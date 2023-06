Jonas Valanciunas on the block

Valanciunas also talked about his future in the NBA with the New Orleans Pelicans. The Lithuanian big man revealed he would like to stay with the Pelicans. “We had some talks with [the team]. I think this summer won’t be easy for them [team executives] because they will have to make a few key decisions. Our season didn’t go as planned, so there will definitely be changes,” Valanciunas said. “I would like to stay and extend my contract,” JV continued. “Obviously, during the season, you try to help the team as much as possible, but when the summer comes, you try to take care of your own things – how to extend the contract and stuff.” -via BasketNews / May 31, 2023