Stephen Curry: Every team that Chris Paul has been on gets better. That’s the most consistent thing on him and who he is and what he brings to the team. Everybody’s going to talk about the age. It’s on us to put that all together and figure out how all the pieces work. You hate losing Jordan Poole. I know it’s not all the way official yet. So I don’t want to talk too much before it is. But that’s the tough part of the business, seeing a young guy come into his own (and then get traded).
Source: Anthony Slater @ The Athletic
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Chris Paul on joining the Warriors: ““I’m excited. I know I’ve been sort of the sworn enemy for a long time. But I cannot wait to be there, and I cannot wait to help them win.” My dispatch for @SportingTrib bit.ly/3CSIpTD pic.twitter.com/cyft185wRa – 5:16 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
I chatted with Moses Moody about his thoughts on the Warriors acquiring CP3 and losing Jordan Poole as a teammate.
I chatted with Moses Moody about his thoughts on the Warriors acquiring CP3 and losing Jordan Poole as a teammate.
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Chris Paul was linked to a possible return to Los Angeles this offseason with the Clippers or Lakers but is excited about joining the Golden State Warriors. He talked to the @SportingTrib’s @MarkG_Medina today in L.A. thesportingtribune.com/chris-paul-wil… – 5:01 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry on Mike Dunleavy Jr. in the GM seat: “I’ve loved the conversations I’ve had with him so far, how committed and the conviction he’s had with the ideas. Now it’s about going and executing it.” theathletic.com/4645314/2023/0… – 4:04 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
I asked Steph Curry and Klay Thompson about the Chris Paul trade and Mike Dunleavy’s early work as the Warriors new general manager.
Here were their responses.
I asked Steph Curry and Klay Thompson about the Chris Paul trade and Mike Dunleavy’s early work as the Warriors new general manager.
Here were their responses.
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Chris Paul in LA at Fanatics’ fan gear giveaway where more than 300,000 of apparel will be donated to underserved youth and their families. Chris helped with folding clothing & talking with fans pic.twitter.com/QobEqw9K4G – 2:18 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points scored against LeBron (regular season + playoffs):
1,297 — Paul Pierce
1,173 — DeMar DeRozan
1,164 — Steph Curry
1,074 — Paul George
Most points scored against LeBron (regular season + playoffs):
1,297 — Paul Pierce
1,173 — DeMar DeRozan
1,164 — Steph Curry
1,074 — Paul George
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Today’s episode of @WhatsWrightShow starts momentarily on YouTube with a VERY special guest co-host today, joining me to discuss all things NBA Free Agency, Wemby, the CP3 trade & a potential Dame trade. You can watch right here youtube.com/watch?v=MKmO0T… – 10:29 AM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jordan Hawkins says he incorporated a lot of movement shooting during his days in high school. Says he’s tried to emulate Klay Thompson, Steph Curry and even Rip Hamilton going back to his UConn days. – 10:20 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
The Warriors’ acquisition of Chris Paul was a confusing move to some, this writer included.
However, the vision of new Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. becomes much clearer when the trade is put in perspective.
The Warriors’ acquisition of Chris Paul was a confusing move to some, this writer included.
However, the vision of new Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. becomes much clearer when the trade is put in perspective.
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
A dazzling assist-to-turnover ratio. A stabilizer on the floor. A history of magnifying great athletes (Griffin/Jordan in LA, now Kuminga). The potential benefits of a part-time Chris Paul are immense (even if some Warriors fans hold their noses) nbcsportsbayarea.com/nba/golden-sta… – 5:30 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
Great day with Chris Paul and @theNBPA for #NBADraft w/ the draftees & youth, sharing lessons from @CP3 new book: SIXTY-ONE, Life Lessons from Papa, available in bookstores now! It’s a powerful and unexpected memoir of family, faith, tragedy, and life’s most important lessons… pic.twitter.com/Mc1zHcPbSn – 4:33 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Steph Curry documentary coming to Apple TV next month – with all of the receipts for doubters. youtube.com/watch?v=csMgsP… – 4:31 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Will KAT, Dame, and Chris Paul Be Traded? ATL and OKC Offseasons with @DannyLeroux
Join with our Mock Offseason Sale!
Dunc’d On Prime: Will KAT, Dame, and Chris Paul Be Traded? ATL and OKC Offseasons with @DannyLeroux
Join with our Mock Offseason Sale!
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Will KAT, Dame, and Chris Paul Be Traded? ATL and OKC Offseasons with @DannyLeroux
Join with our Mock Offseason Sale!
Dunc’d On Prime: Will KAT, Dame, and Chris Paul Be Traded? ATL and OKC Offseasons with @DannyLeroux
Join with our Mock Offseason Sale!
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Are these Damian Lillard’s last days in Portland? Where is James Harden headed? And sharing a few (belated) thoughts on Chris Paul being…a Warrior.
My latest on a few of the NBA offseason’s bigger storylines, at @TheAthletic
Are these Damian Lillard’s last days in Portland? Where is James Harden headed? And sharing a few (belated) thoughts on Chris Paul being…a Warrior.
My latest on a few of the NBA offseason’s bigger storylines, at @TheAthletic
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Reggie Miller, Klay Thompson and Steph Curry are some of the examples that Gradey Dick cites as examples for him to emulate as a pro. Notes the importance of the conditioning required to move off the ball as consistently throughout games. – 11:31 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
New podcast! NBA free agency and trade talk
alongside @ChrisBHaynes on #thisleague UNCUT is out NOW. Covering:
🏀 Draymond Green
🏀 Chris Paul
🏀 James Harden
🏀 Deandre Ayton
🏀 Damian Lillard
🏀 And more!
New podcast! NBA free agency and trade talk
alongside @ChrisBHaynes on #thisleague UNCUT is out NOW. Covering:
🏀 Draymond Green
🏀 Chris Paul
🏀 James Harden
🏀 Deandre Ayton
🏀 Damian Lillard
🏀 And more!
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Will KAT, Dame, and Chris Paul Be Traded? ATL and OKC Offseasons with @DannyLeroux
Join with our Mock Offseason Sale!
Dunc’d On Prime: Will KAT, Dame, and Chris Paul Be Traded? ATL and OKC Offseasons with @DannyLeroux
Join with our Mock Offseason Sale!
Stephen Curry @StephenCurry30
Can’t wait for you to see my @AppleTV original #UnderratedFilm on July 21 where I take you down memory lane
Can’t wait for you to see my @AppleTV original #UnderratedFilm on July 21 where I take you down memory lane
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Victor Wembanyama was asked to name his starting 5️⃣ in case the planet would need to be saved 👀
🇺🇸 Steph Curry
🇺🇸 Michael Jordan
🇺🇸 LeBron James
🇻🇮 Tim Duncan
Victor Wembanyama was asked to name his starting 5️⃣ in case the planet would need to be saved 👀
🇺🇸 Steph Curry
🇺🇸 Michael Jordan
🇺🇸 LeBron James
🇻🇮 Tim Duncan
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime with @DannyLeroux Will KAT, Dame, and Chris Paul Be Traded? ATL and OKC Offseasons. Join us: duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 2:49 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime: Will KAT, Dame, and Chris Paul Be Traded? ATL and OKC Offseasons. Join @DannyLeroux and me duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/6ZisvOHwUo – 2:22 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
A middle-ground Lakers offseason scenario I’ve been mulling today: use cap room, but keep Rui at 10-12 million. This leaves you ≈ $18 million in space, plus the room MLE at $7.6 million for a guard.
$18 million: Brook Lopez
$10-12 million: Rui Hachimura
A middle-ground Lakers offseason scenario I’ve been mulling today: use cap room, but keep Rui at 10-12 million. This leaves you ≈ $18 million in space, plus the room MLE at $7.6 million for a guard.
$18 million: Brook Lopez
$10-12 million: Rui Hachimura
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
If Draymond Green ends up back in Golden State next season, he might have some fences to mend with Chris Paul 😬
If Draymond Green ends up back in Golden State next season, he might have some fences to mend with Chris Paul 😬
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
It’s not everyday stuff to witness an NBA superstar offering commentary on European basketball leagues 🧐
Stephen Curry provided his take on Vassilis Spanoulis’ Peristeri plays:
It’s not everyday stuff to witness an NBA superstar offering commentary on European basketball leagues 🧐
Stephen Curry provided his take on Vassilis Spanoulis’ Peristeri plays:
More on this storyline
Klay Thompson: Any time you get to play with a player who is one of the best of your generation it’s an honor. It’s a little weird because we’ve had so many battles in the past with Chris and he’s led so many teams that nearly knocked us off or did knock us off all the way back in 2014. I think he’s just going to add such a calming presence and leadership component that we need. -via The Athletic / June 27, 2023
“I’m definitely excited about this because these guys know what it’s all about. They’ve been there, they’ve won over and over again. I’m glad to be a part of that process.” Chris Paul on having a different mindset now that he’s a member of the Warriors -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 27, 2023
Gilbert Arenas on his tryout with USA Basketball: “I went to Colangelo and told him about my groin injury. I didn’t want to hold a spot for somebody to really help the team if my injury was serious. He said I was on the bubble. I looked at the team and realized that I’m not beating out CP (Chris Paul), you know? I still understand the concept of a team structure. I said, ‘Hey man, get my goddamn check. I’m out of here, man. I’m outta here.'” -via YouTube / June 26, 2023
Apple TV and A24 released the trailer for Stephen Curry: Underrated, a documentary about Curry’s rise to becoming an all-time NBA great. “I was the undersized scrawny kid that was just trying to figure out how to make it,” Curry said in the trailer. The one-minute video shows interviews with people throughout Curry’s life, including his parents, his college coach Bob McKillop and even Mike Krzyzewski. -via Sports Illustrated / June 27, 2023
Michael Granger: Reggie Miller, Klay Thompson and Steph Curry are some of the examples that Gradey Dick cites as examples for him to emulate as a pro. Notes the importance of the conditioning required to move off the ball as consistently throughout games. -via Twitter @michaelgrange / June 26, 2023
The Instagram page posed the question, “How do you even guard this?” And to everyone’s surprise, Curry stepped in to provide his perspective. He identified PAOK’s Jordan Sibert, wearing jersey number 18, as the primary problem. “No. 18 is the problem. Stay high over the flare. Hardest pass to make is the one over the top to the corner. Everybody else can stay home. Nice action though. Only works one time before they figure out,” Curry wrote of Vassilis Spanoulis’ action. Four-time NBA champion didn’t stop there. He responded to AllDayAthletes’ comments and reiterated his words by stating that a well-prepared scouting report could effectively neutralize this play. “Repeat. You could run it once but that’s getting shut down the rest of the game/season.” -via BasketNews / June 25, 2023