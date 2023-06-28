Bucks in a promising position to re-sign Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez

In related news, league sources say that Milwaukee is indeed in a promising position when it comes to re-signing both Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez. My sense is that a new deal for Middleton is all but assured at this point, while word is Lopez — despite Houston’s well-chronicled interest and the presumed threat to a Rockets bid would carry — is likewise leaning toward a Bucks return.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Soon-to-be free agent Brook Lopez was announced the Bob Lanier Community Assist Award winner for the 2022-23 season for his continued commitment to supporting youth literacy.
Also, Lopez is set to appear on NBA Today (ESPN) this afternoon…👀👀 – 12:33 PM
Soon-to-be free agent Brook Lopez was announced the Bob Lanier Community Assist Award winner for the 2022-23 season for his continued commitment to supporting youth literacy.
Also, Lopez is set to appear on NBA Today (ESPN) this afternoon…👀👀 – 12:33 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Brook Lopez last season:
— 15.9 PPG
— 6.7 RPG
— 2.5 BPG
— First Team All-Defense
First player in NBA history to record 125+ blocks and 125+ 3-pointers in multiple seasons. pic.twitter.com/nPXw8GjOpW – 11:10 AM
Brook Lopez last season:
— 15.9 PPG
— 6.7 RPG
— 2.5 BPG
— First Team All-Defense
First player in NBA history to record 125+ blocks and 125+ 3-pointers in multiple seasons. pic.twitter.com/nPXw8GjOpW – 11:10 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Dillon Brooks continues to be mentioned by league personnel as the top wing on the Rockets’ radar, per @JakeLFischer.
Meanwhile, Brook Lopez ranks as Houston’s primary big man option.
More free agency intel ➡️ yhoo.it/3NrYS5V pic.twitter.com/fqnn5zwknr – 3:35 PM
Dillon Brooks continues to be mentioned by league personnel as the top wing on the Rockets’ radar, per @JakeLFischer.
Meanwhile, Brook Lopez ranks as Houston’s primary big man option.
More free agency intel ➡️ yhoo.it/3NrYS5V pic.twitter.com/fqnn5zwknr – 3:35 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most stocks over the last 10 seasons:
2,222 — Anthony Davis
1,949 — Andre Drummond
1,920 — Rudy Gobert
1,733 — Draymond Green
1,727 — Giannis Antetokounmpo
1,590 — James Harden
1,515 — Brook Lopez pic.twitter.com/gQ36c8e5Rp – 11:04 AM
Most stocks over the last 10 seasons:
2,222 — Anthony Davis
1,949 — Andre Drummond
1,920 — Rudy Gobert
1,733 — Draymond Green
1,727 — Giannis Antetokounmpo
1,590 — James Harden
1,515 — Brook Lopez pic.twitter.com/gQ36c8e5Rp – 11:04 AM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Dad Update: While the Milwaukee Public Museum sells popcorn in its planetarium, I’ve learned today that the Houston Museum of Natural Science does not allow food of any kind — one more reason why it’s absurd for Brook Lopez to sign with the Rockets this summer – 4:16 PM
Dad Update: While the Milwaukee Public Museum sells popcorn in its planetarium, I’ve learned today that the Houston Museum of Natural Science does not allow food of any kind — one more reason why it’s absurd for Brook Lopez to sign with the Rockets this summer – 4:16 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: From Kyrie to Brook Lopez to Zach LaVine to Gabe/Max/Love to tax restrictions to buyouts to realistic free agent targets and more, asking and answering 10 Heat offseason questions you’ve been asking. And a Lillard update: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 1:34 PM
NEW: From Kyrie to Brook Lopez to Zach LaVine to Gabe/Max/Love to tax restrictions to buyouts to realistic free agent targets and more, asking and answering 10 Heat offseason questions you’ve been asking. And a Lillard update: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 1:34 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Pelicans Rumors: Brook Lopez & How New Orleans will approach NBA Free Agency
youtube.com/watch?v=Vax4IN… pic.twitter.com/z23TXV8Rg1 – 10:16 PM
Pelicans Rumors: Brook Lopez & How New Orleans will approach NBA Free Agency
youtube.com/watch?v=Vax4IN… pic.twitter.com/z23TXV8Rg1 – 10:16 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
A middle-ground Lakers offseason scenario I’ve been mulling today: use cap room, but keep Rui at 10-12 million. This leaves you ≈ $18 million in space, plus the room MLE at $7.6 million for a guard.
$18 million: Brook Lopez
$10-12 million: Rui Hachimura
$7.6 million: Seth Curry – 9:37 PM
A middle-ground Lakers offseason scenario I’ve been mulling today: use cap room, but keep Rui at 10-12 million. This leaves you ≈ $18 million in space, plus the room MLE at $7.6 million for a guard.
$18 million: Brook Lopez
$10-12 million: Rui Hachimura
$7.6 million: Seth Curry – 9:37 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Con sus $60 millones bajo el tope, @HoustonRockets perseguirá a varios de estos agentes libres:
Khris Middleton
Brook López
Fred VanVleet
Bruce Brown
Jordan Clarkson
Dillon Brooks
Donte DiVincenzo
Jakob Poeltl
Cam Johnson (RFA)
Austin Reaves (RFA)
Rui Hachimura (RFA) pic.twitter.com/eETxeV5jXb – 6:06 PM
Con sus $60 millones bajo el tope, @HoustonRockets perseguirá a varios de estos agentes libres:
Khris Middleton
Brook López
Fred VanVleet
Bruce Brown
Jordan Clarkson
Dillon Brooks
Donte DiVincenzo
Jakob Poeltl
Cam Johnson (RFA)
Austin Reaves (RFA)
Rui Hachimura (RFA) pic.twitter.com/eETxeV5jXb – 6:06 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Houston — what are your thoughts on this potential 2023-24 #Rockets team?
PG: Fred VanVleet
SG: Jalen Green
SF: Dillon Brooks
PF: Jabari Smith Jr
C: Brook Lopez
Bench: Şengün, Tari, KPJ, Amen, Whitmore, TyTy
Bubble/trade: KJ, Tate, Garuba, Christopher pic.twitter.com/zmeEf7cSiY – 3:50 PM
Houston — what are your thoughts on this potential 2023-24 #Rockets team?
PG: Fred VanVleet
SG: Jalen Green
SF: Dillon Brooks
PF: Jabari Smith Jr
C: Brook Lopez
Bench: Şengün, Tari, KPJ, Amen, Whitmore, TyTy
Bubble/trade: KJ, Tate, Garuba, Christopher pic.twitter.com/zmeEf7cSiY – 3:50 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Rockets plan to pursue the following free agents next week, per @Jonathan_Feigen (houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n…):
Khris Middleton
Brook Lopez
Fred VanVleet
Bruce Brown
Cam Johnson (RFA)
Jordan Clarkson
Austin Reaves (RFA)
Dillon Brooks
Rui Hachimura (RFA)
Donte DiVincenzo
Jakob… pic.twitter.com/MfjxfOJue4 – 12:33 PM
The Rockets plan to pursue the following free agents next week, per @Jonathan_Feigen (houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n…):
Khris Middleton
Brook Lopez
Fred VanVleet
Bruce Brown
Cam Johnson (RFA)
Jordan Clarkson
Austin Reaves (RFA)
Dillon Brooks
Rui Hachimura (RFA)
Donte DiVincenzo
Jakob… pic.twitter.com/MfjxfOJue4 – 12:33 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Rockets plan to pursue the following free agents next week, per @Jonathan_Feigen (houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n…):
Khris Middleton
Brook Lopez
Fred VanVleet
Bruce Brown
Cam Johnson (RFA)
Jordan Clarkson
Austin Reaves (RFA)
Dillon Brooks
Rui Hachimura (RFA)
Donte DiVincenzo (RFA)… pic.twitter.com/XWACkrSsTt – 12:30 PM
The Rockets plan to pursue the following free agents next week, per @Jonathan_Feigen (houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n…):
Khris Middleton
Brook Lopez
Fred VanVleet
Bruce Brown
Cam Johnson (RFA)
Jordan Clarkson
Austin Reaves (RFA)
Dillon Brooks
Rui Hachimura (RFA)
Donte DiVincenzo (RFA)… pic.twitter.com/XWACkrSsTt – 12:30 PM
More on this storyline
Draymond Green opted out of his contract, but is widely expected to re-sign with the Warriors. The same goes for Bucks free agents Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez. Russell Westbrook seems likely to stay with the Clippers. -via GQ.com / June 27, 2023
While staying with the Raptors still sounds like it’s on the table for both parties, Houston is prepared to offer VanVleet a very competitive deal, while all those whispers about a James Harden return have noticeably decreased in recent weeks. The Rockets, sources said, are considering short-term, high-salary contracts in order to land top-target free agents with their $61 million in cap space. It would take a maximum contract to ultimately lure VanVleet from Toronto, sources said, which would top out at two-years, $80 million. Dillon Brooks continues to be mentioned by league personnel as the top wing on the Rockets’ radar, in addition to Brook Lopez ranking as Houston’s primary big man option. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 27, 2023
According to a person with knowledge of their thinking, they have interest in the Bucks’ Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez, the Nuggets’ Bruce Brown, the Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson, the Lakers’ Rui Hachimura and Austin Reeves, the Nets’ Cam Johnson, the Warriors’ Donte DiVincenzo, the Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks, the Raptors’ Jakob Poeltl and the Mavericks’ Dwight Powell. -via Houston Chronicle / June 25, 2023
Sources contend Khris Middleton, who opted out of his contract for $40 million next season, will also remain in Milwaukee and sign a four-year, $140 million deal. However, there are some NBA officials who aren’t dismissing the possibility of a Middleton sign-and-trade. The only teams that are positioned to accommodate Middleton’s large salary are Houston, Indiana and San Antonio. -via Woelfel’s Press Box / June 28, 2023