Grant Williams wants to re-sign with Celtics

Gary Washburn: Grant Williams on the Smart trade: “Something that definitely hurts a little bit. Just because you’ve been with someone so long and he’s a phenomenal person. He has as much heart and passion of anyone across this entire organization. We trust Brad and we have to not really hold too much against (the trade) because we know Marcus is going to be great wherever he goes. He’s in a great situation and a talented team and they need him. (Boston) is going to have to step up in his absence.” #Celtics -via Twitter @GwashburnGlobe / June 27, 2023