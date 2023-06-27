Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson pick LeBron James as the GOAT over Michael Jordan

The participants of the recently concluded 2023 NBA Draft were not spared from the burning GOAT debate between Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and His Airness Michael Jordan. Top three draft selectees Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller, and Scoot Henderson all had the same answer — and MJ isn’t going to like it one bit. The incoming rookies were all faced with the same question on the red carpet as they were asked to take their pick between LeBron and Jordan. For starters, Wemby, Miller, and Scoot all went in the direction of the NBA’s all-time leading scorer:
Source: Paolo Songco @ Clutch Points
Sean Highkin @highkin
Scoot Henderson and Mike Schmitz watching film together, back when Schmitz was at ESPN before he was hired by the Blazers youtube.com/watch?v=BuPruG… – 11:29 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Will Victor Wembanyama debut in Sacramento’s California Classic? Here’s when we’ll know sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 9:52 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
According to @betonline_ag, Victor Wembanyama is the favorite to win NBA Rookie of the Year next season – SHOCKER!! Scoot Henderson and Chet Holmgren next in line – Lakers rookies Jalen Hood-Schifino and Max Lewis didn’t make this list. pic.twitter.com/kHbL7qmxK3 – 4:31 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets’ presason to include games vs. Spurs, Victor Wembanyama houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 3:24 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets to face Spurs draft pick Sidy Cissoko and the Spurs (also Victor Wembanyama) in preseason games Oct. 16 and 18 in San Antonio. – 2:57 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Heralded top pick Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs will make their home preseason debut at the AT&T Center against the Miami Heat on Oct. 13. pic.twitter.com/ESUqxnGn5h – 2:56 PM
Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer
LeBron James’ SpringHill Co. is co-hosting a one-day film festival focused on empowering athletes and their storytelling at NeueHouse Hollywood on July 13.
The Uninterrupted Film Festival, a collaboration of SpringHill’s digital platform Uninterrupted and Tribeca Enterprises,… – 2:28 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The 2023 NBA Draft was the most-viewed draft ever across the @NBA’s socials and app:
📈 128 million video views, most-ever for the draft
📈 36 million video views for Victor Wembanyama, 1st among draftees
📈 NBA’s IG generated most video views on the platform on June 22 – 2:09 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The Spurs announced dates for three home preseason games today. With Victor Wembanyama aboard, even these are sure to be a hot ticket. expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 1:26 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points scored in a single season:
4,029 — Wilt Chamberlain
3,586 — Wilt Chamberlain
3,041 — Michael Jordan
3,033 — Wilt Chamberlain
The only players to reach 3,000 points in a season. pic.twitter.com/YuWIlpTqLu – 1:12 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
With the recent changes to the NBA Collective Bargaining Agreement and NCAA’s increasing ability to recruit top International talent, Europe seems to fall behind 🤔
Why European basketball might not have the likes of Victor Wembanyama anymore: basketnews.com/news-190836-eu… – 12:24 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
After meeting over the weekend with the former Team USA coach, Victor Wembanyama is skipping out on Team France for the World Cup, @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4640963/2023/0… – 10:40 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Victor Wembanyama has decided not to play for France in this summer’s FIBA World Cup and will focus on preparing for his rookie season with the Spurs and next year’s Paris Olympics, he told French newspaper L’Equipe. spr.ly/6018P6CEC – 9:42 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Victor Wembanyama to skip World Cup to focus on Spurs, Paris Olympics
Victor Wembanyama to skip World Cup to focus on Spurs, Paris Olympics
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Victor Wembanyama will skip the FIBA World Cup, and instead focus on getting ready for his rookie season.
The Spurs begin Summer League play on July 7 vs. the Hornets.
Victor Wembanyama will skip the FIBA World Cup, and instead focus on getting ready for his rookie season.
The Spurs begin Summer League play on July 7 vs. the Hornets.
Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
Victor Wembanyama reverses decision and will not play for France in World Cup to focus on rookie season with Spurs & 2024 Olympics: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:29 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Victor Wembanyama was asked to name his starting 5️⃣ in case the planet would need to be saved 👀
🇺🇸 Steph Curry
🇺🇸 Michael Jordan
🇺🇸 LeBron James
🇻🇮 Tim Duncan
Victor Wembanyama was asked to name his starting 5️⃣ in case the planet would need to be saved 👀
🇺🇸 Steph Curry
🇺🇸 Michael Jordan
🇺🇸 LeBron James
🇻🇮 Tim Duncan
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
I just had a very random thought that maybe Scoot Henderson is Eric Bledsoe. Then I walked outside and smoked a cigarette. – 1:53 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I think he should stay…it would be great to play alongside a guy like Dame”
🏀 The newest member of the @trailblazers Scoot Henderson wants to be Damian Lillard’s teammate in Portland #RipCity #NBADraft
@TermineRadio | @DalenCuff | @SiriusXMSports
siriusxm.us/NBAdraft23 pic.twitter.com/QJVb7b3wNd – 12:27 PM
“I think he should stay…it would be great to play alongside a guy like Dame”
🏀 The newest member of the @trailblazers Scoot Henderson wants to be Damian Lillard’s teammate in Portland #RipCity #NBADraft
@TermineRadio | @DalenCuff | @SiriusXMSports
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
October 29, 2003.
• LeBron James makes his NBA debut.
October 30, 2003.
October 29, 2003.
• LeBron James makes his NBA debut.
October 30, 2003.
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bilal Coulibaly served a few reminders of how young he is (18).
– He first got into basketball because his father’s favorite player was Carmelo
– His first memory as an NBA fan was LeBron winning a title with the Heat
Bilal Coulibaly served a few reminders of how young he is (18).
– He first got into basketball because his father’s favorite player was Carmelo
– His first memory as an NBA fan was LeBron winning a title with the Heat
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Sidy says he looks forward to playing against Scoot Henderson and other former G-League Ignite teammates, as well as LeBron James – 1:02 PM
