Bucks were interested in John Collins?

The Bucks also reportedly internally considered a trade for John Collins, who was moved this week by the Atlanta Hawks to the Utah Jazz. “A team I heard at least had some relatively serious internal discussions about ‘Should we wade into the John Collins thing?'” said Zach Lowe. “And I don’t know if they contacted Atlanta or how serious it got, was Milwaukee. And that’s interesting to me because I do think Milwaukee is looking around for, like, ‘Can we get a little just injection of randomness? An injection of, like, balance and athleticism. And just change. Maybe just change more than anything else. I don’t think it went anywhere serious.
Source: RealGM
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Did a deep dive on John Collins’ fit with the @utahjazz both on the court and financially.
If he can’t shoot, can he still play?
How does his contract change the timeline?
And, were there better options in free agency?
#TakeNote | @kslsports
kslsports.com/?p=502438 – 5:57 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“There’s a lot of other things John Collins can do to score or impact the game”.
@SamMitchellNBA shares his thoughts with @TermineRadio on the Collins trade to Utah.
You can listen or watch the guys live till 7p ET
📻siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive
📺app.link.nba.com/Sirius-2 pic.twitter.com/FuB6DhzYie – 4:58 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
The John Collins trade opened up some options for the Hawks.
The next question is what they decide to do with Rudy Gay.
ajc.com/sports/atlanta… – 2:10 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
On Monday, the Utah Jazz traded for John Collins and introduced their rookie trio. Heading into free agency, where does the roster stand? What needs to be done? I take a look, here. Please read – theathletic.com/4643196/2023/0… – 2:08 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free episode: John Collins is traded! Plus Toronto and Brooklyn Offseasons with @DannyLeroux
nateduncannba.com/podcast-episod…
For all our offseason coverage, subscribe with our Mock Offseason Sale:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/4wcrkL70eq – 2:06 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Will Heat be immune to contract selloffs like John Collins, Jordan Poole? sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/27/ask… – 11:17 AM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Fresh intel notebook just dropped @YahooSports. The forward market is crowded after John Collins’ trade to Utah, including Indiana, Orlando, Sacramento. The latest on Kyle Kuzma and KJ Martin. Plus other dominos teams are waiting to see fall in succession: sports.yahoo.com/2023-nba-free-… – 11:16 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free episode: John Collins is traded! Plus Toronto and Brooklyn Offseasons with @DannyLeroux
nateduncannba.com/podcast-episod…
For all our offseason coverage, subscribe with our Mock Offseason Sale:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/01QTrychUU – 10:16 AM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Talking John Collins trade plus a free agency primer. Live now: youtube.com/live/9K1uIxvIH… – 10:04 AM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
The John Collins trade went down during yesterday’s show and @jshector and @coachthorpe react on the spot.
The Jazz now have a surplus of power forwards…
Full episode: link.chtbl.com/TrueHoopSocial1 pic.twitter.com/CZK8cOHGab – 9:30 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Will Heat be immune to contract selloffs like John Collins, Jordan Poole? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/27/ask… Plus: Life in the void of cap space; Why no injured reserve? – 8:03 AM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
(Ep. 272/ATL and 29) The John Collins Trade
podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/atlan… – 3:09 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime: John Collins is traded! Plus Toronto and Brooklyn Offseasons. Join @dannyleroux and me duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/qnfxMLur0w – 1:59 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Winners, losers from John Collins trade to Utah Jazz
nbcsports.com/nba/news/winne… – 1:25 AM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
You’re probably too young to remember but after he signed for 5 years/$82 mil in 2010, Rudy Gay became that decade’s John Collins.
Good player who took heat for signing a contract fit for a great player. On the trading block for years, then dealt for Tayshaun Prince & Ed Davis. – 11:41 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
After years of dangling his name in trade rumors, the Hawks sent John Collins to the Jazz for Rudy Gay & a 2nd round pick. @MCunninghamAJC & I chat about on the #Hawks Report.
Episode drops @ 8 p.m.!
Spotify – spoti.fi/3KEOKVh
Apple – apple.co/33Qz9RQ pic.twitter.com/QlmEgBxXK4 – 7:53 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
His scoring numbers were still down (12.9 ppg) but over his last 20 games of the season John Collins shot a much improved 37% from three on 3.8 attempts per game in Atlanta.
Had shot just 25% over the first 51 games with his insane looking finger injury. pic.twitter.com/QEmUkXxFn4 – 7:20 PM
For Atlanta, the acquisition of Rudy Gay — who exercised his $6.4 million player option for next season as part of the trade, his agent Sam Permut of Roc Nation Sports told ESPN — allows the Hawks to drop far below the $182.5 million second apron and below the $165 million luxury tax threshold for the 2023-24 season. -via ESPN / June 26, 2023
Michael Pina: Atlanta’s ownership group has never paid the luxury tax -via Twitter @MichaelVPina / June 26, 2023
Evan Sidery: After the Jazz acquired John Collins, only six teams currently project to have $30+ million in cap space for free agency: Rockets Spurs Kings Magic Pacers Pistons -via Twitter @esidery / June 26, 2023