Blazers trying to sell to Damian Lillard that they’re not in a rebuild

[The Blazers] felt like picking [Scoot Henderson] was better than any other trades that could have been had… They’re trying to sell to Dame that they’re not in a rebuild.” @ChrisBHaynes on Damian Lillard’s meeting with the Blazers
Source: Twitter @ClutchPointsApp
Source: Twitter @ClutchPointsApp
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Sixers beat reporter drama!?
Tobias Harris, VanVleet, Harden, Lillard.
All the latest
libertyballers.com/2023/6/27/2377… – 1:14 AM
Sixers beat reporter drama!?
Tobias Harris, VanVleet, Harden, Lillard.
All the latest
libertyballers.com/2023/6/27/2377… – 1:14 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Blazers’ eagerness to keep Lillard -unlike, say, Packers with Rodgers this year-and not embrace a rebuild in stacked West reinforces notion that they’re not going to roll over and quickly accept whatever trade package a team cobbles together, even if he asks out. Could take time – 10:27 PM
Blazers’ eagerness to keep Lillard -unlike, say, Packers with Rodgers this year-and not embrace a rebuild in stacked West reinforces notion that they’re not going to roll over and quickly accept whatever trade package a team cobbles together, even if he asks out. Could take time – 10:27 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
For the record I continue to believe Miami’s possible trade package for Damian Lillard is better than it’s getting credit for.
I would love to have their picks way in the future when Dame and Jimmy have aged out of stardom and Pat Riley is potentially retired. – 10:16 PM
For the record I continue to believe Miami’s possible trade package for Damian Lillard is better than it’s getting credit for.
I would love to have their picks way in the future when Dame and Jimmy have aged out of stardom and Pat Riley is potentially retired. – 10:16 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Statement from Portland Trail Blazers GM Joe Cronin 👀
“I met with Dame and Aaron Goodwin this afternoon. We had a great dialogue. We remain committed to building a winner around Dame.”
(h/t @highkin) pic.twitter.com/WaDAzsUwx4 – 10:09 PM
Statement from Portland Trail Blazers GM Joe Cronin 👀
“I met with Dame and Aaron Goodwin this afternoon. We had a great dialogue. We remain committed to building a winner around Dame.”
(h/t @highkin) pic.twitter.com/WaDAzsUwx4 – 10:09 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Every time I see something these days that mentions Damian Lillard & Portland, Gladys Knight starts playing in my head: “Neither one of us…wants to be the first to say…” – 10:05 PM
Every time I see something these days that mentions Damian Lillard & Portland, Gladys Knight starts playing in my head: “Neither one of us…wants to be the first to say…” – 10:05 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Statement from Joe Cronin, @trailblazers GM:
“I met with Dame and Aaron Goodwin this afternoon. We had a great dialogue. We remain committed to building a winner around Dame.” – 10:03 PM
Statement from Joe Cronin, @trailblazers GM:
“I met with Dame and Aaron Goodwin this afternoon. We had a great dialogue. We remain committed to building a winner around Dame.” – 10:03 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Dice el GG Joe Cronin de @TrailBlazers: “Me reuní con Dame y con [su representante] Aaron Goodwin esta tarde. Sostuvimos un gran diálogo. Permanecemos comprometidos a construir un equipo ganador alrededor de Dame”.
¿Y las adquisiciones para cuándo? pic.twitter.com/8MIziFbn92 – 10:03 PM
Dice el GG Joe Cronin de @TrailBlazers: “Me reuní con Dame y con [su representante] Aaron Goodwin esta tarde. Sostuvimos un gran diálogo. Permanecemos comprometidos a construir un equipo ganador alrededor de Dame”.
¿Y las adquisiciones para cuándo? pic.twitter.com/8MIziFbn92 – 10:03 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Portland Trail Blazers GM Joe Cronin issues statement on meeting with Damian Lillard: “I met with Dame and Aaron Goodwin this afternoon. We had a great dialogue. We remain committed to building a winner around Dame.” – 9:52 PM
Portland Trail Blazers GM Joe Cronin issues statement on meeting with Damian Lillard: “I met with Dame and Aaron Goodwin this afternoon. We had a great dialogue. We remain committed to building a winner around Dame.” – 9:52 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Statement from Blazers GM Joe Cronin regarding today’s meeting with Damian Lillard and his agent.
“I met with Dame and Aaron Goodwin this afternoon. We had a great dialogue. We remain committed to building a winner around Dame.”
#Ripcity pic.twitter.com/HrrqxLPEuO – 9:49 PM
Statement from Blazers GM Joe Cronin regarding today’s meeting with Damian Lillard and his agent.
“I met with Dame and Aaron Goodwin this afternoon. We had a great dialogue. We remain committed to building a winner around Dame.”
#Ripcity pic.twitter.com/HrrqxLPEuO – 9:49 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Statement from Blazers general manager Joe Cronin to me:
“I met with Dame and Aaron Goodwin this afternoon. We had a great dialogue. We remain committed to building a winner around Dame.” – 9:41 PM
Statement from Blazers general manager Joe Cronin to me:
“I met with Dame and Aaron Goodwin this afternoon. We had a great dialogue. We remain committed to building a winner around Dame.” – 9:41 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From Kyrie to Lopez to Vic to Max to Gabe to Love to free agent minimum options and a lot more, asking and answering 10 questions about what the Heat can and cannot do this offseason. And where Lillard situation stands: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 7:30 PM
From Kyrie to Lopez to Vic to Max to Gabe to Love to free agent minimum options and a lot more, asking and answering 10 questions about what the Heat can and cannot do this offseason. And where Lillard situation stands: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 7:30 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Why is Damian Lillard universally considered the greatest Trail Blazer of all time when Clyde Drexler took them to the Finals twice and Bill Walton won them a title?
Definitely a franchise icon. Definitely on their Mount Rushmore. Not at all his fault they didn’t win more. But… – 7:17 PM
Why is Damian Lillard universally considered the greatest Trail Blazer of all time when Clyde Drexler took them to the Finals twice and Bill Walton won them a title?
Definitely a franchise icon. Definitely on their Mount Rushmore. Not at all his fault they didn’t win more. But… – 7:17 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
It comes down to this: It’s hard to blame Joe Cronin for not trading the third pick when a good deal wasn’t out there. It’s also hard to blame Damian Lillard for feeling like he’s Brett Favre and the Blazers just drafted Aaron Rodgers.
Column: rosegardenreport.com/p/damian-lilla… – 6:58 PM
It comes down to this: It’s hard to blame Joe Cronin for not trading the third pick when a good deal wasn’t out there. It’s also hard to blame Damian Lillard for feeling like he’s Brett Favre and the Blazers just drafted Aaron Rodgers.
Column: rosegardenreport.com/p/damian-lilla… – 6:58 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Spurs got Wemby and have a mountain of cap space.
Rockets seem determined not to suck next year.
Jazz were a playoff team before the deadline last year and just added Collins.
Blazers (for now) still have Dame.
Who is finishing in last in the West next year? – 6:34 PM
Spurs got Wemby and have a mountain of cap space.
Rockets seem determined not to suck next year.
Jazz were a playoff team before the deadline last year and just added Collins.
Blazers (for now) still have Dame.
Who is finishing in last in the West next year? – 6:34 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
As someone who’s covering the Dame situation and is close to it: I just want to know one way or the other so I can figure out how to cover the team going forward. If he doesn’t ask out now, I never want to hear about it again for the rest of his career. – 6:26 PM
As someone who’s covering the Dame situation and is close to it: I just want to know one way or the other so I can figure out how to cover the team going forward. If he doesn’t ask out now, I never want to hear about it again for the rest of his career. – 6:26 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
The Blazers problem at hand:
They tanked twice to gain high picks to trade for vets to help Dame win now.
Instead, they added 2 teens who MIGHT have the Blazers in contention in 2026-27.
That does zero for Dame today. Joe made promises. Dame gave him 18 months.
Now what? – 6:20 PM
The Blazers problem at hand:
They tanked twice to gain high picks to trade for vets to help Dame win now.
Instead, they added 2 teens who MIGHT have the Blazers in contention in 2026-27.
That does zero for Dame today. Joe made promises. Dame gave him 18 months.
Now what? – 6:20 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Dame saw the Jaime Jaquez film too and said ‘nah they’re too stacked now’ – 6:07 PM
Dame saw the Jaime Jaquez film too and said ‘nah they’re too stacked now’ – 6:07 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
explaining all the new damian lillard updates pic.twitter.com/D6E9JjQfUg – 5:59 PM
explaining all the new damian lillard updates pic.twitter.com/D6E9JjQfUg – 5:59 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Multiple NBA sources confirm that Trail Blazers GM Joe Cronin is meeting Monday with Damian Lillard and agent to discuss franchise’s plans
First reported by @ChrisBHaynes
oregonlive.com/sports/2023/06… – 5:06 PM
Multiple NBA sources confirm that Trail Blazers GM Joe Cronin is meeting Monday with Damian Lillard and agent to discuss franchise’s plans
First reported by @ChrisBHaynes
oregonlive.com/sports/2023/06… – 5:06 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Lillard, agent reportedly meeting with Trail Blazers about the direction of the franchise. What you think of this report is a Rorschach Test of what you want to see happen with Lillard.
nbcsports.com/nba/news/lilla… – 4:03 PM
Lillard, agent reportedly meeting with Trail Blazers about the direction of the franchise. What you think of this report is a Rorschach Test of what you want to see happen with Lillard.
nbcsports.com/nba/news/lilla… – 4:03 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Probably unpopular Lakers idea: I could see them as a third team in a Blazers-Heat Dame trade taking in Tyler Herro.
Young, high upside alternative to DLo. Salary matches Bamba/Beasley. Definitely costs an asset (JHS or the 2029 first). Not likely, but I could see it. – 3:50 PM
Probably unpopular Lakers idea: I could see them as a third team in a Blazers-Heat Dame trade taking in Tyler Herro.
Young, high upside alternative to DLo. Salary matches Bamba/Beasley. Definitely costs an asset (JHS or the 2029 first). Not likely, but I could see it. – 3:50 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Will KAT, Dame, and Chris Paul Be Traded? ATL and OKC Offseasons with @DannyLeroux
Join with our Mock Offseason Sale!
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/KiXONAXCjn – 3:31 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: Will KAT, Dame, and Chris Paul Be Traded? ATL and OKC Offseasons with @DannyLeroux
Join with our Mock Offseason Sale!
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/KiXONAXCjn – 3:31 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Will Damian Lillard be traded?
🔊 @Sam_Amick gives a potential timeline with @RickKamlaSports and @EvCoRadio #RipCity pic.twitter.com/pmjAAGICXO – 3:30 PM
Will Damian Lillard be traded?
🔊 @Sam_Amick gives a potential timeline with @RickKamlaSports and @EvCoRadio #RipCity pic.twitter.com/pmjAAGICXO – 3:30 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Trades! Salary dumps! Apron fears! And a whole lot of Dame Lillard rumors. Welcome to the NBA’s silly season.
My latest, for @GQSports:
gq.com/story/nba-offs… – 3:29 PM
Trades! Salary dumps! Apron fears! And a whole lot of Dame Lillard rumors. Welcome to the NBA’s silly season.
My latest, for @GQSports:
gq.com/story/nba-offs… – 3:29 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Damian Lillard said he likes the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets as potential destinations if he’s traded.
But other teams should recruit him too. Especially the Boston Celtics.
More on @ringer: theringer.com/nba/2023/6/26/… – 3:20 PM
Damian Lillard said he likes the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets as potential destinations if he’s traded.
But other teams should recruit him too. Especially the Boston Celtics.
More on @ringer: theringer.com/nba/2023/6/26/… – 3:20 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
If Heat must gut depth for Lillard (& can’t afford Max/Gabe and resulting $100 M extra tax), here’s a list of vet bigs and wings who likely will need to settle for minimum to fill out rosters around league (and Heat might unearth another rookie gem too): miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 2:58 PM
If Heat must gut depth for Lillard (& can’t afford Max/Gabe and resulting $100 M extra tax), here’s a list of vet bigs and wings who likely will need to settle for minimum to fill out rosters around league (and Heat might unearth another rookie gem too): miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 2:58 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Damian Lillard and his agent will meet with the Trail Blazers today to discuss where things are heading with the team, per @ChrisBHaynes. pic.twitter.com/QE6qRq7r9Q – 2:23 PM
Damian Lillard and his agent will meet with the Trail Blazers today to discuss where things are heading with the team, per @ChrisBHaynes. pic.twitter.com/QE6qRq7r9Q – 2:23 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
If Lillard asks out, 2 mainsteam NBA writers have suggested Blazers could demand team take C Jusuf Nurkic contract (3 yrs, 54 M left). He’s hurt a lot but a good player who developed 3 pt game last year. Would make Heat tax team for yrs. Fascinating to see what Heat would do then – 2:18 PM
If Lillard asks out, 2 mainsteam NBA writers have suggested Blazers could demand team take C Jusuf Nurkic contract (3 yrs, 54 M left). He’s hurt a lot but a good player who developed 3 pt game last year. Would make Heat tax team for yrs. Fascinating to see what Heat would do then – 2:18 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard and his agent Aaron Goodwin are meeting with the team today to discuss the franchise’s direction, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/mUgEDzEbsw – 2:04 PM
Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard and his agent Aaron Goodwin are meeting with the team today to discuss the franchise’s direction, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/mUgEDzEbsw – 2:04 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: From Kyrie to Brook Lopez to Zach LaVine to Gabe/Max/Love to tax restrictions to buyouts to realistic free agent targets and more, asking and answering 10 Heat offseason questions you’ve been asking. And a Lillard update: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 1:34 PM
NEW: From Kyrie to Brook Lopez to Zach LaVine to Gabe/Max/Love to tax restrictions to buyouts to realistic free agent targets and more, asking and answering 10 Heat offseason questions you’ve been asking. And a Lillard update: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 1:34 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Will KAT, Dame, and Chris Paul Be Traded? ATL and OKC Offseasons with @DannyLeroux
Join with our Mock Offseason Sale!
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/tUzZIHt8fn – 12:30 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: Will KAT, Dame, and Chris Paul Be Traded? ATL and OKC Offseasons with @DannyLeroux
Join with our Mock Offseason Sale!
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/tUzZIHt8fn – 12:30 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Damian Lillard trade rumors: Blazers star to meet with front office, has ‘serious interest’ in joining Heat
cbssports.com/nba/news/damia… – 12:09 PM
Damian Lillard trade rumors: Blazers star to meet with front office, has ‘serious interest’ in joining Heat
cbssports.com/nba/news/damia… – 12:09 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Tan pronto Damian Lillard retorne de una vacación en París, sostendrá una reunión con @TrailBlazers en la que definirá su futuro. Hablamos del tema en @RitmoNBA. pic.twitter.com/U0FT2NyJuj – 12:05 PM
Tan pronto Damian Lillard retorne de una vacación en París, sostendrá una reunión con @TrailBlazers en la que definirá su futuro. Hablamos del tema en @RitmoNBA. pic.twitter.com/U0FT2NyJuj – 12:05 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Are these Damian Lillard’s last days in Portland? Where is James Harden headed? And sharing a few (belated) thoughts on Chris Paul being…a Warrior.
My latest on a few of the NBA offseason’s bigger storylines, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4640012/2023/0… – 11:36 AM
Are these Damian Lillard’s last days in Portland? Where is James Harden headed? And sharing a few (belated) thoughts on Chris Paul being…a Warrior.
My latest on a few of the NBA offseason’s bigger storylines, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4640012/2023/0… – 11:36 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
I’ve been saying all week that Portland should trade Damian Lillard to Brooklyn. Get some of those Suns picks, Dorian Finney-Smith and take a flier on Ben Simmons. What can they seriously get out of a Miami deal?
BKN would look good with Lillard, Bridges, Johnson, Nic, etc… – 11:04 AM
I’ve been saying all week that Portland should trade Damian Lillard to Brooklyn. Get some of those Suns picks, Dorian Finney-Smith and take a flier on Ben Simmons. What can they seriously get out of a Miami deal?
BKN would look good with Lillard, Bridges, Johnson, Nic, etc… – 11:04 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Damian Lillard has interest in Miami, and he likes the Nets too. But should any other teams be added to his list?
Could the Blazers go with a two timelines approach to keep him?
And what are teams getting in Dame at age 33 next season?
New on @ringer: theringer.com/nba/2023/6/26/… – 10:40 AM
Damian Lillard has interest in Miami, and he likes the Nets too. But should any other teams be added to his list?
Could the Blazers go with a two timelines approach to keep him?
And what are teams getting in Dame at age 33 next season?
New on @ringer: theringer.com/nba/2023/6/26/… – 10:40 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
New podcast! NBA free agency and trade talk
alongside @ChrisBHaynes on #thisleague UNCUT is out NOW. Covering:
🏀 Draymond Green
🏀 Chris Paul
🏀 James Harden
🏀 Deandre Ayton
🏀 Damian Lillard
🏀 And more!
LISTEN HERE: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 10:18 AM
New podcast! NBA free agency and trade talk
alongside @ChrisBHaynes on #thisleague UNCUT is out NOW. Covering:
🏀 Draymond Green
🏀 Chris Paul
🏀 James Harden
🏀 Deandre Ayton
🏀 Damian Lillard
🏀 And more!
LISTEN HERE: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 10:18 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Will KAT, Dame, and Chris Paul Be Traded? ATL and OKC Offseasons with @DannyLeroux
Join with our Mock Offseason Sale!
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/H1A5L1G7Y8 – 10:10 AM
Dunc’d On Prime: Will KAT, Dame, and Chris Paul Be Traded? ATL and OKC Offseasons with @DannyLeroux
Join with our Mock Offseason Sale!
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/H1A5L1G7Y8 – 10:10 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
“If the roster upgrades that are proving so difficult to pull off don’t come to fruition … Lillard indeed has serious interest in joining the Heat.”
– @sam_amick with the latest details on Damian Lillard.
theathletic.com/4640012/2023/0… – 9:51 AM
“If the roster upgrades that are proving so difficult to pull off don’t come to fruition … Lillard indeed has serious interest in joining the Heat.”
– @sam_amick with the latest details on Damian Lillard.
theathletic.com/4640012/2023/0… – 9:51 AM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Damian Lillard has “serious interest” in joining the Heat, per @sam_amick (theathletic.com/4640012/2023/0…):
“Lillard indeed has serious interest in joining the Heat, who would surely love to pair him with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.”
Unless the Trail Blazers change course with… pic.twitter.com/BE07YmNM23 – 9:35 AM
Damian Lillard has “serious interest” in joining the Heat, per @sam_amick (theathletic.com/4640012/2023/0…):
“Lillard indeed has serious interest in joining the Heat, who would surely love to pair him with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.”
Unless the Trail Blazers change course with… pic.twitter.com/BE07YmNM23 – 9:35 AM
More on this storyline
So, what would it take to convince Lillard that Portland is still the place to be for the rest of his NBA days? Here’s one solution that is known to be a dream scenario from Lillard’s vantage point: Re-sign forward Jerami Grant and add four-time All-Star/four-time champion Draymond Green in free agency. -via The Athletic / June 26, 2023
“He [Damian Lillard] wants to play on a team that has a chance,” Chris Haynes says. “He doesn’t want to be on a team that is stacked, he doesn’t want to be on a team where it’s just 3 All-Stars or 3 superstars.” -via Bleacher Report / June 26, 2023
The relationship between Damian Lillard and the franchise, according to sources, remains on solid ground but the team’s inability to flip the No. 3 pick in Thursday’s NBA draft into a veteran star didn’t sit well with the franchise point guard. -via Oregonian / June 26, 2023