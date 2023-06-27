Hawks have every veteran except Trae Young available in trade discussions

Evan Sidery: The Hawks have many veteran players available in trade discussions, per @wojespn: “Virtually everybody among their veterans, except for Trae Young, have really been part of {trade talks} for the Hawks.” Two players who fit this criteria are Clint Capela and De’Andre Hunter.… pic.twitter.com/xQ03Urkc9b
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Hawks have many veteran players available in trade discussions, per @wojespn:
“Virtually everybody among their veterans, except for Trae Young, have really been part of {trade talks} for the Hawks.”
Two players who fit this criteria are Clint Capela and De’Andre Hunter.… pic.twitter.com/xQ03Urkc9b – 7:20 AM
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Hawks have many veteran players available in trade discussions, per @wojespn:
“Virtually everybody among their veterans, except for Trae Young, have really been part of {trade talks} for the Hawks.”
Three players who fit this criteria: Clint Capela, De’Andre Hunter, Bogdan… pic.twitter.com/bm7Dy5mVhI – 7:16 AM
Trae Young @TheTraeYoung
🥂To many crazyyy memories together!
Brothers for Life♾ 💪🏽 X ❄️ pic.twitter.com/mt5MYaDpk7 – 6:25 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae Young-to-John Collins assists by season (NBA rank)
2019: 163 assists (8th)
2020: 119 assists (6th)
2021: 136 assists (t-5th)
2022: 141 assists (5th)
2023: 133 assists (9th) – 2:52 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
The longest-tenured Hawk is now Trae Young.
Trae Young (5 seasons)
De’Andre Hunter (4 seasons)
Onyeka Okongwu, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Clint Capela (3 seasons each) – 2:10 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Lundy said in watching this team he learned “Don’t get Trae Young mad.” – 11:13 AM
Trae Young @TheTraeYoung
This the best @BET awards show I’ve seen in a minute.. maybe I’ve EVER seen!
Everybody getting love👊🏽🫶🏽 #50years – 11:54 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Druski pulled up to work out with Trae Young 😂
@druski | @TheTraeYoung pic.twitter.com/DnIiFbe8jC – 7:15 PM
Kevin Chouinard: When asked what he knows about the Hawks, Seth Lundy said, “Don’t make Trae Young mad.” Noted that Trae rises to the big moments. -via Twitter @KLChouinard / June 26, 2023
The Atlanta Hawks are reportedly under a mandate from ownership to get under the luxury tax and have been active in trade talks. The Hawks are not expected to entertain a trade of Trae Young, but Dejounte Murray could be available. “One guy I haven’t heard in trade rumors is Trae Young,” said Brian Windhorst. on the Hoop Collective livestream during the draft. “What about Dejounte Murray?” asked Kevin Pelton. “One guy I haven’t heard in trade rumors is Trae Young,” replied Windhorst after clearing his throat. -via RealGM / June 22, 2023
Trae Young: 7’5 is really OD.. lol ! You gotta be happy for this Kid, he gonna be special ! Look forward to competing Killa🙏🏽🫡 @vicw_32 -via Twitter @TheTraeYoung / June 22, 2023