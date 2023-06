Mavs chose JaVale McGee over Bruce Brown?

Bobby Marks: Here are the options that Bruce Brown Jr. is faced with leading into free agency: 1. He can return to Denver on a contract that starts at $7.8M (player option in year 2). This would be similar to what Bobby Portis did in Milwaukee. That is the maximum he can sign with Denver because he has non-bird rights and Denver is a tax team. This would allow him to establish early bird rights in 2024 and sign for a contract north of $12M. 2. He can sign with a team that has cap space or with the $12.2M non-tax midlevel. Brown has made a total of $15.1M in his career . If he leaves in free agency, the lone recourse to replace him is with the veteran minimum. Denver is unlikely to have the $5M tax midlevel. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / June 21, 2023