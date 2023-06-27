Dillon Brooks, Brook Lopez on Rockets' radar

While staying with the Raptors still sounds like it’s on the table for both parties, Houston is prepared to offer VanVleet a very competitive deal, while all those whispers about a James Harden return have noticeably decreased in recent weeks. The Rockets, sources said, are considering short-term, high-salary contracts in order to land top-target free agents with their $61 million in cap space. It would take a maximum contract to ultimately lure VanVleet from Toronto, sources said, which would top out at two-years, $80 million. Dillon Brooks continues to be mentioned by league personnel as the top wing on the Rockets’ radar, in addition to Brook Lopez ranking as Houston’s primary big man option.
Significant buzz building around Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks potentially signing with the Rockets.
-Rockets planning to use short-term, high-salary contracts to use their $61 million in space
-Could take a 2-year, $80 million contract to lure Fred VanVleet out of Toronto
-Dillon Brooks considered to be Rockets top wing target
Report: Rockets prioritize Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks in free agency. They have the money to land both.
Most stocks over the last 10 seasons:
2,222 — Anthony Davis
1,949 — Andre Drummond
1,920 — Rudy Gobert
1,733 — Draymond Green
1,727 — Giannis Antetokounmpo
1,590 — James Harden
Per @TheSteinLine this evening:
“League sources say they see Toronto’s Fred VanVleet and Memphis’ Dillon Brooks at the top of a Rockets wish list widely thought to be headlined by former Rockets All-Star James Harden…
Pelicans Rumors: Brook Lopez & How New Orleans will approach NBA Free Agency
A middle-ground Lakers offseason scenario I’ve been mulling today: use cap room, but keep Rui at 10-12 million. This leaves you ≈ $18 million in space, plus the room MLE at $7.6 million for a guard.
$18 million: Brook Lopez
$10-12 million: Rui Hachimura
Con sus $60 millones bajo el tope, @HoustonRockets perseguirá a varios de estos agentes libres:
Khris Middleton
Brook López
Fred VanVleet
Bruce Brown
Jordan Clarkson
Dillon Brooks
Donte DiVincenzo
Jakob Poeltl
Cam Johnson (RFA)
Austin Reaves (RFA)
Houston — what are your thoughts on this potential 2023-24 #Rockets team?
PG: Fred VanVleet
SG: Jalen Green
SF: Dillon Brooks
PF: Jabari Smith Jr
C: Brook Lopez
Bench: Şengün, Tari, KPJ, Amen, Whitmore, TyTy
The Rockets plan to pursue the following free agents next week, per @Jonathan_Feigen (houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n…):
Khris Middleton
Brook Lopez
Fred VanVleet
Bruce Brown
Cam Johnson (RFA)
Jordan Clarkson
Austin Reaves (RFA)
Dillon Brooks
Rui Hachimura (RFA)
Donte DiVincenzo
The Rockets plan to pursue the following free agents next week, per @Jonathan_Feigen (houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n…):
Khris Middleton
Brook Lopez
Fred VanVleet
Bruce Brown
Cam Johnson (RFA)
Jordan Clarkson
Austin Reaves (RFA)
Dillon Brooks
Rui Hachimura (RFA)
Rockets free agency targets (via @Jonathan_Feigen):
Khris Middleton
Brook Lopez
Bruce Brown
Jordan Clarkson
Rui Hachimura
Austin Reeves
Cam Johnson
Donte DiVincenzo
Dillon Brooks
Jakob Poeltl
Dwight Powell
James Harden
Fred VanVleet
According to a person with knowledge of their thinking, they have interest in the Bucks’ Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez, the Nuggets’ Bruce Brown, the Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson, the Lakers’ Rui Hachimura and Austin Reeves, the Nets’ Cam Johnson, the Warriors’ Donte DiVincenzo, the Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks, the Raptors’ Jakob Poeltl and the Mavericks’ Dwight Powell. -via Houston Chronicle / June 25, 2023
David Hardisty: Woj confirms the Rockets are going to be a “real threat” to sign Brook Lopez this summer. pic.twitter.com/WgYL8JkMJs -via Twitter @clutchfans / June 23, 2023
Clutch Points: “The Bucks are also facing Brook Lopez’s free agency. There’s an expectation that the Houston Rockets, flushed with a lot of salary cap space, are going to be a real threat for Lopez.” — @wojespn pic.twitter.com/36E1M8MnqY -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 23, 2023
More and more as the official start of free agency draws near on Friday at 6 PM ET, league sources say they see Toronto’s Fred VanVleet and Memphis’ Dillon Brooks at the top of a Rockets wish list widely thought to be headlined by former Rockets All-Star James Harden. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 27, 2023
Brooks endured a dreadful first-round series against the Lakers and faced considerable criticism for second-seeded Memphis’ failure to get out of the first round, but a belief persists in various corners of the league that the defensive specialist swingman will be seeking a contract in free agency that starts higher than the $12.4 million non-taxpayers’ midlevel exception. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 26, 2023
