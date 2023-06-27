Blazers, Clippers discussed swap of Scoot Henderson for Paul George

And yet on draft night the Blazers kept their pick at No. 3 and used it to nab Henderson—an outstanding talent who might eventually be a superstar and the new face of the franchise. Emphasis on eventually. A ball-dominant guard, Henderson is also perhaps not the easiest fit next to the ball-dominant Lillard. But the Blazers either didn’t find a trade that appealed to them, or didn’t try very hard—it’s not entirely clear. (They did briefly discuss a swap of Henderson for Paul George, according to a rival executive. “If they really were set on giving up Scoot, they could have gotten a really good return,” said the Western Conference exec. “I just don’t think they were committed enough to do it.”) What is clear is that the Blazers are no better positioned to make a deep playoff run now than they were two months ago.
Source: Howard Beck, Condé Nast @ GQ.com
Source: Howard Beck, Condé Nast @ GQ.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points scored against LeBron (regular season + playoffs):
1,297 — Paul Pierce
1,173 — DeMar DeRozan
1,164 — Steph Curry
1,074 — Paul George
1,042 — Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/nJAGxFHwan – 1:10 PM
Most points scored against LeBron (regular season + playoffs):
1,297 — Paul Pierce
1,173 — DeMar DeRozan
1,164 — Steph Curry
1,074 — Paul George
1,042 — Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/nJAGxFHwan – 1:10 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Scoot Henderson and Mike Schmitz watching film together, back when Schmitz was at ESPN before he was hired by the Blazers youtube.com/watch?v=BuPruG… – 11:29 PM
Scoot Henderson and Mike Schmitz watching film together, back when Schmitz was at ESPN before he was hired by the Blazers youtube.com/watch?v=BuPruG… – 11:29 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
According to @betonline_ag, Victor Wembanyama is the favorite to win NBA Rookie of the Year next season – SHOCKER!! Scoot Henderson and Chet Holmgren next in line – Lakers rookies Jalen Hood-Schifino and Max Lewis didn’t make this list. pic.twitter.com/kHbL7qmxK3 – 4:31 PM
According to @betonline_ag, Victor Wembanyama is the favorite to win NBA Rookie of the Year next season – SHOCKER!! Scoot Henderson and Chet Holmgren next in line – Lakers rookies Jalen Hood-Schifino and Max Lewis didn’t make this list. pic.twitter.com/kHbL7qmxK3 – 4:31 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The T’Wolves roster makes so much more sense if you just swap KAT for like Paul George. – 4:37 PM
The T’Wolves roster makes so much more sense if you just swap KAT for like Paul George. – 4:37 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
I just had a very random thought that maybe Scoot Henderson is Eric Bledsoe. Then I walked outside and smoked a cigarette. – 1:53 PM
I just had a very random thought that maybe Scoot Henderson is Eric Bledsoe. Then I walked outside and smoked a cigarette. – 1:53 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I think he should stay…it would be great to play alongside a guy like Dame”
🏀 The newest member of the @trailblazers Scoot Henderson wants to be Damian Lillard’s teammate in Portland #RipCity #NBADraft
@TermineRadio | @DalenCuff | @SiriusXMSports
siriusxm.us/NBAdraft23 pic.twitter.com/QJVb7b3wNd – 12:27 PM
“I think he should stay…it would be great to play alongside a guy like Dame”
🏀 The newest member of the @trailblazers Scoot Henderson wants to be Damian Lillard’s teammate in Portland #RipCity #NBADraft
@TermineRadio | @DalenCuff | @SiriusXMSports
siriusxm.us/NBAdraft23 pic.twitter.com/QJVb7b3wNd – 12:27 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Sidy says he looks forward to playing against Scoot Henderson and other former G-League Ignite teammates, as well as LeBron James – 1:02 PM
Sidy says he looks forward to playing against Scoot Henderson and other former G-League Ignite teammates, as well as LeBron James – 1:02 PM
More on this storyline
NBA journalist Howard Beck thinks Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George is “certainly available” this offseason. “They’re not trying to give him away, but they are trying to pivot, and they do have, I think, a franchise-wide frustration with the way that this era has gone,” Beck said on Friday’s episode of the FnA podcast with Kevin Figgers and Adam Auslund. -via Bleacher Report / June 24, 2023
Free agency officially begins in July with an opportunity for Rose to upgrade the roster via trade. The Knicks were reportedly involved in negotiations with the Wizards for Bradley Beal, who ultimately chose Phoenix and waived his no-trade clause to form a Big-3 with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. A source shot down another rumor Thursday, saying “there was nothing to” the reported talks between the Knicks and Clippers for Paul George. -via New York Daily News / June 23, 2023
The Clippers and Knicks have had conversations about a potential trade for wing Paul George, according to people with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly on the matter, talks that were initiated by New York. Though George was an All-Star forward as recently as February, multiple league insiders this week expressed doubts about what return value the team could get for him, -via Los Angeles Times / June 22, 2023
The participants of the recently concluded 2023 NBA Draft were not spared from the burning GOAT debate between Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and His Airness Michael Jordan. Top three draft selectees Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller, and Scoot Henderson all had the same answer — and MJ isn’t going to like it one bit. The incoming rookies were all faced with the same question on the red carpet as they were asked to take their pick between LeBron and Jordan. For starters, Wemby, Miller, and Scoot all went in the direction of the NBA’s all-time leading scorer: -via Clutch Points / June 27, 2023
[The Blazers] felt like picking [Scoot Henderson] was better than any other trades that could have been had… They’re trying to sell to Dame that they’re not in a rebuild.” @ChrisBHaynes on Damian Lillard’s meeting with the Blazers -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 27, 2023
The relationship between Damian Lillard and the franchise, according to sources, remains on solid ground but the team’s inability to flip the No. 3 pick in Thursday’s NBA draft into a veteran star didn’t sit well with the franchise point guard. -via Oregonian / June 26, 2023
Main Rumors, Draft, Trade, Paul George, Scoot Henderson, Los Angeles Clippers, Portland Trail Blazers