Grant Williams wants to re-sign with Celtics

Grant Williams expressed his desire to return to the Celtics when free agency begins on Friday, leaving it in the hands of Boston president Brad Stevens and Williams’ agent Erik Kabe. Williams attended a Fanatics fan event at Gillette Stadium alongside Jayson Tatum and members of the Patriots and Revolution on Tuesday afternoon.
Source: Bobby Manning @ CLNSMedia.com
Source: Bobby Manning @ CLNSMedia.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
NEW @CLNSMedia — Caught up with Grant Williams in Foxboro, who said he wants to remain with the #Celtics next week, seeing Smart go “hurt” and that he believes he can fit in next to Porziņģis.
He admits, however, the new CBA won’t make staying easy: clnsmedia.com/grant-williams… – 3:25 PM
NEW @CLNSMedia — Caught up with Grant Williams in Foxboro, who said he wants to remain with the #Celtics next week, seeing Smart go “hurt” and that he believes he can fit in next to Porziņģis.
He admits, however, the new CBA won’t make staying easy: clnsmedia.com/grant-williams… – 3:25 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
The @celtics & Grant Williams are not ruling out a Boston return, according to sources, though $$ makes it tough.
At least, the sides will work together to get something done — this won’t be an adverserial restricted free agency.
More at @HeavyOnSports:
heavy.com/sports/boston-… – 3:01 PM
The @celtics & Grant Williams are not ruling out a Boston return, according to sources, though $$ makes it tough.
At least, the sides will work together to get something done — this won’t be an adverserial restricted free agency.
More at @HeavyOnSports:
heavy.com/sports/boston-… – 3:01 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New from @ByMarkDaniels and me: Grant Williams spoke about all angles of the Marcus Smart trade today masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 1:59 PM
New from @ByMarkDaniels and me: Grant Williams spoke about all angles of the Marcus Smart trade today masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 1:59 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Grant Williams said there is still a chance to return to the #Celtics. “Absolutely. It’s just a decision of whether or not it’s needed.” Said a deal with the new CBA “definitely changes the (cap) numbers” – 1:07 PM
Grant Williams said there is still a chance to return to the #Celtics. “Absolutely. It’s just a decision of whether or not it’s needed.” Said a deal with the new CBA “definitely changes the (cap) numbers” – 1:07 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Grant Williams on the Smart trade: “Something that definitely hurts a little bit. Just because you’ve been with someone so long and he’s a phenomenal person. He has as much heart and passion of anyone across this entire organization.” #Celtics. – 12:52 PM
Grant Williams on the Smart trade: “Something that definitely hurts a little bit. Just because you’ve been with someone so long and he’s a phenomenal person. He has as much heart and passion of anyone across this entire organization.” #Celtics. – 12:52 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Grant Williams just reacted to the Marcus Smart trade: “It’s something that definitely hurts a little bit, just because you’ve been with someone for so long. He’s a phenomenal person, phenomenal teammate and he has the most heart and passion of anyone across this entire org…” – 12:49 PM
Grant Williams just reacted to the Marcus Smart trade: “It’s something that definitely hurts a little bit, just because you’ve been with someone for so long. He’s a phenomenal person, phenomenal teammate and he has the most heart and passion of anyone across this entire org…” – 12:49 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Grant Williams just spoke here at the Fanatics fan event in Foxboro. Still has a splint on his left hand from his surgery. He said he absolutely wants to return to the #Celtics, but acknowledges it won’t be easy with new CBA restrictions. pic.twitter.com/7cvxgXJ9tz – 12:48 PM
Grant Williams just spoke here at the Fanatics fan event in Foxboro. Still has a splint on his left hand from his surgery. He said he absolutely wants to return to the #Celtics, but acknowledges it won’t be easy with new CBA restrictions. pic.twitter.com/7cvxgXJ9tz – 12:48 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Grant Williams’ trade/FA market is looming but it is not as simple as you might imagine for the Celtics. A look at the challenges of a sign-and-trade, (7!) realistic cap space suitors and a team to keep a close eye on masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 12:06 PM
New: Grant Williams’ trade/FA market is looming but it is not as simple as you might imagine for the Celtics. A look at the challenges of a sign-and-trade, (7!) realistic cap space suitors and a team to keep a close eye on masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 12:06 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
For @BostonSportsBSJ — On the cost of adding (and extending) Kristaps Porzingis, the sign-and-trade scenario for Grant Williams & new Celtic Jordan Walsh: bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/06/24/nba… – 1:03 PM
For @BostonSportsBSJ — On the cost of adding (and extending) Kristaps Porzingis, the sign-and-trade scenario for Grant Williams & new Celtic Jordan Walsh: bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/06/24/nba… – 1:03 PM
More on this storyline
“Brad and those guys, if they decide to keep me & bring me back, of course I’m gonna come back and be excited and happy and ready to play for the Celtics,” Williams said. “If something else happens, then I’ll have to transition, but for me, my outlook has always been that I want to make sure wherever I am, to impact success and winning and make sure I’m here for my players around me and focus on the team first.” -via CLNSMedia.com / June 27, 2023
Grant Williams. “(I would) absolutely (return), cap-wise, with the new CBA, I think all these teams as you see are trying to get the trades in and the contracts done prior to the CBA truly being enacted, so you’re gonna see a lot of all-in pushes. If the Celtics decide to do it, that’s how it’ll work out. If not, it helps financially a little bit, but it definitely changes the numbers.” -via CLNSMedia.com / June 27, 2023
Gary Washburn: Grant Williams on the Smart trade: “Something that definitely hurts a little bit. Just because you’ve been with someone so long and he’s a phenomenal person. He has as much heart and passion of anyone across this entire organization. We trust Brad and we have to not really hold too much against (the trade) because we know Marcus is going to be great wherever he goes. He’s in a great situation and a talented team and they need him. (Boston) is going to have to step up in his absence.” #Celtics -via Twitter @GwashburnGlobe / June 27, 2023