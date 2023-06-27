Kings have had discussions with Harrison Barnes on a potential extension

According to a league source, the Kings have had discussions with Barnes on a potential extension in the last few weeks, but those conversations went quiet. He might be the best option for continuity’s sake, as long as McNair can add depth in free agency or through trade.
Source: James Ham @ Kings Beat
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Will be interesting to see the kinds of contracts that Harrison Barnes, Kyle Kuzma, and Jerami Grant get this summer compared to what John Collins is getting paid for the rest of his deal since the Jazz’s cost of acquisition was so low pic.twitter.com/V9vukR7f7D – 4:03 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Coach? Check. Draft? Check.
The Pistons now turn to free agency with about $30 million in cap space.
I look at some targets and make the case for why Harrison Barnes might make more sense for DET than Cam Johnson.
Subscription still $1 inside story!
theathletic.com/4639069/2023/0… – 8:05 AM
Bobby Marks: The Sacramento trade leaves them with $91M in guaranteed salary. They could join the list of teams with cap space but likely at the expense of forward Harrison Barnes. The Kings could also take the approach with room and renegotiate the contract of Domantas Sabonis. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / June 22, 2023
League sources say that the Pacers have interest in Kings free agent-to-be Harrison Barnes. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 19, 2023