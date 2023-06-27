Lakers extend qualifying offers to Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves, both become restricted free agents

Jovan Buha: The Lakers announced they have officially extended qualifying offers to Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves, making both players restricted free agents. pic.twitter.com/13E4mMUeJR
Dave McMenamin @mcten
As expected, the Lakers have made qualifying offers to Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, the team announced. Both players are now officially restricted free agents, giving LAL the right to match any outside offer to retain them – 9:34 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Lakers have extended qualifying offers to Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves. pic.twitter.com/oLuZyvYKZ3 – 9:34 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Los Angeles Lakers officially extended qualifying offers to Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, as expected, making both players restricted free agents. – 9:32 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
The Lakers announced they’ve officially extended qualifying offers to Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves, making them restricted free agents. – 9:31 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
The Lakers have extended qualifying offers to Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves: pic.twitter.com/6C6VD1WRYP – 9:31 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers announced they have officially extended qualifying offers to Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves, making both players restricted free agents. pic.twitter.com/13E4mMUeJR – 9:31 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“I would expect Reaves and Hachimura back in a Lakers uniform.”
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Lakers are a “lock” to match any offer sheet on Austin Reaves, per @TheSteinLine (marcstein.substack.com/p/who-do-the-r…).
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Japan’s Rui Hachimura passes on FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 sportando.basketball/en/hachimura-w… – 9:59 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Japan star Rui Hachimura OUT #FIBAWC
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Rui Hachimura will not play in the 2023 FIBA World Cup 😬
The player explained his reasons:
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Con sus $60 millones bajo el tope, @HoustonRockets perseguirá a varios de estos agentes libres:
Khris Middleton
Brook López
Fred VanVleet
Bruce Brown
Jordan Clarkson
Dillon Brooks
Donte DiVincenzo
Jakob Poeltl
Cam Johnson (RFA)
Austin Reaves (RFA)
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Rockets plan to pursue the following free agents next week, per @Jonathan_Feigen (houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n…):
Khris Middleton
Brook Lopez
Fred VanVleet
Bruce Brown
Cam Johnson (RFA)
Jordan Clarkson
Austin Reaves (RFA)
Dillon Brooks
Rui Hachimura (RFA)
Donte DiVincenzo
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Rockets plan to pursue the following free agents next week, per @Jonathan_Feigen (houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n…):
Khris Middleton
Brook Lopez
Fred VanVleet
Bruce Brown
Cam Johnson (RFA)
Jordan Clarkson
Austin Reaves (RFA)
Dillon Brooks
Rui Hachimura (RFA)
More on this storyline
Yoko Miyaji: Rui Hachimura decided not to play for Japan National Team this summer at FIBA World Cup, JBA has just announced. In a press release, Hachimura says it was a tough decision, but he wants to focus on preparation for the upcoming season and NBA career. -via Twitter / June 26, 2023
According to a person with knowledge of their thinking, they have interest in the Bucks’ Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez, the Nuggets’ Bruce Brown, the Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson, the Lakers’ Rui Hachimura and Austin Reeves, the Nets’ Cam Johnson, the Warriors’ Donte DiVincenzo, the Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks, the Raptors’ Jakob Poeltl and the Mavericks’ Dwight Powell. -via Houston Chronicle / June 25, 2023
Rui Hachimura is a straightforward restricted free agent, eligible for up to a starting max of approximately $33.5 million. His market value, as projected by multiple competing executives, is in the $12-18 million starting range. Most teams won’t have more than the $12.2 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception to chase Reaves and Hachimura. But at least seven should have significant spending power, as detailed in B/R’s Complete 2023 Offseason Guides for Every NBA Team, including the Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic, San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors and Utah Jazz. Several others could end up with cap room, like the Sacramento Kings, but that will depend on which of their own free agents they retain. -via Bleacher Report / June 20, 2023
The Lakers, league sources say, are a lock to match any offer on Reaves — even if someone signs Reaves to the maximum allowable offer sheet worth nearly $100 million over four years. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 27, 2023
Austin Reaves, who will be playing in Manila for the United States in the upcoming FIBA World Cup, received praise from his coach saying he saw the potential from his rookie year. “I saw it early on and obviously the Laker organization as well. I said in Austin’s rookie year that he’s gonna be a great player in the NBA and his ability to—I’ll just put it this way—he’s fearless, he’s not afraid of the moment,” said Handy. -via ABS-CBN News / June 20, 2023