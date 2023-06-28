Bucks in a promising position to re-sign Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez

Bucks in a promising position to re-sign Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Soon-to-be free agent Brook Lopez was announced the Bob Lanier Community Assist Award winner for the 2022-23 season for his continued commitment to supporting youth literacy.
Also, Lopez is set to appear on NBA Today (ESPN) this afternoon…👀👀 – 12:33 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Brook Lopez last season:
— 15.9 PPG
— 6.7 RPG
— 2.5 BPG
— First Team All-Defense
First player in NBA history to record 125+ blocks and 125+ 3-pointers in multiple seasons. pic.twitter.com/nPXw8GjOpW11:10 AM

Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Dillon Brooks continues to be mentioned by league personnel as the top wing on the Rockets’ radar, per @JakeLFischer.
Meanwhile, Brook Lopez ranks as Houston’s primary big man option.
More free agency intel ➡️ yhoo.it/3NrYS5V pic.twitter.com/fqnn5zwknr3:35 PM

StatMuse @statmuse
Most stocks over the last 10 seasons:
2,222 — Anthony Davis
1,949 — Andre Drummond
1,920 — Rudy Gobert
1,733 — Draymond Green
1,727 — Giannis Antetokounmpo
1,590 — James Harden
1,515 — Brook Lopez pic.twitter.com/gQ36c8e5Rp11:04 AM

Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Dad Update: While the Milwaukee Public Museum sells popcorn in its planetarium, I’ve learned today that the Houston Museum of Natural Science does not allow food of any kind — one more reason why it’s absurd for Brook Lopez to sign with the Rockets this summer – 4:16 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: From Kyrie to Brook Lopez to Zach LaVine to Gabe/Max/Love to tax restrictions to buyouts to realistic free agent targets and more, asking and answering 10 Heat offseason questions you’ve been asking. And a Lillard update: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…1:34 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Pelicans Rumors: Brook Lopez & How New Orleans will approach NBA Free Agency
youtube.com/watch?v=Vax4IN… pic.twitter.com/z23TXV8Rg110:16 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
A middle-ground Lakers offseason scenario I’ve been mulling today: use cap room, but keep Rui at 10-12 million. This leaves you ≈ $18 million in space, plus the room MLE at $7.6 million for a guard.
$18 million: Brook Lopez
$10-12 million: Rui Hachimura
$7.6 million: Seth Curry – 9:37 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Con sus $60 millones bajo el tope, @HoustonRockets perseguirá a varios de estos agentes libres:
Khris Middleton
Brook López
Fred VanVleet
Bruce Brown
Jordan Clarkson
Dillon Brooks
Donte DiVincenzo
Jakob Poeltl
Cam Johnson (RFA)
Austin Reaves (RFA)
Rui Hachimura (RFA) pic.twitter.com/eETxeV5jXb6:06 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans
Houston — what are your thoughts on this potential 2023-24 #Rockets team?
PG: Fred VanVleet
SG: Jalen Green
SF: Dillon Brooks
PF: Jabari Smith Jr
C: Brook Lopez
Bench: Şengün, Tari, KPJ, Amen, Whitmore, TyTy
Bubble/trade: KJ, Tate, Garuba, Christopher pic.twitter.com/zmeEf7cSiY3:50 PM

Evan Sidery @esidery
The Rockets plan to pursue the following free agents next week, per @Jonathan_Feigen (houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n…):
Khris Middleton
Brook Lopez
Fred VanVleet
Bruce Brown
Cam Johnson (RFA)
Jordan Clarkson
Austin Reaves (RFA)
Dillon Brooks
Rui Hachimura (RFA)
Donte DiVincenzo
Jakob… pic.twitter.com/MfjxfOJue412:33 PM
Draymond Green opted out of his contract, but is widely expected to re-sign with the Warriors. The same goes for Bucks free agents Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez. Russell Westbrook seems likely to stay with the Clippers. -via GQ.com / June 27, 2023
While staying with the Raptors still sounds like it’s on the table for both parties, Houston is prepared to offer VanVleet a very competitive deal, while all those whispers about a James Harden return have noticeably decreased in recent weeks. The Rockets, sources said, are considering short-term, high-salary contracts in order to land top-target free agents with their $61 million in cap space. It would take a maximum contract to ultimately lure VanVleet from Toronto, sources said, which would top out at two-years, $80 million. Dillon Brooks continues to be mentioned by league personnel as the top wing on the Rockets’ radar, in addition to Brook Lopez ranking as Houston’s primary big man option. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 27, 2023
Sources contend Khris Middleton, who opted out of his contract for $40 million next season, will also remain in Milwaukee and sign a four-year, $140 million deal. However, there are some NBA officials who aren’t dismissing the possibility of a Middleton sign-and-trade. The only teams that are positioned to accommodate Middleton’s large salary are Houston, Indiana and San Antonio. -via Woelfel’s Press Box / June 28, 2023

