Blazers, Clippers discussed swap of Scoot Henderson for Paul George

And yet on draft night the Blazers kept their pick at No. 3 and used it to nab Henderson—an outstanding talent who might eventually be a superstar and the new face of the franchise. Emphasis on eventually. A ball-dominant guard, Henderson is also perhaps not the easiest fit next to the ball-dominant Lillard. But the Blazers either didn’t find a trade that appealed to them, or didn’t try very hard—it’s not entirely clear. (They did briefly discuss a swap of Henderson for Paul George, according to a rival executive. “If they really were set on giving up Scoot, they could have gotten a really good return,” said the Western Conference exec. “I just don’t think they were committed enough to do it.”) What is clear is that the Blazers are no better positioned to make a deep playoff run now than they were two months ago.Source: Howard Beck, Condé Nast @ GQ.com