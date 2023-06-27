Victor Oladipo opts in to his player option

Adrian Wojnarowski: Miami’s Victor Oladipo has exercised his $9.4M option for 2023-24, source tells ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
As expected, Victor Oladipo has opted into the final year of his contract. – 6:09 PM
As expected, Victor Oladipo has opted into the final year of his contract. – 6:09 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Victor Oladipo has opted into his $9.5 million player option with the Heat for next season. – 6:08 PM
Victor Oladipo has opted into his $9.5 million player option with the Heat for next season. – 6:08 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
As @wojespn said, Victor Oladipo just exercised his $9.5 million opt-in for next season. – 6:07 PM
As @wojespn said, Victor Oladipo just exercised his $9.5 million opt-in for next season. – 6:07 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Source confirms that Oladipo today exercised player option for $9.5 M next season, as Woj said. Obviously expected in light of an injury that’s expected to sideline him into 2024 calendar year. Salary could be used in trade potentially – 6:06 PM
Source confirms that Oladipo today exercised player option for $9.5 M next season, as Woj said. Obviously expected in light of an injury that’s expected to sideline him into 2024 calendar year. Salary could be used in trade potentially – 6:06 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Miami’s Victor Oladipo has exercised his $9.4M option for 2023-24, source tells ESPN. – 6:00 PM
Miami’s Victor Oladipo has exercised his $9.4M option for 2023-24, source tells ESPN. – 6:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Victor Oladipo seemingly reduced to Miami Heat spreadsheet component as option looms. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/27/vic… – 12:23 PM
Victor Oladipo seemingly reduced to Miami Heat spreadsheet component as option looms. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/27/vic… – 12:23 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Victor Oladipo seemingly reduced to Miami Heat spreadsheet component as option looms. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/27/vic… Luxury tax likely to factor into whether injured veteran guard plays another game with team, or even is on 2023-24 roster. – 9:03 AM
Victor Oladipo seemingly reduced to Miami Heat spreadsheet component as option looms. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/27/vic… Luxury tax likely to factor into whether injured veteran guard plays another game with team, or even is on 2023-24 roster. – 9:03 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat open busy transaction week with qualifying offers to Orlando Robinson, Jamal Cain. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/26/hea… Next up are decisions involving Omer Yurtseven and Victor Oladipo. – 4:41 PM
Heat open busy transaction week with qualifying offers to Orlando Robinson, Jamal Cain. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/26/hea… Next up are decisions involving Omer Yurtseven and Victor Oladipo. – 4:41 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat has until Thursday to extend a qualifying offer to Omer Yurtseven to make him a restricted free agent. And Victor Oladipo has until Thursday to decide on his $9.5 million player option with the Heat for next season. – 3:27 PM
Heat has until Thursday to extend a qualifying offer to Omer Yurtseven to make him a restricted free agent. And Victor Oladipo has until Thursday to decide on his $9.5 million player option with the Heat for next season. – 3:27 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets rookie Amen Thompson to wear No. 1. Jabari Smith Jr. switched to his preferred No. 10 this off-season. Cam Whitmore will wear No. 7, most recently the number of David Wesley, Kyle Lowry, Jeremy Lin. Sam Decker, Isaiah Canaan, Carmelo Anthony, Joe Johnson, Victor Oladipo. – 1:32 PM
Rockets rookie Amen Thompson to wear No. 1. Jabari Smith Jr. switched to his preferred No. 10 this off-season. Cam Whitmore will wear No. 7, most recently the number of David Wesley, Kyle Lowry, Jeremy Lin. Sam Decker, Isaiah Canaan, Carmelo Anthony, Joe Johnson, Victor Oladipo. – 1:32 PM
More on this storyline
The Heat’s offer to the Wizards is believed to be built around the expiring contract of guard Kyle Lowry and could also include either Duncan Robinson or Victor Oladipo to help fulfill the salary-cap matching component of the deal. The Heat is also expected to include at least one first-round pick in its package. -via Miami Herald / June 17, 2023
The Heat has this year’s first-round pick at No. 18 and either its 2028 or 2029 first-round pick currently available to trade. The Heat would have its first-round selections from this year, 2028 and 2030 available to deal if it waits until after Thursday’s NBA Draft to complete the trade, as it would pick for the Wizards at No. 18 in this scenario. -via Miami Herald / June 17, 2023
Barry Jackson: Just told by front office exec that Kyle Lowry & Victor Oladipo would satisfy cap rules, before July 1, for Bradley Beal trade, once Vic exercises opt in because rule limiting apron teams from taking in 110 percent (instead of 125) of what they trade out doesn’t start until July 1. So Heat can do Lowry/Vic or Lowry/Duncan Robinson. -via Twitter @flasportsbuzz / June 17, 2023