Damian Lillard has not requested trade

Clutch Points: “This was the meeting that a lot of the league was watching to see if Damian Lillard requested a trade, and he absolutely did not. In fact, from what I understand, the tender of the meeting was that he doesn’t want to put pressure on the Blazers, that he wants to see what they do in free agency, and that he’s going to give them time to do that. So this is an interesting strategic move. He said at the end of the season ‘give me veterans’. The Draft came and went, but no veterans. He’s still not pressing from what I’ve been told.” — Brian Windhorst pic.twitter.com/2oQSKGkkfc
Source: Twitter @ClutchPointsApp
Source: Twitter @ClutchPointsApp
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
New Lowe Post podcast: Free agency/offseason mega-preview w/ @HowardBeck: The Dame landscape, Collins trade, our 5 Most Intriguing Offseason Teams, tons more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3NspG6b
Apple: apple.co/44nnaVt – 1:42 PM
New Lowe Post podcast: Free agency/offseason mega-preview w/ @HowardBeck: The Dame landscape, Collins trade, our 5 Most Intriguing Offseason Teams, tons more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3NspG6b
Apple: apple.co/44nnaVt – 1:42 PM
Dwight Jaynes @dwightjaynes
I love it when people say Dame hasn’t asked to be traded and then talk about how he tried to use “his leverage” to get more vets. His leverage is asking to be traded. Come on, it was a threat — or a bluff – 1:40 PM
I love it when people say Dame hasn’t asked to be traded and then talk about how he tried to use “his leverage” to get more vets. His leverage is asking to be traded. Come on, it was a threat — or a bluff – 1:40 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I just don’t understand what’s taking so long on this”
Hear @Scalabrine tell @TheFrankIsola why it’s time for the Blazers to move on from Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/xiLupCvEFr – 1:38 PM
“I just don’t understand what’s taking so long on this”
Hear @Scalabrine tell @TheFrankIsola why it’s time for the Blazers to move on from Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/xiLupCvEFr – 1:38 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“He doesn’t want to put pressure on the 7-… on the Six-… on the Blazers.”
The between-the-lines update on Lillard from @WindhorstESPN 🧐🤔 pic.twitter.com/4WOnBUIGCv – 12:58 PM
“He doesn’t want to put pressure on the 7-… on the Six-… on the Blazers.”
The between-the-lines update on Lillard from @WindhorstESPN 🧐🤔 pic.twitter.com/4WOnBUIGCv – 12:58 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Real talk. If Dame Lillard stays in Portland. His championship window closes right now. If he goes to Miami. He could win a ring this year. – 12:43 PM
Real talk. If Dame Lillard stays in Portland. His championship window closes right now. If he goes to Miami. He could win a ring this year. – 12:43 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
NBA Talking Heads / Twitter :
“The players today are so soft!! They all want to team up with other superstars! No one wants to stick around when times get tough! Bums!!
Also NBA Talking Heads / Twitter:
“Dame is a loser for not leaving Portland to join a super team!! Bum!!” – 12:28 PM
NBA Talking Heads / Twitter :
“The players today are so soft!! They all want to team up with other superstars! No one wants to stick around when times get tough! Bums!!
Also NBA Talking Heads / Twitter:
“Dame is a loser for not leaving Portland to join a super team!! Bum!!” – 12:28 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
been a couple minutes since we last heard how Dame felt – is everything ok? – 12:12 PM
been a couple minutes since we last heard how Dame felt – is everything ok? – 12:12 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Damian Lillard did not request trade, wants to see how Blazers fare in free agency sportando.basketball/en/damian-lill… – 11:56 AM
Damian Lillard did not request trade, wants to see how Blazers fare in free agency sportando.basketball/en/damian-lill… – 11:56 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
New @Ringer: Scattered thoughts on free agency, including a logical path for Dame to stay in Portland, how the Clippers can add another star, a Zach LaVine hypothetical I am increasingly obsessed with, speculation about the Rockets, FVV, and so much more theringer.com/2023/6/27/2377… – 11:42 AM
New @Ringer: Scattered thoughts on free agency, including a logical path for Dame to stay in Portland, how the Clippers can add another star, a Zach LaVine hypothetical I am increasingly obsessed with, speculation about the Rockets, FVV, and so much more theringer.com/2023/6/27/2377… – 11:42 AM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Today’s episode of @WhatsWrightShow starts momentarily on YouTube with a VERY special guest co-host today, joining me to discuss all things NBA Free Agency, Wemby, the CP3 trade & a potential Dame trade. You can watch right here youtube.com/watch?v=MKmO0T… – 10:29 AM
Today’s episode of @WhatsWrightShow starts momentarily on YouTube with a VERY special guest co-host today, joining me to discuss all things NBA Free Agency, Wemby, the CP3 trade & a potential Dame trade. You can watch right here youtube.com/watch?v=MKmO0T… – 10:29 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Per Windy on ESPN today, Lillard did not ask for trade during meeting yesterday, “doesn’t want to put pressure on the Blazers” and is going to give them time to see what they can do in free agency. – 10:05 AM
Per Windy on ESPN today, Lillard did not ask for trade during meeting yesterday, “doesn’t want to put pressure on the Blazers” and is going to give them time to see what they can do in free agency. – 10:05 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
re: your distaste for Damian Lillard goss as of June 27, three days before free agency pic.twitter.com/FYmXfh7Asn – 9:53 AM
re: your distaste for Damian Lillard goss as of June 27, three days before free agency pic.twitter.com/FYmXfh7Asn – 9:53 AM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Trades! Salary dumps! Aprons! And a whole lot of Dame Lillard rumors. Welcome to the NBA’s silly season.
My latest, for@GQSports:
gq.com/story/nba-offs… – 9:09 AM
Trades! Salary dumps! Aprons! And a whole lot of Dame Lillard rumors. Welcome to the NBA’s silly season.
My latest, for@GQSports:
gq.com/story/nba-offs… – 9:09 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The Starting Lineup is live with @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine!
🏀Latest on Damian Lillard
🏀John Collins to Utah
🏀Jamahl Mosley at 8:30am
📻 Listen on the SXM App siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive
📺 Watch on the NBA App app.link.nba.com/Sirius-2 pic.twitter.com/9CVDXCd8A4 – 7:16 AM
The Starting Lineup is live with @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine!
🏀Latest on Damian Lillard
🏀John Collins to Utah
🏀Jamahl Mosley at 8:30am
📻 Listen on the SXM App siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive
📺 Watch on the NBA App app.link.nba.com/Sirius-2 pic.twitter.com/9CVDXCd8A4 – 7:16 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Sixers beat reporter drama!?
Tobias Harris, VanVleet, Harden, Lillard.
All the latest
libertyballers.com/2023/6/27/2377… – 1:14 AM
Sixers beat reporter drama!?
Tobias Harris, VanVleet, Harden, Lillard.
All the latest
libertyballers.com/2023/6/27/2377… – 1:14 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Blazers’ eagerness to keep Lillard -unlike, say, Packers with Rodgers this year-and not embrace a rebuild in stacked West reinforces notion that they’re not going to roll over and quickly accept whatever trade package a team cobbles together, even if he asks out. Could take time – 10:27 PM
Blazers’ eagerness to keep Lillard -unlike, say, Packers with Rodgers this year-and not embrace a rebuild in stacked West reinforces notion that they’re not going to roll over and quickly accept whatever trade package a team cobbles together, even if he asks out. Could take time – 10:27 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
For the record I continue to believe Miami’s possible trade package for Damian Lillard is better than it’s getting credit for.
I would love to have their picks way in the future when Dame and Jimmy have aged out of stardom and Pat Riley is potentially retired. – 10:16 PM
For the record I continue to believe Miami’s possible trade package for Damian Lillard is better than it’s getting credit for.
I would love to have their picks way in the future when Dame and Jimmy have aged out of stardom and Pat Riley is potentially retired. – 10:16 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Statement from Portland Trail Blazers GM Joe Cronin 👀
“I met with Dame and Aaron Goodwin this afternoon. We had a great dialogue. We remain committed to building a winner around Dame.”
(h/t @highkin) pic.twitter.com/WaDAzsUwx4 – 10:09 PM
Statement from Portland Trail Blazers GM Joe Cronin 👀
“I met with Dame and Aaron Goodwin this afternoon. We had a great dialogue. We remain committed to building a winner around Dame.”
(h/t @highkin) pic.twitter.com/WaDAzsUwx4 – 10:09 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Every time I see something these days that mentions Damian Lillard & Portland, Gladys Knight starts playing in my head: “Neither one of us…wants to be the first to say…” – 10:05 PM
Every time I see something these days that mentions Damian Lillard & Portland, Gladys Knight starts playing in my head: “Neither one of us…wants to be the first to say…” – 10:05 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Statement from Joe Cronin, @trailblazers GM:
“I met with Dame and Aaron Goodwin this afternoon. We had a great dialogue. We remain committed to building a winner around Dame.” – 10:03 PM
Statement from Joe Cronin, @trailblazers GM:
“I met with Dame and Aaron Goodwin this afternoon. We had a great dialogue. We remain committed to building a winner around Dame.” – 10:03 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Dice el GG Joe Cronin de @TrailBlazers: “Me reuní con Dame y con [su representante] Aaron Goodwin esta tarde. Sostuvimos un gran diálogo. Permanecemos comprometidos a construir un equipo ganador alrededor de Dame”.
¿Y las adquisiciones para cuándo? pic.twitter.com/8MIziFbn92 – 10:03 PM
Dice el GG Joe Cronin de @TrailBlazers: “Me reuní con Dame y con [su representante] Aaron Goodwin esta tarde. Sostuvimos un gran diálogo. Permanecemos comprometidos a construir un equipo ganador alrededor de Dame”.
¿Y las adquisiciones para cuándo? pic.twitter.com/8MIziFbn92 – 10:03 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Portland Trail Blazers GM Joe Cronin issues statement on meeting with Damian Lillard: “I met with Dame and Aaron Goodwin this afternoon. We had a great dialogue. We remain committed to building a winner around Dame.” – 9:52 PM
Portland Trail Blazers GM Joe Cronin issues statement on meeting with Damian Lillard: “I met with Dame and Aaron Goodwin this afternoon. We had a great dialogue. We remain committed to building a winner around Dame.” – 9:52 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Statement from Blazers GM Joe Cronin regarding today’s meeting with Damian Lillard and his agent.
“I met with Dame and Aaron Goodwin this afternoon. We had a great dialogue. We remain committed to building a winner around Dame.”
#Ripcity pic.twitter.com/HrrqxLPEuO – 9:49 PM
Statement from Blazers GM Joe Cronin regarding today’s meeting with Damian Lillard and his agent.
“I met with Dame and Aaron Goodwin this afternoon. We had a great dialogue. We remain committed to building a winner around Dame.”
#Ripcity pic.twitter.com/HrrqxLPEuO – 9:49 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Statement from Blazers general manager Joe Cronin to me:
“I met with Dame and Aaron Goodwin this afternoon. We had a great dialogue. We remain committed to building a winner around Dame.” – 9:41 PM
Statement from Blazers general manager Joe Cronin to me:
“I met with Dame and Aaron Goodwin this afternoon. We had a great dialogue. We remain committed to building a winner around Dame.” – 9:41 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From Kyrie to Lopez to Vic to Max to Gabe to Love to free agent minimum options and a lot more, asking and answering 10 questions about what the Heat can and cannot do this offseason. And where Lillard situation stands: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 7:30 PM
From Kyrie to Lopez to Vic to Max to Gabe to Love to free agent minimum options and a lot more, asking and answering 10 questions about what the Heat can and cannot do this offseason. And where Lillard situation stands: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 7:30 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Why is Damian Lillard universally considered the greatest Trail Blazer of all time when Clyde Drexler took them to the Finals twice and Bill Walton won them a title?
Definitely a franchise icon. Definitely on their Mount Rushmore. Not at all his fault they didn’t win more. But… – 7:17 PM
Why is Damian Lillard universally considered the greatest Trail Blazer of all time when Clyde Drexler took them to the Finals twice and Bill Walton won them a title?
Definitely a franchise icon. Definitely on their Mount Rushmore. Not at all his fault they didn’t win more. But… – 7:17 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
It comes down to this: It’s hard to blame Joe Cronin for not trading the third pick when a good deal wasn’t out there. It’s also hard to blame Damian Lillard for feeling like he’s Brett Favre and the Blazers just drafted Aaron Rodgers.
Column: rosegardenreport.com/p/damian-lilla… – 6:58 PM
It comes down to this: It’s hard to blame Joe Cronin for not trading the third pick when a good deal wasn’t out there. It’s also hard to blame Damian Lillard for feeling like he’s Brett Favre and the Blazers just drafted Aaron Rodgers.
Column: rosegardenreport.com/p/damian-lilla… – 6:58 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Spurs got Wemby and have a mountain of cap space.
Rockets seem determined not to suck next year.
Jazz were a playoff team before the deadline last year and just added Collins.
Blazers (for now) still have Dame.
Who is finishing in last in the West next year? – 6:34 PM
Spurs got Wemby and have a mountain of cap space.
Rockets seem determined not to suck next year.
Jazz were a playoff team before the deadline last year and just added Collins.
Blazers (for now) still have Dame.
Who is finishing in last in the West next year? – 6:34 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
As someone who’s covering the Dame situation and is close to it: I just want to know one way or the other so I can figure out how to cover the team going forward. If he doesn’t ask out now, I never want to hear about it again for the rest of his career. – 6:26 PM
As someone who’s covering the Dame situation and is close to it: I just want to know one way or the other so I can figure out how to cover the team going forward. If he doesn’t ask out now, I never want to hear about it again for the rest of his career. – 6:26 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
The Blazers problem at hand:
They tanked twice to gain high picks to trade for vets to help Dame win now.
Instead, they added 2 teens who MIGHT have the Blazers in contention in 2026-27.
That does zero for Dame today. Joe made promises. Dame gave him 18 months.
Now what? – 6:20 PM
The Blazers problem at hand:
They tanked twice to gain high picks to trade for vets to help Dame win now.
Instead, they added 2 teens who MIGHT have the Blazers in contention in 2026-27.
That does zero for Dame today. Joe made promises. Dame gave him 18 months.
Now what? – 6:20 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Dame saw the Jaime Jaquez film too and said ‘nah they’re too stacked now’ – 6:07 PM
Dame saw the Jaime Jaquez film too and said ‘nah they’re too stacked now’ – 6:07 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
explaining all the new damian lillard updates pic.twitter.com/D6E9JjQfUg – 5:59 PM
explaining all the new damian lillard updates pic.twitter.com/D6E9JjQfUg – 5:59 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Multiple NBA sources confirm that Trail Blazers GM Joe Cronin is meeting Monday with Damian Lillard and agent to discuss franchise’s plans
First reported by @ChrisBHaynes
oregonlive.com/sports/2023/06… – 5:06 PM
Multiple NBA sources confirm that Trail Blazers GM Joe Cronin is meeting Monday with Damian Lillard and agent to discuss franchise’s plans
First reported by @ChrisBHaynes
oregonlive.com/sports/2023/06… – 5:06 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Lillard, agent reportedly meeting with Trail Blazers about the direction of the franchise. What you think of this report is a Rorschach Test of what you want to see happen with Lillard.
nbcsports.com/nba/news/lilla… – 4:03 PM
Lillard, agent reportedly meeting with Trail Blazers about the direction of the franchise. What you think of this report is a Rorschach Test of what you want to see happen with Lillard.
nbcsports.com/nba/news/lilla… – 4:03 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Probably unpopular Lakers idea: I could see them as a third team in a Blazers-Heat Dame trade taking in Tyler Herro.
Young, high upside alternative to DLo. Salary matches Bamba/Beasley. Definitely costs an asset (JHS or the 2029 first). Not likely, but I could see it. – 3:50 PM
Probably unpopular Lakers idea: I could see them as a third team in a Blazers-Heat Dame trade taking in Tyler Herro.
Young, high upside alternative to DLo. Salary matches Bamba/Beasley. Definitely costs an asset (JHS or the 2029 first). Not likely, but I could see it. – 3:50 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Will KAT, Dame, and Chris Paul Be Traded? ATL and OKC Offseasons with @DannyLeroux
Join with our Mock Offseason Sale!
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/KiXONAXCjn – 3:31 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: Will KAT, Dame, and Chris Paul Be Traded? ATL and OKC Offseasons with @DannyLeroux
Join with our Mock Offseason Sale!
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/KiXONAXCjn – 3:31 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Will Damian Lillard be traded?
🔊 @Sam_Amick gives a potential timeline with @RickKamlaSports and @EvCoRadio #RipCity pic.twitter.com/pmjAAGICXO – 3:30 PM
Will Damian Lillard be traded?
🔊 @Sam_Amick gives a potential timeline with @RickKamlaSports and @EvCoRadio #RipCity pic.twitter.com/pmjAAGICXO – 3:30 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Trades! Salary dumps! Apron fears! And a whole lot of Dame Lillard rumors. Welcome to the NBA’s silly season.
My latest, for @GQSports:
gq.com/story/nba-offs… – 3:29 PM
Trades! Salary dumps! Apron fears! And a whole lot of Dame Lillard rumors. Welcome to the NBA’s silly season.
My latest, for @GQSports:
gq.com/story/nba-offs… – 3:29 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Damian Lillard said he likes the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets as potential destinations if he’s traded.
But other teams should recruit him too. Especially the Boston Celtics.
More on @ringer: theringer.com/nba/2023/6/26/… – 3:20 PM
Damian Lillard said he likes the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets as potential destinations if he’s traded.
But other teams should recruit him too. Especially the Boston Celtics.
More on @ringer: theringer.com/nba/2023/6/26/… – 3:20 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
If Heat must gut depth for Lillard (& can’t afford Max/Gabe and resulting $100 M extra tax), here’s a list of vet bigs and wings who likely will need to settle for minimum to fill out rosters around league (and Heat might unearth another rookie gem too): miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 2:58 PM
If Heat must gut depth for Lillard (& can’t afford Max/Gabe and resulting $100 M extra tax), here’s a list of vet bigs and wings who likely will need to settle for minimum to fill out rosters around league (and Heat might unearth another rookie gem too): miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 2:58 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Damian Lillard and his agent will meet with the Trail Blazers today to discuss where things are heading with the team, per @ChrisBHaynes. pic.twitter.com/QE6qRq7r9Q – 2:23 PM
Damian Lillard and his agent will meet with the Trail Blazers today to discuss where things are heading with the team, per @ChrisBHaynes. pic.twitter.com/QE6qRq7r9Q – 2:23 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
If Lillard asks out, 2 mainsteam NBA writers have suggested Blazers could demand team take C Jusuf Nurkic contract (3 yrs, 54 M left). He’s hurt a lot but a good player who developed 3 pt game last year. Would make Heat tax team for yrs. Fascinating to see what Heat would do then – 2:18 PM
If Lillard asks out, 2 mainsteam NBA writers have suggested Blazers could demand team take C Jusuf Nurkic contract (3 yrs, 54 M left). He’s hurt a lot but a good player who developed 3 pt game last year. Would make Heat tax team for yrs. Fascinating to see what Heat would do then – 2:18 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard and his agent Aaron Goodwin are meeting with the team today to discuss the franchise’s direction, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/mUgEDzEbsw – 2:04 PM
Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard and his agent Aaron Goodwin are meeting with the team today to discuss the franchise’s direction, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/mUgEDzEbsw – 2:04 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: From Kyrie to Brook Lopez to Zach LaVine to Gabe/Max/Love to tax restrictions to buyouts to realistic free agent targets and more, asking and answering 10 Heat offseason questions you’ve been asking. And a Lillard update: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 1:34 PM
NEW: From Kyrie to Brook Lopez to Zach LaVine to Gabe/Max/Love to tax restrictions to buyouts to realistic free agent targets and more, asking and answering 10 Heat offseason questions you’ve been asking. And a Lillard update: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 1:34 PM
More on this storyline
It seems Lillard is waiting it out to see the Trail Blazers’ plan in free agency. That could cause some teams waiting to see if he would request a trade to move on. “He said at the end of the season, ‘get me veterans,’” Windhorst said on Get Up, according to Wells. “The draft came and went, no veterans. He’s still not pressing, from what I’ve been told. That he’s still going to give the Blazers every opportunity to work through this free-agency process this week, whether it’s through trades or signing players. Now, I would tell you that this is going to potentially cause some teams who were going to make offers for him to have to move on with business. They were waiting to see whether Dame Lillard was going to be on the market before they started to make moves this week.” -via Clutch Points / June 27, 2023
[The Blazers] felt like picking [Scoot Henderson] was better than any other trades that could have been had… They’re trying to sell to Dame that they’re not in a rebuild.” @ChrisBHaynes on Damian Lillard’s meeting with the Blazers -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 27, 2023
So, what would it take to convince Lillard that Portland is still the place to be for the rest of his NBA days? Here’s one solution that is known to be a dream scenario from Lillard’s vantage point: Re-sign forward Jerami Grant and add four-time All-Star/four-time champion Draymond Green in free agency. -via The Athletic / June 26, 2023