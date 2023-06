Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson pick LeBron James as the GOAT over Michael Jordan

Before coming to the NBA, Wemby played for Metropolitans 92 where he was coached by Vincent Collet, who also leads the French national team. He was part of the coaching clinic in Belgrade last week. In an interview with Telegraf, the specialist commented about the two players. “I hope that Wembanyama will be like Nikola Jokic. He has potential but the most difficult thing is to realize it all. He is only 19 years old. I know him very well because I coached him. I imagine he will be very successful,” Collet said. “It’s possible that, in a few years, all the best basketball players will be from Europe.” -via BasketNews / June 27, 2023