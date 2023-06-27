Donte DiVincenzo declines player option, will become free agent

Kendra Andrews: Donte DiVincenzo is not picking up his $4.7 million player option with the Warriors and will enter unrestricted free agency, source tells ESPN.
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Donte DiVincenzo is not picking up his $4.7 million player option with the Warriors and will enter unrestricted free agency, source tells ESPN. – 5:03 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
The Villanova Knicks? 👀
There’s been growing noise among league personnel about Donte DiVincenzo joining Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart in New York, per @JakeLFischer.
More free agency intel ➡️ yhoo.it/3NrYS5V pic.twitter.com/74QKNpxjB1 – 4:33 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
During today’s podcast (13:15) @SwipaCam and I mentioned 7 names that Denver could target if Bruce Brown leaves for more money in free agency:
Donte DiVincenzo
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Delon Wright
Patrick Beverley
Ayo Dosunmu
Dennis Smith Jr.
Kris Dunn
youtube.com/watch?v=ZgpL8T… – 11:35 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Con sus $60 millones bajo el tope, @HoustonRockets perseguirá a varios de estos agentes libres:
Khris Middleton
Brook López
Fred VanVleet
Bruce Brown
Jordan Clarkson
Dillon Brooks
Donte DiVincenzo
Jakob Poeltl
Cam Johnson (RFA)
Austin Reaves (RFA)
Rui Hachimura (RFA) pic.twitter.com/eETxeV5jXb – 6:06 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Rockets plan to pursue the following free agents next week, per @Jonathan_Feigen (houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n…):
Khris Middleton
Brook Lopez
Fred VanVleet
Bruce Brown
Cam Johnson (RFA)
Jordan Clarkson
Austin Reaves (RFA)
Dillon Brooks
Rui Hachimura (RFA)
Donte DiVincenzo
Jakob… pic.twitter.com/MfjxfOJue4 – 12:33 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Rockets plan to pursue the following free agents next week, per @Jonathan_Feigen (houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n…):
Khris Middleton
Brook Lopez
Fred VanVleet
Bruce Brown
Cam Johnson (RFA)
Jordan Clarkson
Austin Reaves (RFA)
Dillon Brooks
Rui Hachimura (RFA)
Donte DiVincenzo (RFA)… pic.twitter.com/XWACkrSsTt – 12:30 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Rockets free agency targets (via @Jonathan_Feigen):
Khris Middleton
Brook Lopez
Bruce Brown
Jordan Clarkson
Rui Hachimura
Austin Reeves
Cam Johnson
Donte DiVincenzo
Dillon Brooks
Jakob Poeltl
Dwight Powell
James Harden
Fred VanVleet
houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… – 10:35 AM
According to a person with knowledge of their thinking, they have interest in the Bucks’ Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez, the Nuggets’ Bruce Brown, the Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson, the Lakers’ Rui Hachimura and Austin Reeves, the Nets’ Cam Johnson, the Warriors’ Donte DiVincenzo, the Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks, the Raptors’ Jakob Poeltl and the Mavericks’ Dwight Powell. -via Houston Chronicle / June 25, 2023
“I think everybody enjoyed Donte DiVincenzo,” Harris said. “I think a lot of things that he did well … again, I mentioned Jalen Brunson, I think a lot of similarities, the way he plays in his activity is a lot like Donte DiVincenzo. “Not the athlete that Donte is. Better shooter than Donte is. But that fearlessness, it seemed like he dropped out of the ceiling sometimes to go grab a rebound.” -via NBC Sports Bay Area / June 23, 2023
Within Golden State and among rival NBA executives, there’s a belief Donte DiVincenzo will decline his $4.7 million player option and will likely be too expensive for the Warriors to re-sign once he hits unrestricted free agency. -via HoopsHype / June 18, 2023