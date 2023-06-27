Hawks have every veteran except Trae Young available in trade discussions

Hawks have every veteran except Trae Young available in trade discussions

Hawks have every veteran except Trae Young available in trade discussions

Evan Sidery @esidery
The Hawks have many veteran players available in trade discussions, per @wojespn:
“Virtually everybody among their veterans, except for Trae Young, have really been part of {trade talks} for the Hawks.”
Two players who fit this criteria are Clint Capela and De’Andre Hunter.… pic.twitter.com/xQ03Urkc9b7:20 AM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae Young-to-John Collins assists by season (NBA rank)
2019: 163 assists (8th)
2020: 119 assists (6th)
2021: 136 assists (t-5th)
2022: 141 assists (5th)
2023: 133 assists (9th) – 2:52 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
The longest-tenured Hawk is now Trae Young.
Trae Young (5 seasons)
De’Andre Hunter (4 seasons)
Onyeka Okongwu, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Clint Capela (3 seasons each) – 2:10 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Lundy said in watching this team he learned “Don’t get Trae Young mad.” – 11:13 AM
More on this storyline

Kevin Chouinard: When asked what he knows about the Hawks, Seth Lundy said, “Don’t make Trae Young mad.” Noted that Trae rises to the big moments. -via Twitter @KLChouinard / June 26, 2023
The Atlanta Hawks are reportedly under a mandate from ownership to get under the luxury tax and have been active in trade talks. The Hawks are not expected to entertain a trade of Trae Young, but Dejounte Murray could be available. “One guy I haven’t heard in trade rumors is Trae Young,” said Brian Windhorst. on the Hoop Collective livestream during the draft. “What about Dejounte Murray?” asked Kevin Pelton. “One guy I haven’t heard in trade rumors is Trae Young,” replied Windhorst after clearing his throat. -via RealGM / June 22, 2023
Trae Young: 7’5 is really OD.. lol ! You gotta be happy for this Kid, he gonna be special ! Look forward to competing Killa🙏🏽🫡 @vicw_32 -via Twitter @TheTraeYoung / June 22, 2023

