terms of development and not prudent in terms of health.” – 3:45 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Victor Wembanyama Not in France’s Roster for the 2023 Basketball World Cup
sportando.basketball/en/victor-wemb… – 3:44 AM
Victor Wembanyama Not in France’s Roster for the 2023 Basketball World Cup
sportando.basketball/en/victor-wemb… – 3:44 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Victor Wembanyama will miss the upcoming FIBA World Cup 🚫 pic.twitter.com/O0kbwVFuNI – 3:27 AM
Victor Wembanyama will miss the upcoming FIBA World Cup 🚫 pic.twitter.com/O0kbwVFuNI – 3:27 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Huge blow for the #FIBAWC
Victor Wembanyama will not play
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1521… – 2:23 AM
Huge blow for the #FIBAWC
Victor Wembanyama will not play
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1521… – 2:23 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
BREAKING: Victor Wembanyama will miss the upcoming FIBA Basketball World Cup ❌
The San Antonio Spurs prospect made a short comment about his decision: basketnews.com/news-191125-vi… – 2:07 AM
BREAKING: Victor Wembanyama will miss the upcoming FIBA Basketball World Cup ❌
The San Antonio Spurs prospect made a short comment about his decision: basketnews.com/news-191125-vi… – 2:07 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“His perspective is different”
🏀 @adaniels33 believes the sky is the limit for Victor Wembanyama #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/PLRpX89xkC – 7:23 PM
“His perspective is different”
🏀 @adaniels33 believes the sky is the limit for Victor Wembanyama #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/PLRpX89xkC – 7:23 PM
LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom
The San Antonio Spurs begin summer league play on July 3rd. Will Victor Wembanyama play? What other Spurs could play? Here is the latest: spurstalk.com/spurs-summer-l… – 12:48 PM
The San Antonio Spurs begin summer league play on July 3rd. Will Victor Wembanyama play? What other Spurs could play? Here is the latest: spurstalk.com/spurs-summer-l… – 12:48 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Victor Wembanyama alongside Spurs LEGENDS 🤩
📸 @vicw_32 pic.twitter.com/Cj6jrP2dEn – 8:30 AM
Victor Wembanyama alongside Spurs LEGENDS 🤩
📸 @vicw_32 pic.twitter.com/Cj6jrP2dEn – 8:30 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Only getting started for Victor Wembanyama
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… pic.twitter.com/aruPPaR0uS – 5:16 AM
Only getting started for Victor Wembanyama
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… pic.twitter.com/aruPPaR0uS – 5:16 AM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
San Antonio rolls out red carpet for No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama | NBA.com nba.com/news/spurs-rol… – 8:53 PM
San Antonio rolls out red carpet for No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama | NBA.com nba.com/news/spurs-rol… – 8:53 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Don’t listen to the speculations, I am playing”
🔊Projected Top Pick Victor Wembanyama (@vicw_32) clears the air about summer league. #NBADraft
@TermineRadio | @sarahkustok| @DalenCuff pic.twitter.com/fdgdW5cR9J – 7:22 PM
“Don’t listen to the speculations, I am playing”
🔊Projected Top Pick Victor Wembanyama (@vicw_32) clears the air about summer league. #NBADraft
@TermineRadio | @sarahkustok| @DalenCuff pic.twitter.com/fdgdW5cR9J – 7:22 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
From Victor Wembanyama to Joel Embiid, from Tom Brady to Jalen Hurts, pro sports is about stars more than smarts inquirer.com/sixers/victor-… via @phillyinquirer – 4:57 PM
From Victor Wembanyama to Joel Embiid, from Tom Brady to Jalen Hurts, pro sports is about stars more than smarts inquirer.com/sixers/victor-… via @phillyinquirer – 4:57 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama embracing ‘Wembymania’ in San Antonio: ‘This is what it’s about, this makes me happy’
cbssports.com/nba/news/spurs… – 3:06 PM
Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama embracing ‘Wembymania’ in San Antonio: ‘This is what it’s about, this makes me happy’
cbssports.com/nba/news/spurs… – 3:06 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
First look at Spurs Frenchmen Victor Wembanyama and Sidy Cissoko in their new threads 🤩
(📸: @spurs) pic.twitter.com/qNoEnEjvkZ – 3:05 PM
First look at Spurs Frenchmen Victor Wembanyama and Sidy Cissoko in their new threads 🤩
(📸: @spurs) pic.twitter.com/qNoEnEjvkZ – 3:05 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
So @AirlessJordan tossed Victor Wembanyama his first lob as a Spur. – 2:34 PM
So @AirlessJordan tossed Victor Wembanyama his first lob as a Spur. – 2:34 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
A quick little dunk to end a photo shoot for Victor Wembanyama. pic.twitter.com/gZlaJGCX9m – 2:28 PM
A quick little dunk to end a photo shoot for Victor Wembanyama. pic.twitter.com/gZlaJGCX9m – 2:28 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Victor Wembanyama is a big Lego fan. Just 1,000 of these were made and it took a Spurs staffer 15 hours to assemble. pic.twitter.com/LB6XvhDqyn – 1:57 PM
Victor Wembanyama is a big Lego fan. Just 1,000 of these were made and it took a Spurs staffer 15 hours to assemble. pic.twitter.com/LB6XvhDqyn – 1:57 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
“I can’t wait to play against Victor.”
Bilal Coulibaly has seen the Summer League schedule and is looking forward to playing his longtime friend Victor Wembanyama. He also explained their backstory. pic.twitter.com/0MoeGZ7wCc – 1:42 PM
“I can’t wait to play against Victor.”
Bilal Coulibaly has seen the Summer League schedule and is looking forward to playing his longtime friend Victor Wembanyama. He also explained their backstory. pic.twitter.com/0MoeGZ7wCc – 1:42 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
It’s just the beginning of the journey. Victor Wembanyama in black of the San Antonio Spurs.
#GoSpursGo #PorVida #Wembanyama pic.twitter.com/w8hvhbbZUp – 1:36 PM
It’s just the beginning of the journey. Victor Wembanyama in black of the San Antonio Spurs.
#GoSpursGo #PorVida #Wembanyama pic.twitter.com/w8hvhbbZUp – 1:36 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Victor Wembanyama will have pretty busy days ahead of. He will visit Nike headquarters and he will try to get acclimated as much as possible in San Antonio as he said. #GoSpursGo #PorVida #Wembanyama – 1:30 PM
Victor Wembanyama will have pretty busy days ahead of. He will visit Nike headquarters and he will try to get acclimated as much as possible in San Antonio as he said. #GoSpursGo #PorVida #Wembanyama – 1:30 PM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
Victor Wembanyama announces he wants to retire before he turns 40.
So did a lot of us, kid. – 1:30 PM
Victor Wembanyama announces he wants to retire before he turns 40.
So did a lot of us, kid. – 1:30 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Victor Wembanyama described himself as a basketball player: “I’m trying to be myself. I’m trying to learn. I can do a little bit of everything on the court. People show a lot of love.” #GoSpursGo #PorVida #Wembanyama – 1:29 PM
Victor Wembanyama described himself as a basketball player: “I’m trying to be myself. I’m trying to learn. I can do a little bit of everything on the court. People show a lot of love.” #GoSpursGo #PorVida #Wembanyama – 1:29 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Victor Wembanyama will be at Nike headquarters in the next few days, he says. A busy time for the kid. – 1:29 PM
Victor Wembanyama will be at Nike headquarters in the next few days, he says. A busy time for the kid. – 1:29 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Victor Wembanyama said he learned more last night about the NBA than he ever knew before thanks to a dinner last night with Manu Ginobili, David Robinson and Tim Duncan. – 1:27 PM
Victor Wembanyama said he learned more last night about the NBA than he ever knew before thanks to a dinner last night with Manu Ginobili, David Robinson and Tim Duncan. – 1:27 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Victor Wembanyama says after dinner last night with Tim Duncan, David Robinson and Manu Ginobili (and others) he learned more about the NBA in two hours than he did in his entire life prior to that. pic.twitter.com/t7cr3ZZc3i – 1:26 PM
Victor Wembanyama says after dinner last night with Tim Duncan, David Robinson and Manu Ginobili (and others) he learned more about the NBA in two hours than he did in his entire life prior to that. pic.twitter.com/t7cr3ZZc3i – 1:26 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
A smile full of joy. Victor Wembanyama is in San Antonio and he’s ready to take over Spurs. #GoSpursGo #PorVida #Wembanyama pic.twitter.com/2heoYJogzY – 1:19 PM
A smile full of joy. Victor Wembanyama is in San Antonio and he’s ready to take over Spurs. #GoSpursGo #PorVida #Wembanyama pic.twitter.com/2heoYJogzY – 1:19 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Victor Wembanyama’s era in San Antonio officially has started! #GoSpursGo #PorVida pic.twitter.com/1E5fsvAedm – 1:16 PM
Victor Wembanyama’s era in San Antonio officially has started! #GoSpursGo #PorVida pic.twitter.com/1E5fsvAedm – 1:16 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
It’s a good day to be a French player in the NBA. The Washington Wizards welcomed Bilal Coulibaly and the Spurs are welcoming Victor Wembanyama and Sidy Cissoko. French basketball is the center of attention. #NBA #DCAboveAll #GoSpursGo – 12:41 PM
It’s a good day to be a French player in the NBA. The Washington Wizards welcomed Bilal Coulibaly and the Spurs are welcoming Victor Wembanyama and Sidy Cissoko. French basketball is the center of attention. #NBA #DCAboveAll #GoSpursGo – 12:41 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Yes, the Spurs do have a little French flag atop the Eiffel Tower on the stage where they’ll welcome Victor Wembanyama and Sidy Cissoko. pic.twitter.com/KuxOPiEg9Y – 12:35 PM
Yes, the Spurs do have a little French flag atop the Eiffel Tower on the stage where they’ll welcome Victor Wembanyama and Sidy Cissoko. pic.twitter.com/KuxOPiEg9Y – 12:35 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The No. 1 #NBADraft pick Victor Wembanyama joined @SiriusXMNBA Radio!
Catch the full interview ➡️ siriusxm.us/wembanyama
More from the Draft ➡️ siriusxm.us/NBAdraft23 pic.twitter.com/GSzacrklaJ – 12:25 PM
The No. 1 #NBADraft pick Victor Wembanyama joined @SiriusXMNBA Radio!
Catch the full interview ➡️ siriusxm.us/wembanyama
More from the Draft ➡️ siriusxm.us/NBAdraft23 pic.twitter.com/GSzacrklaJ – 12:25 PM
RJ Marquez @KSATRJ
Victor Wembanyama on the outpouring of support he’s seen from Spurs fans since the NBA Draft Lottery. He’s officially home. pic.twitter.com/z1CFpRPJUe – 12:11 PM
Victor Wembanyama on the outpouring of support he’s seen from Spurs fans since the NBA Draft Lottery. He’s officially home. pic.twitter.com/z1CFpRPJUe – 12:11 PM
RJ Marquez @KSATRJ
UPDATE: Victor Wembanyama says he’s eaten his breakfast tacos 🌮…bacon and egg and bean and cheese. #Spurs #PorVida #GoSpursGo #KSATnews #KSATsports pic.twitter.com/Ag81jxQtAJ – 11:24 AM
UPDATE: Victor Wembanyama says he’s eaten his breakfast tacos 🌮…bacon and egg and bean and cheese. #Spurs #PorVida #GoSpursGo #KSATnews #KSATsports pic.twitter.com/Ag81jxQtAJ – 11:24 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Victor Wembanyama says he’s had his first breakfast tacos: bacon and egg, and bean and cheese. – 11:22 AM
Victor Wembanyama says he’s had his first breakfast tacos: bacon and egg, and bean and cheese. – 11:22 AM
RJ Marquez @KSATRJ
RC Buford speaking to Spurs fans and city, county officials at a private event at the Arneson River Theater. RC said they had a dinner last night with Victor Wembanyama, David Robinson, Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili. pic.twitter.com/bwgK7g0yhE – 11:11 AM
RC Buford speaking to Spurs fans and city, county officials at a private event at the Arneson River Theater. RC said they had a dinner last night with Victor Wembanyama, David Robinson, Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili. pic.twitter.com/bwgK7g0yhE – 11:11 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Tim Duncan, David Robinson, Sean Elliott and Manu Ginobili had dinner with Victor Wembanyama last night after his arrival in San Antonio.
Welcome, kid. – 11:08 AM
Tim Duncan, David Robinson, Sean Elliott and Manu Ginobili had dinner with Victor Wembanyama last night after his arrival in San Antonio.
Welcome, kid. – 11:08 AM
RJ Marquez @KSATRJ
New Spur Victor Wembanyama has arrived in San Antonio. The fans who greeted @vicw_32 also got a chance to get an impromptu appearance from @JeremySochan. The excitement surrounding Wembanyama is surreal. #GoSpursGo #PorVida #KSATsports #KSATnews pic.twitter.com/exXdeJy9Wl – 7:05 PM
New Spur Victor Wembanyama has arrived in San Antonio. The fans who greeted @vicw_32 also got a chance to get an impromptu appearance from @JeremySochan. The excitement surrounding Wembanyama is surreal. #GoSpursGo #PorVida #KSATsports #KSATnews pic.twitter.com/exXdeJy9Wl – 7:05 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Top picks Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson slated to face each other in NBA Summer League
cbssports.com/nba/news/top-p… – 4:31 PM
Top picks Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson slated to face each other in NBA Summer League
cbssports.com/nba/news/top-p… – 4:31 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“You only get this for Victor Wembanyama”
🔊 @adaniels33 explains what the atmosphere was like in San Antonio yesterday #GoSpursGo #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/8NIhJAISnJ – 4:30 PM
“You only get this for Victor Wembanyama”
🔊 @adaniels33 explains what the atmosphere was like in San Antonio yesterday #GoSpursGo #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/8NIhJAISnJ – 4:30 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
I asked Victor Wembanyama, who has been called “a basketball alien” by LeBron James, to give me a lineup that could beat The Monstars to save the planet.
His response was humble and phenomenal.
MORE ANSWERS: bit.ly/3qYMPFP
pic.twitter.com/XU03CcACEl – 4:14 PM
I asked Victor Wembanyama, who has been called “a basketball alien” by LeBron James, to give me a lineup that could beat The Monstars to save the planet.
His response was humble and phenomenal.
MORE ANSWERS: bit.ly/3qYMPFP
pic.twitter.com/XU03CcACEl – 4:14 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
We are better at @TheAthletic when the legend @Monroe_SA is on our site, writing about the NBA and the Spurs. Enjoy Mike’s musing on night one of the Victor Wembanyama Era in San Antonio, and what it means for a very fortunate and grateful franchise: bit.ly/3NIA8rE – 4:00 PM
We are better at @TheAthletic when the legend @Monroe_SA is on our site, writing about the NBA and the Spurs. Enjoy Mike’s musing on night one of the Victor Wembanyama Era in San Antonio, and what it means for a very fortunate and grateful franchise: bit.ly/3NIA8rE – 4:00 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
In Victor Wembanyama’s rookie year, @KendrickPerkins sees him as an All-Star and the Spurs making the play-in 👀 🇫🇷
(via NBA Today) pic.twitter.com/z68xl9WUDc – 3:57 PM
In Victor Wembanyama’s rookie year, @KendrickPerkins sees him as an All-Star and the Spurs making the play-in 👀 🇫🇷
(via NBA Today) pic.twitter.com/z68xl9WUDc – 3:57 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bilal Coulibaly on if he is looking forward to facing Metro 92 teammate Victor Wembanyama for the first time
“Yeaaah, yeah, yeah, yeah, I can’t wait for that, I can’t wait for that.”
Summer League 7/11 giddy up pic.twitter.com/LWD27zykHV – 3:52 PM
Bilal Coulibaly on if he is looking forward to facing Metro 92 teammate Victor Wembanyama for the first time
“Yeaaah, yeah, yeah, yeah, I can’t wait for that, I can’t wait for that.”
Summer League 7/11 giddy up pic.twitter.com/LWD27zykHV – 3:52 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Victor Wembanyama vs. Brandon Miller headlines a stacked NBA Summer League schedule 👀
➡️ yhoo.it/3JyCxCD pic.twitter.com/JM6pR1kboO – 3:01 PM
Victor Wembanyama vs. Brandon Miller headlines a stacked NBA Summer League schedule 👀
➡️ yhoo.it/3JyCxCD pic.twitter.com/JM6pR1kboO – 3:01 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Spurs play their first two Summer League games against the Hornets (July 7) and Trail Blazers (July 9). We’ll see if Victor Wembanyama plays in both.
Everyone can revisit and hash out the Scoot Henderson-Brandon Miller decision once and for all on July 11 with Hornets-Blazers. – 1:34 PM
Spurs play their first two Summer League games against the Hornets (July 7) and Trail Blazers (July 9). We’ll see if Victor Wembanyama plays in both.
Everyone can revisit and hash out the Scoot Henderson-Brandon Miller decision once and for all on July 11 with Hornets-Blazers. – 1:34 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama and No. 2 pick Brandon Miller will meet in NBA Summer League play on July 7 at 9 ET on ESPN pic.twitter.com/4zpJOhqpNo – 1:31 PM
No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama and No. 2 pick Brandon Miller will meet in NBA Summer League play on July 7 at 9 ET on ESPN pic.twitter.com/4zpJOhqpNo – 1:31 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs say Victor Wembanyama’s plane to SA has been delayed. New arrival time at Signature North is 3:15 p.m. – 1:24 PM
Spurs say Victor Wembanyama’s plane to SA has been delayed. New arrival time at Signature North is 3:15 p.m. – 1:24 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs say there’s a flight delay out of New York for Victor Wembanyama and the crew. New arrival time is 3:15 pm. So I guess, if you’re at the airport, please continue to hydrate and generously apply sunscreen. – 1:23 PM
Spurs say there’s a flight delay out of New York for Victor Wembanyama and the crew. New arrival time is 3:15 pm. So I guess, if you’re at the airport, please continue to hydrate and generously apply sunscreen. – 1:23 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The NBA has announced the Summer League schedule and the Wizards will face Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs. That’s huge. Coulibaly was his teammate in France.
vs. Pacers 7/8 (Jarace Walker)
vs. Celtics 7/9
vs. Spurs 7/11 (Victor Wembanyama)
vs. Thunder 7/14 (Cason Wallace) – 1:14 PM
The NBA has announced the Summer League schedule and the Wizards will face Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs. That’s huge. Coulibaly was his teammate in France.
vs. Pacers 7/8 (Jarace Walker)
vs. Celtics 7/9
vs. Spurs 7/11 (Victor Wembanyama)
vs. Thunder 7/14 (Cason Wallace) – 1:14 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Key summer league games have been announced involving the top 3 picks: Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller, and Scoot Henderson.
Spurs vs. Hornets on Friday, July 7
Spurs vs. Blazers on Sunday, July 9
Blazers vs. Hornets on Tuesday, July 11 – 1:07 PM
Key summer league games have been announced involving the top 3 picks: Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller, and Scoot Henderson.
Spurs vs. Hornets on Friday, July 7
Spurs vs. Blazers on Sunday, July 9
Blazers vs. Hornets on Tuesday, July 11 – 1:07 PM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick Victor Wembanyama’s full 4-year deal with the @spurs is projected to be worth $54.4 million
No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick Bryce Young’s total contract with the @Panthers would be $38 million pic.twitter.com/lUQxL6zjY6 – 1:05 PM
No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick Victor Wembanyama’s full 4-year deal with the @spurs is projected to be worth $54.4 million
No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick Bryce Young’s total contract with the @Panthers would be $38 million pic.twitter.com/lUQxL6zjY6 – 1:05 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Rockets fans: “VICTOR WEMBANYAMA WE ARE COMING FOR YOU!”
Wemby: “Bet” pic.twitter.com/dxg8QIAR41 – 1:02 PM
Rockets fans: “VICTOR WEMBANYAMA WE ARE COMING FOR YOU!”
Wemby: “Bet” pic.twitter.com/dxg8QIAR41 – 1:02 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
NBA Rookie of the Year odds (@betonline_ag):
Victor Wembanyama…1/2
Scoot Henderson…7/2
Chet Holmgren…5/1
Brandon Miller…10/1
#Rockets Amen Thompson…14/1
Rockets Cam Whitmore…22/1
Ausar Thompson…25/1
Jarace Walker…25/1 – 11:48 AM
NBA Rookie of the Year odds (@betonline_ag):
Victor Wembanyama…1/2
Scoot Henderson…7/2
Chet Holmgren…5/1
Brandon Miller…10/1
#Rockets Amen Thompson…14/1
Rockets Cam Whitmore…22/1
Ausar Thompson…25/1
Jarace Walker…25/1 – 11:48 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
NBA Draft: Victor Wembanyama officially joins Spurs as top pick; Hornets take Brandon Miller over Scoot Henderson newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 9:49 AM
NBA Draft: Victor Wembanyama officially joins Spurs as top pick; Hornets take Brandon Miller over Scoot Henderson newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 9:49 AM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
For San Antonio fans wanting to greet Victor Wembanyama as he arrives today, his plane is scheduled to land at 1:30 at the Signature North terminal on Sandau Road.
Look for the big tall guy. – 9:18 AM
For San Antonio fans wanting to greet Victor Wembanyama as he arrives today, his plane is scheduled to land at 1:30 at the Signature North terminal on Sandau Road.
Look for the big tall guy. – 9:18 AM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
With the world at his feet, Victor Wembanyama was stuck in a hallway, being pulled in two directions at once, unsure of where to go next.
Soon, his new team will show him the Spurs’ way. But they’ll do it while letting Victor be Victor.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 8:32 AM
With the world at his feet, Victor Wembanyama was stuck in a hallway, being pulled in two directions at once, unsure of where to go next.
Soon, his new team will show him the Spurs’ way. But they’ll do it while letting Victor be Victor.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 8:32 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Victor Wembanyama was the presumed No. 1 pick for months, the sure thing in a usual guessing game, but even he had butterflies waiting to be called.
“Longest five minutes of my life.”
The Spurs are confident he’ll be worth the wait. (from @AP) apnews.com/article/b3449d… – 8:03 AM
Victor Wembanyama was the presumed No. 1 pick for months, the sure thing in a usual guessing game, but even he had butterflies waiting to be called.
“Longest five minutes of my life.”
The Spurs are confident he’ll be worth the wait. (from @AP) apnews.com/article/b3449d… – 8:03 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Back in 2019 a 15-year old player named Victor Wembanyama introduced himself in Europe
The rest is history 📽️eurohoops.net/en/fiba/918454… – 8:00 AM
Back in 2019 a 15-year old player named Victor Wembanyama introduced himself in Europe
The rest is history 📽️eurohoops.net/en/fiba/918454… – 8:00 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Next to David Robinson and Tim Duncan there’s Victor Wembanyama’s name. Another generational talent that the Spurs will build around him their team for the next decade. The chip on his shoulder is big, but no ceiling.
On @SportalgrG. #NBADraft #Spurs
sportal.gr/basket/nba/202… – 7:21 AM
Next to David Robinson and Tim Duncan there’s Victor Wembanyama’s name. Another generational talent that the Spurs will build around him their team for the next decade. The chip on his shoulder is big, but no ceiling.
On @SportalgrG. #NBADraft #Spurs
sportal.gr/basket/nba/202… – 7:21 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Victor Wembanyama: “I can’t really describe it. It’s still fresh. One of the best feelings of my life. Probably the best night of my life. I’ve been dreaming about this for so long. It’s a dream come true. It’s incredible.” pic.twitter.com/QSpEHfukSv – 6:14 AM
Victor Wembanyama: “I can’t really describe it. It’s still fresh. One of the best feelings of my life. Probably the best night of my life. I’ve been dreaming about this for so long. It’s a dream come true. It’s incredible.” pic.twitter.com/QSpEHfukSv – 6:14 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Victor Wembanyama caps off eventful week by joining San Antonio Spurs as No. 1 pick inquirer.com/sixers/nba-dra… via @phillyinquirer – 6:02 AM
Victor Wembanyama caps off eventful week by joining San Antonio Spurs as No. 1 pick inquirer.com/sixers/nba-dra… via @phillyinquirer – 6:02 AM
More on this storyline
Paul Garcia: “High emotions but also a lot of stuff to do,” says Victor of what things have been like since being drafted Thursday. “I’m really really enjoying the moment.” -via Twitter @PaulGarciaNBA / June 24, 2023