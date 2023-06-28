Bucks likely to bring back Jae Crowder

Jae Crowder, who turns 33 on July 6, is an unrestricted free agent. He is free to sign with any team, with the Bucks not receiving any compensation. He will undoubtedly draw interest from several teams during the free agency period, which begins July 1. But sources said Crowder is leaning heavily toward signing with the Bucks, who fired Budenholzer shortly after the season and hired Adrian Griffin as his replacement,
Source: Woelfel's Press Box
Gambadoro: The Jae Crowder situation was all on Monty. He told people he was too difficult to handle and coach. Monty didn’t want Jae. It wasn’t the Suns organization. He didn’t want Jae around. As far as Deandre Ayton, Monty didn’t want him either. He wanted them to trade him to Indiana for Myles Turner. He didn’t like coaching Ayton. When Ayton signed his maximum contract when the Suns matched his offer sheet, Monty wasn’t even there and didn’t show up when Ayton signed it at the arena or call him to say congratulations. -via HoopsHype / June 19, 2023
Jae Crowder: DEAR MOMMA, I MUST SAY THANK YOU FOR EVERY LIFE LESSON. THANK YOU FOR THE LOVE & GUIDANCE YOU PROVIDED NOT ONLY ME BUT OUR FAMILY.! I THINK OF YOU DAILY AND I HOPE IM STILL MAKING YOU PROUD.! YOUR YOUNG KING MISSING YOU & LOVE YOU SO MUCH! HAPPY MOTHERS DAY.! 🌹 🕊️ 💜 -via Twitter @CJC9BOSS / May 14, 2023