Mavs chose JaVale McGee over Bruce Brown?

Reported on Monday morning’s episode of Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective, ESPN’s Tim MacMahon said that not just do the Mavs have interest in Nuggets free-agent wing Bruce Brown, but they might have passed up the chance to sign him last summer. “Our old buddy [Marc Stein] linked him to the Mavericks. I’ve heard similar things,” MacMahon said. “I actually heard that the Mavericks maybe could have had him last summer but thought that JaVale McGee was the bigger prize.”
Source: Sports Illustrated
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll:
@BroncoSquatch and I did our third annual offseason Nuggets podcast, sharing our free agency targets, what happens to Bruce Brown, and much more.
spreaker.com/user/milehighs…
youtube.com/watch?v=N8zW7w… pic.twitter.com/TQbXsfpQmW – 12:05 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Pickaxe and Roll is going LIVE with @BroncoSquatch shortly!
We will discuss:
-The New CBA
-Retaining free agents
-What happens if Bruce Brown leaves?
-Nuggets Free Agency/Trade Targets
youtube.com/watch?v=N8zW7w… – 9:59 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Chatted with @RichieCozz on @CBSNewsColorado about Nuggets rookies Julian Strawther and Jalen Pickett, the chances Bruce Brown returns in free agency, and if the Nuggets should be concerned by what’s happening around them in the West. The short answer is, “No.” pic.twitter.com/HYHEWEc2IB – 9:38 PM
Chatted with @RichieCozz on @CBSNewsColorado about Nuggets rookies Julian Strawther and Jalen Pickett, the chances Bruce Brown returns in free agency, and if the Nuggets should be concerned by what’s happening around them in the West. The short answer is, “No.” pic.twitter.com/HYHEWEc2IB – 9:38 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
During today’s podcast (13:15) @SwipaCam and I mentioned 7 names that Denver could target if Bruce Brown leaves for more money in free agency:
Donte DiVincenzo
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Delon Wright
Patrick Beverley
Ayo Dosunmu
Dennis Smith Jr.
Kris Dunn
youtube.com/watch?v=ZgpL8T… – 11:35 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Con sus $60 millones bajo el tope, @HoustonRockets perseguirá a varios de estos agentes libres:
Khris Middleton
Brook López
Fred VanVleet
Bruce Brown
Jordan Clarkson
Dillon Brooks
Donte DiVincenzo
Jakob Poeltl
Cam Johnson (RFA)
Austin Reaves (RFA)
Rui Hachimura (RFA) pic.twitter.com/eETxeV5jXb – 6:06 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Rockets plan to pursue the following free agents next week, per @Jonathan_Feigen (houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n…):
Khris Middleton
Brook Lopez
Fred VanVleet
Bruce Brown
Cam Johnson (RFA)
Jordan Clarkson
Austin Reaves (RFA)
Dillon Brooks
Rui Hachimura (RFA)
Donte DiVincenzo
Jakob… pic.twitter.com/MfjxfOJue4 – 12:33 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Rockets plan to pursue the following free agents next week, per @Jonathan_Feigen (houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n…):
Khris Middleton
Brook Lopez
Fred VanVleet
Bruce Brown
Cam Johnson (RFA)
Jordan Clarkson
Austin Reaves (RFA)
Dillon Brooks
Rui Hachimura (RFA)
Donte DiVincenzo (RFA)… pic.twitter.com/XWACkrSsTt – 12:30 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Rockets free agency targets (via @Jonathan_Feigen):
Khris Middleton
Brook Lopez
Bruce Brown
Jordan Clarkson
Rui Hachimura
Austin Reeves
Cam Johnson
Donte DiVincenzo
Dillon Brooks
Jakob Poeltl
Dwight Powell
James Harden
Fred VanVleet
houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… – 10:35 AM
According to a person with knowledge of their thinking, they have interest in the Bucks’ Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez, the Nuggets’ Bruce Brown, the Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson, the Lakers’ Rui Hachimura and Austin Reeves, the Nets’ Cam Johnson, the Warriors’ Donte DiVincenzo, the Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks, the Raptors’ Jakob Poeltl and the Mavericks’ Dwight Powell. -via Houston Chronicle / June 25, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: As the Nuggets prepare for possibility of losing Bruce Brown in free agency, they’ll be drafting at No. 29, 32 and 37 on Thursday with a chance to keep gathering up young role players for this championship window. GM Calvin Booth picked Christian Braun at No. 21 last year. -via Twitter @wojespn / June 21, 2023
Bobby Marks: Here are the options that Bruce Brown Jr. is faced with leading into free agency: 1. He can return to Denver on a contract that starts at $7.8M (player option in year 2). This would be similar to what Bobby Portis did in Milwaukee. That is the maximum he can sign with Denver because he has non-bird rights and Denver is a tax team. This would allow him to establish early bird rights in 2024 and sign for a contract north of $12M. 2. He can sign with a team that has cap space or with the $12.2M non-tax midlevel. Brown has made a total of $15.1M in his career. If he leaves in free agency, the lone recourse to replace him is with the veteran minimum. Denver is unlikely to have the $5M tax midlevel. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / June 21, 2023