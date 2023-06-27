Pistons planning to pick up Alec Burks option

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Detroit Pistons plan to pick up Alec Burks’ $10.5 million option for 2023-2024, sources tell ESPN. Burks averaged 12.8 points and 3.1 rebounds last season.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Detroit picking up Burks option was expected. Will have trade value at that number even if, for some reason, Pistons needed the extra cap space. – 8:46 PM
Detroit picking up Burks option was expected. Will have trade value at that number even if, for some reason, Pistons needed the extra cap space. – 8:46 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Can confirm that the Pistons plan to pick up Alec Burks’ option. @wojespn first.
Burks was one the better bench scorers in the league last year.
It was to be expected, so Detroit still looking at $30 million in cap space. – 8:14 PM
Can confirm that the Pistons plan to pick up Alec Burks’ option. @wojespn first.
Burks was one the better bench scorers in the league last year.
It was to be expected, so Detroit still looking at $30 million in cap space. – 8:14 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Detroit Pistons plan to pick up Alec Burks’ $10.5 million option for 2023-2024, sources tell ESPN. Burks averaged 12.8 points and 3.1 rebounds last season. – 8:11 PM
The Detroit Pistons plan to pick up Alec Burks’ $10.5 million option for 2023-2024, sources tell ESPN. Burks averaged 12.8 points and 3.1 rebounds last season. – 8:11 PM
More on this storyline
Every indication I’ve gotten is that the club options for both Isaiah Livers and Alec Burks will be picked up later this week. Veteran Rodney McGruder, who is an unrestricted free agent, also likely will return as a steady, locker-room presence. -via The Athletic / June 26, 2023
Michael Scotto: The Pistons are expected to pick up the $10.5 million team option on Alec Burks, I’m told. There were a lot of teams calling about him that were playoff-caliber teams. -via HoopsHype / June 9, 2023