Heat will wait for Damian Lillard's decision to request a trade

It seems Lillard is waiting it out to see the Trail Blazers’ plan in free agency. That could cause some teams waiting to see if he would request a trade to move on. “He said at the end of the season, ‘get me veterans,’” Windhorst said on Get Up, according to Wells. “The draft came and went, no veterans. He’s still not pressing, from what I’ve been told. That he’s still going to give the Blazers every opportunity to work through this free-agency process this week, whether it’s through trades or signing players. Now, I would tell you that this is going to potentially cause some teams who were going to make offers for him to have to move on with business. They were waiting to see whether Dame Lillard was going to be on the market before they started to make moves this week.” -via Clutch Points / June 27, 2023