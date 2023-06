Woj: Hawks' veterans outside of Trae Young available in trade talks

The Atlanta Hawks are reportedly under a mandate from ownership to get under the luxury tax and have been active in trade talks. The Hawks are not expected to entertain a trade of Trae Young, but Dejounte Murray could be available. “One guy I haven’t heard in trade rumors is Trae Young,” said Brian Windhorst. on the Hoop Collective livestream during the draft. “What about Dejounte Murray?” asked Kevin Pelton . “One guy I haven’t heard in trade rumors is Trae Young,” replied Windhorst after clearing his throat. -via RealGM / June 22, 2023