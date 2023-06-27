Deandre Ayton to Dallas still possible?

Sources with knowledge of the Phoenix/Dallas trade discussions said a resumption of the Ayton talks could not be ruled out. Trading for Ayton would be a pricey gamble for Dallas, given the years and millions left on the inconsistent big man’s deal, but it’s a gamble that the Mavericks would ultimately be willing to take given their need for a center and the relatively low cost to acquire the player chosen two picks ahead of Luka Dončić at No. 1 overall in 2018.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On the latest @PHNX_Suns pod, we picked our favorite vet minimum targets for the Suns in free agency and discussed what lies ahead for Deandre Ayton under Frank Vogel
Full episode: link.chtbl.com/PHNXSuns – 11:03 AM
On the latest @PHNX_Suns pod, we picked our favorite vet minimum targets for the Suns in free agency and discussed what lies ahead for Deandre Ayton under Frank Vogel
Full episode: link.chtbl.com/PHNXSuns – 11:03 AM
Michael Dugat @mdug
If the Mavs truly could have had Ayton by removing McGee from an offer … unless there’s a very significant hard cap or apron or something implication that changes the entire roster building approach, that begins to erode that hope I just tweeted about moments ago. – 10:19 AM
If the Mavs truly could have had Ayton by removing McGee from an offer … unless there’s a very significant hard cap or apron or something implication that changes the entire roster building approach, that begins to erode that hope I just tweeted about moments ago. – 10:19 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Good morning.
Got a question. Say you’re the #Suns GM.
Would you keep or move Deandre Ayton? tinyurl.com/m2cppk7v pic.twitter.com/xb7CGClzEy – 12:33 PM
Good morning.
Got a question. Say you’re the #Suns GM.
Would you keep or move Deandre Ayton? tinyurl.com/m2cppk7v pic.twitter.com/xb7CGClzEy – 12:33 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
If the Suns keep Deandre Ayton, the only way they can add external help is on veteran minimum deals. The people enjoyed this number last time, so for @PHNX_Suns, let’s dive into 40 potential free agency targets: bit.ly/4376HUI pic.twitter.com/ONccCbcuAL – 11:03 AM
If the Suns keep Deandre Ayton, the only way they can add external help is on veteran minimum deals. The people enjoyed this number last time, so for @PHNX_Suns, let’s dive into 40 potential free agency targets: bit.ly/4376HUI pic.twitter.com/ONccCbcuAL – 11:03 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
New podcast! NBA free agency and trade talk
alongside @ChrisBHaynes on #thisleague UNCUT is out NOW. Covering:
🏀 Draymond Green
🏀 Chris Paul
🏀 James Harden
🏀 Deandre Ayton
🏀 Damian Lillard
🏀 And more!
LISTEN HERE: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 10:18 AM
New podcast! NBA free agency and trade talk
alongside @ChrisBHaynes on #thisleague UNCUT is out NOW. Covering:
🏀 Draymond Green
🏀 Chris Paul
🏀 James Harden
🏀 Deandre Ayton
🏀 Damian Lillard
🏀 And more!
LISTEN HERE: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 10:18 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Phoenix Suns leaning towards eetaining Deandre Ayton
sportando.basketball/en/phoenix-sun… – 9:28 AM
Phoenix Suns leaning towards eetaining Deandre Ayton
sportando.basketball/en/phoenix-sun… – 9:28 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Sources: Phoenix Suns not interested in 76ers’ Tobias Harris as part of Deandre Ayton trade #Suns #76ers azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 3:01 PM
Sources: Phoenix Suns not interested in 76ers’ Tobias Harris as part of Deandre Ayton trade #Suns #76ers azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 3:01 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Suns to retain center DeAndre Ayton
sportando.basketball/en/suns-to-ret… – 1:43 PM
Suns to retain center DeAndre Ayton
sportando.basketball/en/suns-to-ret… – 1:43 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Suns plan on keeping Deandre Ayton going forward eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 1:32 PM
Suns plan on keeping Deandre Ayton going forward eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 1:32 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
The Suns have chosen to move forward with Deandre Ayton as part of the team’s core, per @ChrisBHaynes.
Ayton averaged 18 PPG and 10 RPG last season. pic.twitter.com/7JOHqe2XFP – 12:47 PM
The Suns have chosen to move forward with Deandre Ayton as part of the team’s core, per @ChrisBHaynes.
Ayton averaged 18 PPG and 10 RPG last season. pic.twitter.com/7JOHqe2XFP – 12:47 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Yes, the Suns are leaning toward keeping Ayton (in part because of a tepid market), with Vogel trying to make him into a drop big on D. @Gambo987 was making this call days ago.
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/06/23/sun… via @basketballtalk – 12:29 PM
Yes, the Suns are leaning toward keeping Ayton (in part because of a tepid market), with Vogel trying to make him into a drop big on D. @Gambo987 was making this call days ago.
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/06/23/sun… via @basketballtalk – 12:29 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
If the Suns explored Deandre Ayton and didn’t like what they were being offered, I get it, but a lot is now riding on a coaching change magically fixing everything, with a lesser offensive role and more defensive buy-in. Can’t underrate the human element, but that’s a big ask – 12:23 PM
If the Suns explored Deandre Ayton and didn’t like what they were being offered, I get it, but a lot is now riding on a coaching change magically fixing everything, with a lesser offensive role and more defensive buy-in. Can’t underrate the human element, but that’s a big ask – 12:23 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Phoenix Suns are moving forward with the plan of keeping Deandre Ayton to play alongside Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 11:50 AM
Phoenix Suns are moving forward with the plan of keeping Deandre Ayton to play alongside Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 11:50 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
The Suns “want the Sixers to facilitate” a 3-team deal sending:
▪️Tobias Harris to Phoenix
▪️Deandre Ayton to the 3rd team
▪️ Assets to Philly, per @PompeyOnSixers pic.twitter.com/EOyimzi3IU – 11:42 PM
The Suns “want the Sixers to facilitate” a 3-team deal sending:
▪️Tobias Harris to Phoenix
▪️Deandre Ayton to the 3rd team
▪️ Assets to Philly, per @PompeyOnSixers pic.twitter.com/EOyimzi3IU – 11:42 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The Suns want the Sixers to facilitate a 3-team deal that would land Tobias Harris in Phoenix, according to a league source. The third team would take Suns center Deandre Ayton and send assets to Philly.
inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 10:03 PM
The Suns want the Sixers to facilitate a 3-team deal that would land Tobias Harris in Phoenix, according to a league source. The third team would take Suns center Deandre Ayton and send assets to Philly.
inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 10:03 PM
More on this storyline
The Phoenix Suns engaged in advanced discussions to trade former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton to the Dallas Mavericks last week during the NBA Draft before the talks stalled, league sources say. The proposed deal, sources tell The Stein Line, would have sent Ayton to Dallas for Tim Hardaway Jr., Richaun Holmes and JaVale McGee — but the Suns balked at McGee’s inclusion. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 27, 2023
Evan Sidery: The Suns are viewed around the league as the premier destination for ring-chasing veterans this offseason, per @Gambo987 (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/burns-gambo-podcasts/id730683847?i=1000618415012): “There’s a concern from other teams that everybody is going to go to Phoenix before anywhere else, because of playing time. Phoenix will only be able to fill out the majority of their roster with veteran’s minimum contracts due to the combined salaries of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Deandre Ayton. pic.twitter.com/Sl95bviUdW -via Twitter @esidery / June 26, 2023
Chris Haynes: Suns believe Ayton’s value to the franchise is at an all-time high with the additions of Beal and Durant. Phoenix wants to see them play together. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / June 25, 2023