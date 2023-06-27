Heat to waive Kyle Lowry if unable to trade him?

According to two sources, the Heat has been giving thought to potentially using the waive-and-stretch provision on Lowry if Miami is unable to trade him, though a firm decision on that has not been made. That waive-and-stretch mechanism would allocate his remaining cap hit equally over three seasons.
Source: Miami Herald
NBA rumors: Suns tried to trade Deandre Ayton to Mavericks; Heat considering waiving Kyle Lowry
NEW: Heat considering multiple options with Lowry contract; here’s a new one under consideration that has emerged. Where things stand and what makes sense: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 10:44 AM
If Blazers wants no part of Lowry or Robinson contracts, a package of Herro, Caleb, Jovic and Vic’s expiring contract (once he opts in for $9.5 million by Thursday), plus 3 first-round picks also would work. More Heat $ would be needed if Jurkic in deal.
Rockets rookie Amen Thompson to wear No. 1. Jabari Smith Jr. switched to his preferred No. 10 this off-season. Cam Whitmore will wear No. 7, most recently the number of David Wesley, Kyle Lowry, Jeremy Lin. Sam Decker, Isaiah Canaan, Carmelo Anthony, Joe Johnson, Victor Oladipo. – 1:32 PM
More on this storyline
Bradley Beal, who waived his no trade clause to accept the deal, also would have been willing to be dealt to the Heat. But Washington ultimately preferred the Suns’ offer. Washington will receive guards Chris Paul and Landry Shamet, multiple second-round picks and the ability to swap multiple first-round picks. Sources close to Beal, the Heat and Wizards said Miami made an offer — which was believed to be built around Kyle Lowry and Duncan Robinson — but Phoenix was more aggressive pursuing the trade in recent days. -via Miami Herald / June 18, 2023
According to league sources, who were granted anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the trade talks, Miami would send guards Kyle Lowry and Duncan Robinson, along with multiple first-round picks, to Washington for Beal. Phoenix would send center Deandre Ayton and future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul to the Wizards for Bradley Beal. -via The Athletic / June 17, 2023
The Heat’s offer to the Wizards is believed to be built around the expiring contract of guard Kyle Lowry and could also include either Duncan Robinson or Victor Oladipo to help fulfill the salary-cap matching component of the deal. The Heat is also expected to include at least one first-round pick in its package. -via Miami Herald / June 17, 2023