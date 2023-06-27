Jonas Valanciunas on the block

San Antonio was known to be waiting with a short-term contract for Reid and the hope of pairing him with Victor Wembanyama in the frontcourt, sources said. Now the Spurs will have to turn to other targets, perhaps someone like Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas, as New Orleans and San Antonio recently did business on offloading Devonte’ Graham’s contract, and the Pelicans, sources said, have since made Valanciunas available in search of more mobile, rim-protecting big men. New Orleans made one call, sources said, to Cleveland about obtaining Jarrett Allen. Another team that wanted to be in the mix for Reid was Allen’s Cavaliers, sources said. Cleveland would have needed a sign-and-trade avenue to acquire the talented big man. It remains to be seen if the Cavs will continue searching for other frontcourt reserve options behind Allen and Evan Mobley, or if the front office simply valued Reid that highly.
Source: Yahoo! Sports
Source: Yahoo! Sports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs might trade for Jonas Valanciunas just so he stops shoving them in their locker every time they play – 12:02 PM
Spurs might trade for Jonas Valanciunas just so he stops shoving them in their locker every time they play – 12:02 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Pelicans place Jonas Valanciunas on the trade block sportando.basketball/en/pelicans-pl… – 11:50 AM
Pelicans place Jonas Valanciunas on the trade block sportando.basketball/en/pelicans-pl… – 11:50 AM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Among players to play each of the last 6 seasons, John Collins is 1 of 5 individuals to average 15 points and 55% FG during that span. Others:
Nikola Jokic
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Jonas Valanciunas
Domantas Sabonis – 1:53 PM
Among players to play each of the last 6 seasons, John Collins is 1 of 5 individuals to average 15 points and 55% FG during that span. Others:
Nikola Jokic
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Jonas Valanciunas
Domantas Sabonis – 1:53 PM
More on this storyline
Valanciunas also talked about his future in the NBA with the New Orleans Pelicans. The Lithuanian big man revealed he would like to stay with the Pelicans. “We had some talks with [the team]. I think this summer won’t be easy for them [team executives] because they will have to make a few key decisions. Our season didn’t go as planned, so there will definitely be changes,” Valanciunas said. “I would like to stay and extend my contract,” JV continued. “Obviously, during the season, you try to help the team as much as possible, but when the summer comes, you try to take care of your own things – how to extend the contract and stuff.” -via BasketNews / May 31, 2023
In an interview with Kestas Rimkus from 24sek.lt, the 31-year-old talked about his situation in the NBA, a possible return to the EuroLeague, and the upcoming FIBA Basketball World Cup. “I can see myself playing for a European club,” Valanciunas revealed Kestas Rimkus from 24sek.lt “I felt sympathy for European basketball for the whole of my life, so I would not rule such a possibility in the future.” “At this moment, I prefer teams with Lithuanian connections, including Barcelona with Saras and Rokas [Jokubatis]. Whether I’ll play there one day? It’s difficult to say. It’s two different things to support and play for the team,” Valanciunas added. -via BasketNews / May 31, 2023
Main Rumors, Trade, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, Jonas Valanciunas, Victor Wembanyama, Cleveland Cavaliers, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs