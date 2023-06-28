Blazers lukewarm on Tyler Herro as part of potential Damian Lillard trade?

So where will Portland look? While any trade will be a collaborative effort between the team and Lillard, the Blazers will, understandably, want the best possible return [for Damian Lillard]. Portland is lukewarm on Tyler Herro, sources told Sports Illustrated. He is entering the first year of a four-year, $130 million contract.
Zach Lowe
Lowe Post podcast: Free agency/offseason mega-preview w/ @HowardBeck: From Dame to just about every team in the league:
Henry Abbott
"little chatter of substantive movement for the Blazers"
… "The Blazers don't appear to be in panic mode to restructure their roster around Lillard" … "essentially call Lillard's bluff"
Jake Fischer
Jeff Goodman
Chris Broussard
Should Ohtani win MVP every single year? Is Steph Curry really an underdog story? Will the Blazers trade Damian Lillard this summer? & more! Guests: @EphraimSalaam @23davidjustice
Barry Jackson
Kelly Iko
New IkoSystem podcast 🎙️: Jeff Van Gundy on Dame Lillard, James Harden + previewing free agency, Houston's potential position of strength and the league-wide impact of the new CBA.
Ira Winderman
Sirius XM NBA
Two Days until Free Agency!
🏀Latest on Damian Lillard
🏀James Harden’s Future
🏀Rumors Swirling
It’s The Starting Lineup with @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine now!
Barry Jackson
Tim MacMahon
StatMuse
Sirius XM NBA
Adam Zagoria
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
The Ringer
Barry Jackson
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Aaron J. Fentress
Evan Sidery @esidery
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
New Lowe Post podcast: Free agency/offseason mega-preview w/ @HowardBeck: The Dame landscape, Collins trade, our 5 Most Intriguing Offseason Teams, tons more:
Dwight Jaynes @dwightjaynes
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
There certainly were a few eyebrows raised this week when Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin publicly doubled down on Portland’s desire to build a team around Damian Lillard. Still, there is a belief among rival execs that the Blazers will not be able to do enough in the coming days to satisfy Lillard’s stated desire to play for a winner, and the two sides will eventually decide its best for both to move on. -via Sports Illustrated / June 28, 2023
Brooklyn, armed with a collection of Suns picks that stretch deep into the decade, can offer the most draft capital. And the Blazers could take a flyer on Ben Simmons, whose contract ($77 million over the next two seasons) isn’t as onerous as it used to be. Several other Eastern Conference contenders, including Boston, New York and Philadelphia, could jump into the mix. -via Sports Illustrated / June 28, 2023
Don’t expect a quick resolution. Lillard doesn’t want to request a trade, and the Blazers don’t love the optics of trading away their franchise player. But Portland, correctly, pushed ahead with its youth movement when it used the third pick on Scoot Henderson last week. When the dust settles on free agency, they may have to double down on it. Lillard averaged a career-best 32.2 points last season but at 32 and with $216 million left on his contract over the next four seasons, he’s an injury away from his value bottoming out. The risk of not trading Lillard before next season is enormous. -via Sports Illustrated / June 28, 2023
But trading Poole, who signed a nearly identical contract to Tyler Herro’s last summer, has only increased speculation from team personnel that the Miami Heat will explore avenues to deal Herro’s own lucrative extension before it even begins — also with consideration to the Heat’s run to the NBA Finals without Herro in the active lineup due to a broken hand. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 23, 2023
Rumors persist the Miami Heat will try to trade Tyler Herro this summer. Herro’s name popped up in a potential trade for Bradley Beal, the Washington Wizards’ talented guard who was recently dealt to Phoenix. “There’s interest in Herro,’’ an NBA executive said. “He’s a good player. I’m sure they could get a starter for him. He’s just not fitting in down there (in Miami).’’ -via Woelfel’s Press Box / June 21, 2023
Wes Goldberg: Pat Riley on Tyler Herro: “We missed him (in the playoffs). People don’t understand just how lethal he is. He gets bigger in the biggest moments. We’ve got two anchors in Bam and Tyler.” -via Twitter @wcgoldberg / June 20, 2023