Bucks likely to bring back Jae Crowder

Bucks likely to bring back Jae Crowder

Main Rumors

Bucks likely to bring back Jae Crowder

June 28, 2023- by

By |

Jae Crowder, who turns 33 on July 6, is an unrestricted free agent. He is free to sign with any team, with the Bucks not receiving any compensation. He will undoubtedly draw interest from several teams during the free agency period, which begins July 1. But sources said Crowder is leaning heavily toward signing with the Bucks, who fired Budenholzer shortly after the season and hired Adrian Griffin as his replacement,
Source: Woelfel’s Press Box

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On Dennis Schroder, Drew Eubanks, Kevin Love, Jae Crowder, George Hill and 35 other free agents the Suns should try to target with the veteran minimum: bit.ly/4376HUI pic.twitter.com/D65ldNvV6B3:09 PM

More on this storyline

Gambadoro: The Jae Crowder situation was all on Monty. He told people he was too difficult to handle and coach. Monty didn’t want Jae. It wasn’t the Suns organization. He didn’t want Jae around. As far as Deandre Ayton, Monty didn’t want him either. He wanted them to trade him to Indiana for Myles Turner. He didn’t like coaching Ayton. When Ayton signed his maximum contract when the Suns matched his offer sheet, Monty wasn’t even there and didn’t show up when Ayton signed it at the arena or call him to say congratulations. -via HoopsHype / June 19, 2023
JAE CROWDER: AWW MAN COACH REALLY?! THATS HOW YOU FEEL 🤦🏾‍♂️ -via Twitter @CJC9BOSS / June 19, 2023

, Main Rumors

, , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home