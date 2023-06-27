Dillon Brooks, Brook Lopez on Rockets' radar

While staying with the Raptors still sounds like it’s on the table for both parties, Houston is prepared to offer VanVleet a very competitive deal, while all those whispers about a James Harden return have noticeably decreased in recent weeks. The Rockets, sources said, are considering short-term, high-salary contracts in order to land top-target free agents with their $61 million in cap space. It would take a maximum contract to ultimately lure VanVleet from Toronto, sources said, which would top out at two-years, $80 million. Dillon Brooks continues to be mentioned by league personnel as the top wing on the Rockets’ radar, in addition to Brook Lopez ranking as Houston’s primary big man option.
Source: Yahoo! Sports

Evan Sidery @esidery
Significant buzz building around Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks potentially signing with the Rockets.
@TheSteinLine (marcstein.substack.com/p/who-do-the-r…) and @JakeLFischer (sports.yahoo.com/2023-nba-free-…) reported today on Houston wanting to sign both once free agency begins.
Houston can afford… pic.twitter.com/CZ69rFsHCS1:10 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
New from @JakeLFischer this morning:
-Rockets planning to use short-term, high-salary contracts to use their $61 million in space
-Could take a 2-year, $80 million contract to lure Fred VanVleet out of Toronto
-Dillon Brooks considered to be Rockets top wing target
-Brook Lopez… – 11:30 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Rockets prioritize Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks in free agency. They have the money to land both.
nbcsports.com/nba/news/repor…11:16 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most stocks over the last 10 seasons:
2,222 — Anthony Davis
1,949 — Andre Drummond
1,920 — Rudy Gobert
1,733 — Draymond Green
1,727 — Giannis Antetokounmpo
1,590 — James Harden
1,515 — Brook Lopez pic.twitter.com/gQ36c8e5Rp11:04 AM

Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Si James Harden renueva en Philadelphia, @HoustonRockets pone sus miras en @FredVanVleet, por el cual están dispuestos a pagar $30 millones por temporada, dice Marc. Dillon Brooks quiere más que la excepción media de $12.4 millones pero anticipan que se unirá al equipo. pic.twitter.com/FsJpGdUf7w11:27 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Per @TheSteinLine this evening:
“League sources say they see Toronto’s Fred VanVleet and Memphis’ Dillon Brooks at the top of a Rockets wish list widely thought to be headlined by former Rockets All-Star James Harden…
Sources say that the Raptors realize it will likely require… – 10:37 PM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Dad Update: While the Milwaukee Public Museum sells popcorn in its planetarium, I’ve learned today that the Houston Museum of Natural Science does not allow food of any kind — one more reason why it’s absurd for Brook Lopez to sign with the Rockets this summer – 4:16 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: From Kyrie to Brook Lopez to Zach LaVine to Gabe/Max/Love to tax restrictions to buyouts to realistic free agent targets and more, asking and answering 10 Heat offseason questions you’ve been asking. And a Lillard update: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…1:34 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Pelicans Rumors: Brook Lopez & How New Orleans will approach NBA Free Agency
youtube.com/watch?v=Vax4IN… pic.twitter.com/z23TXV8Rg110:16 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
A middle-ground Lakers offseason scenario I’ve been mulling today: use cap room, but keep Rui at 10-12 million. This leaves you ≈ $18 million in space, plus the room MLE at $7.6 million for a guard.
$18 million: Brook Lopez
$10-12 million: Rui Hachimura
$7.6 million: Seth Curry – 9:37 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Con sus $60 millones bajo el tope, @HoustonRockets perseguirá a varios de estos agentes libres:
Khris Middleton
Brook López
Fred VanVleet
Bruce Brown
Jordan Clarkson
Dillon Brooks
Donte DiVincenzo
Jakob Poeltl
Cam Johnson (RFA)
Austin Reaves (RFA)
Rui Hachimura (RFA) pic.twitter.com/eETxeV5jXb6:06 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans
Houston — what are your thoughts on this potential 2023-24 #Rockets team?
PG: Fred VanVleet
SG: Jalen Green
SF: Dillon Brooks
PF: Jabari Smith Jr
C: Brook Lopez
Bench: Şengün, Tari, KPJ, Amen, Whitmore, TyTy
Bubble/trade: KJ, Tate, Garuba, Christopher pic.twitter.com/zmeEf7cSiY3:50 PM

Evan Sidery @esidery
The Rockets plan to pursue the following free agents next week, per @Jonathan_Feigen (houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n…):
Khris Middleton
Brook Lopez
Fred VanVleet
Bruce Brown
Cam Johnson (RFA)
Jordan Clarkson
Austin Reaves (RFA)
Dillon Brooks
Rui Hachimura (RFA)
Donte DiVincenzo
Jakob… pic.twitter.com/MfjxfOJue412:33 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Rockets free agency targets (via @Jonathan_Feigen):
Khris Middleton
Brook Lopez
Bruce Brown
Jordan Clarkson
Rui Hachimura
Austin Reeves
Cam Johnson
Donte DiVincenzo
Dillon Brooks
Jakob Poeltl
Dwight Powell
James Harden
Fred VanVleet
houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n…10:35 AM

More and more as the official start of free agency draws near on Friday at 6 PM ET, league sources say they see Toronto’s Fred VanVleet and Memphis’ Dillon Brooks at the top of a Rockets wish list widely thought to be headlined by former Rockets All-Star James Harden. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 27, 2023
Brooks endured a dreadful first-round series against the Lakers and faced considerable criticism for second-seeded Memphis’ failure to get out of the first round, but a belief persists in various corners of the league that the defensive specialist swingman will be seeking a contract in free agency that starts higher than the $12.4 million non-taxpayers’ midlevel exception. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 26, 2023

