Russell Westbrook likely to stay with Clippers?

Draymond Green opted out of his contract, but is widely expected to re-sign with the Warriors. The same goes for Bucks free agents Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez. Russell Westbrook seems likely to stay with the Clippers.
Source: Howard Beck, Condé Nast @ GQ.com
Source: Howard Beck, Condé Nast @ GQ.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
StatMuse @statmuse
Top 4:
— 2017 Westbrook
— 2019 Harden
— 2017 Harden
— 2000 Shaq
Guess the stat. pic.twitter.com/HqHNNEAFCH – 5:48 PM
Top 4:
— 2017 Westbrook
— 2019 Harden
— 2017 Harden
— 2000 Shaq
Guess the stat. pic.twitter.com/HqHNNEAFCH – 5:48 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“The way he dunks too, I’m going to try and dunk like him a little bit”
🏀 20th overall pick Cam Whitmore explains why Russell Westbrook was his favorite player growing up. #NBADraft
@TermineRadio | @sarahkustok | @DalenCuff pic.twitter.com/GIEMamtVjv – 5:21 PM
“The way he dunks too, I’m going to try and dunk like him a little bit”
🏀 20th overall pick Cam Whitmore explains why Russell Westbrook was his favorite player growing up. #NBADraft
@TermineRadio | @sarahkustok | @DalenCuff pic.twitter.com/GIEMamtVjv – 5:21 PM
More on this storyline
The name that’s gained plenty of momentum as a potential Sacramento target is Kuzma, who once thrived down the road in Los Angeles and was nearly dealt to the Kings in 2021 before the Lakers rerouted Kuzma to the Wizards instead and acquired Russell Westbrook. Even with a new deal for Sabonis, plus the Kings expectation to bring back versatile forward Trey Lyles, sources said, Sacramento could have more than $25 million to play with in cap room, according to salary projections provided to Yahoo Sports. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 27, 2023
Rylan Stiles: Sam Presti said Keyontae Johnson knew a lot about the early Thunder teams throughout the predraft process when they were talking. He mentioned that’s common now given that the prospects coming into the league were kids when KD, Russell Westbrook, etc were in OKC. -via Twitter @Rylan_Stiles / June 24, 2023
Brandon Rahbar: Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson and Cam Whitmore all name Russell Westbrook as their favorite player. Those KD-Russ Thunder teams were one of the most popular and influential teams for this next generation of players. -via Twitter @BrandonRahbar / June 22, 2023
Main Rumors, Free Agency, Brook Lopez, Draymond Green, Khris Middleton, Russell Westbrook, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks