Danilo Gallinari a possibility for Miami?

One league source mentioned veteran forward Danilo Gallinari as a Heat possibility if he receives an expected buyout from Washington.
Source: Miami Herald
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Danilo Gallinari, if bought out, cannot re-sign with the #Celtics. – 1:14 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Danilo Gallinari’s stay with the Wizards is expected to be a brief one per @JakeLFischer masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 1:05 PM
Get Up: @WindhorstESPN breaks down the trade details of the Celtics acquiring Kristaps Porzingis ⤵️ -via Twitter @GetUpESPN / June 22, 2023
Adam Himmelsbach: According to a league source, the Celtics are sending Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala to the Wizards in the Porzingis trade. -via Twitter @AdamHimmelsbach / June 22, 2023
Shams Charania: Breaking: Celtics, Wizards, Clippers are closing in on a trade sending Kristaps Porzingis to Boston, Malcolm Brogdon to L.A., and Marcus Morris and draft compensation to Washington, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / June 21, 2023