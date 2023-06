Heat to waive Kyle Lowry if unable to trade him?

Bradley Beal, who waived his no trade clause to accept the deal, also would have been willing to be dealt to the Heat. But Washington ultimately preferred the Suns’ offer. Washington will receive guards Chris Paul and Landry Shamet, multiple second-round picks and the ability to swap multiple first-round picks. Sources close to Beal, the Heat and Wizards said Miami made an offer — which was believed to be built around Kyle Lowry and Duncan Robinson — but Phoenix was more aggressive pursuing the trade in recent days . -via Miami Herald / June 18, 2023