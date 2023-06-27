Tobias Harris: Casual Sixers fans, they'll trade me for a Crumbl Cookie

Gina Mizell: Tobias Harris on his name being in trade rumors again: “Casual Sixers fans, they’ll trade me for a Crumbl Cookie. But at the end of the day, they have to realize that you’re not getting a 6-9 forward back who can damn near shoot 40 percent from 3, guard the other team’s best player, shoot, post up, drive and play 70+ games a year…I believe we have the right talent to be a championship team and we have the right pieces and the right culture. With a new coach, I’m excited for what we’re going to bring to the table.”
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Lil Baby, and more have joined @MichaelRubin in South Philly for @Fanatics Global Impact Day.
Harris says events like these – spending time with local youth – are always worth making time for in the offseason.
👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/lZmMlSrQ5v – 3:40 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Sixers beat reporter drama!?
Tobias Harris, VanVleet, Harden, Lillard.
All the latest
libertyballers.com/2023/6/27/2377… – 1:14 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The response to the John Collins deal on Sixers Twitter has me wondering if people realize just how bad Collins was last season and just how much better Tobias Harris is than him at everything except vertical athleticism. – 6:30 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
As the Chicago Bulls look at different roster options, Tobias Harris could be a potential trade target for them to consider. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/23/chi… – 4:00 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
What might a new Harden contract look like & how will it affect the Sixers’ cap sheet?
What the hell are the first & second aprons?
When would a Tobias Harris trade happen?
What about their own free agents?
What you need to know as free agency opens:
973espn.com/what-you-need-… – 10:12 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Phillies take 2 of 3, but doesn’t feel like it
Tobias Harris value
Mets fans help out ticket office
Coffee M&Ms? go.audacy.com/wEYe5FzwWAb – 6:27 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Tobias Harris in his 5 seasons as a 76er:
17.7 PPG
6.6 RPG
49/37/85%
Only Embiid has more points and rebounds by a 76er in that time frame. pic.twitter.com/x1GSjkQdPh – 3:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Sources: Phoenix Suns not interested in 76ers’ Tobias Harris as part of Deandre Ayton trade #Suns #76ers azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 3:01 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Source: Phoenix Suns end Tobias Harris pursuit as Sixers remain adamant about keeping star forward inquirer.com/sports/76ers-n… via @phillyinquirer – 1:25 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Tobias Harris’ father/agent says 76ers have not used ‘assassin scorer’ son properly
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/06/24/tob… – 1:48 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Was Daryl Morey that guy in your fantasy league who spams your inbox with brutal trades? Was it some 3-D Galinsky, Medvec, and Mussweile Anchoring Effect at play? Ben Simmons season?
Anyway, six teams named here checked temp on Tobias Harris trade:
libertyballers.com/2023/6/25/2377… – 12:57 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
The Suns “want the Sixers to facilitate” a 3-team deal sending:
▪️Tobias Harris to Phoenix
▪️Deandre Ayton to the 3rd team
▪️ Assets to Philly, per @PompeyOnSixers pic.twitter.com/EOyimzi3IU – 11:42 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The Suns want the Sixers to facilitate a 3-team deal that would land Tobias Harris in Phoenix, according to a league source. The third team would take Suns center Deandre Ayton and send assets to Philly.
inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 10:03 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
As the Chicago Bulls look at different roster options, Tobias Harris could be a potential trade target for them to consider. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/23/chi… – 10:00 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Dice Keith que @Sixers quería a Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, y una selección en el Draft a cambio de Tobias Harris.
¿También el Salón de la fama del Rock And Roll?
@ElAlcaldeRafa pic.twitter.com/evRqT1B1MC – 8:11 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Suns, Jazz, and Mavericks also showing interest in the Sixers’ Tobias Harris inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 7:31 PM
More on this storyline
Gina Mizell: Speaking at a Fanatics camp for underserved Philly kids, Tobias Harris said he understood why his father stuck up for him in recent media comments but added his father does not speak for him. “I was OK with that role (as the fourth option). I never complained about it.” -via Twitter @ginamizell / June 27, 2023
The only thing is Phoenix would have to move Deandre Ayton. The Sixers have no interest in the 7-foot, 250-pounder with three years and $102 million left on his contract. And why would they when franchise player and reigning MVP Joel Embiid, like Ayton, plays center? The Sixers also don’t have any interest in any of the players the Suns would make available. So Phoenix wants the Sixers to get a third team involved to facilitate the deal, according to a source. However, the Sixers are unwilling to do so. The Pacers were interested in acquiring Harris during Thursday’s NBA draft. However, sources said they didn’t have enough assets to acquire him. That probably won’t change, as Harris is scheduled to make $39.2 million in 2023-24, the final season of the five-year, $180 million deal he signed in 2019. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / June 25, 2023
The Pacers were interested in acquiring Harris during Thursday’s NBA draft. However, sources said they didn’t have enough assets to acquire him. That probably won’t change, as Harris is scheduled to make $39.2 million in 2023-24, the final season of the five-year, $180 million deal he signed in 2019. Last week, sources told The Inquirer the Sixers are overvaluing Harris and asking for “outrageous packages in return.” That goes in line with what a source said the Sixers told the Cavs what it would take days before the draft: A package of Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, and a draft pick. There’s no way the Cavs would consider making that deal, and the Sixers knew it. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / June 24, 2023