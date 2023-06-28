Bulls have talked to teams on Zach LaVine trade but want more than Wizards got in Beal trade

The bigger questions in Chicago come down to the Bulls’ perceived Big Three of Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and free agent Nikola Vucevic. The Bulls have engaged several teams on LaVine trade opportunities, sources said, as the All-Star guard enters the second season of a five-year, $215 million contract. Chicago, however, is said to hold LaVine’s trade value far above the return that Washington netted for Bradley Beal earlier this month, and it’s difficult to find a trade partner for the Bulls that is willing to sacrifice blue-chip players and first-round draft capital for the 28-year-old and his lucrative contract in the league’s new economic landscape.
Source: Yahoo! Sports
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Despite his lack of interest in a New York Knicks deal, the Chicago Bulls should continue looking at potential Zach LaVine trades. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/26/chi… – 7:00 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
New @Ringer: Scattered thoughts on free agency, including a logical path for Dame to stay in Portland, how the Clippers can add another star, a Zach LaVine hypothetical I am increasingly obsessed with, speculation about the Rockets, FVV, and so much more theringer.com/2023/6/27/2377… – 11:42 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
In this suggested trade, the Chicago Bulls would be ditching Zach LaVine in a deal with the Brooklyn Nets. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/chicago-… – 8:00 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Despite his lack of interest in a New York Knicks deal, the Chicago Bulls should continue looking at potential Zach LaVine trades. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/26/chi… – 5:20 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: From Kyrie to Brook Lopez to Zach LaVine to Gabe/Max/Love to tax restrictions to buyouts to realistic free agent targets and more, asking and answering 10 Heat offseason questions you’ve been asking. And a Lillard update: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 1:34 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
In this suggested trade, the Chicago Bulls would be ditching Zach LaVine in a deal with the Brooklyn Nets. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/chicago-… – 4:00 PM
Zach LaVine’s representatives would be against a deal to the Knicks, the Daily News has learned. The Bulls are reportedly gauging interest in the All-Star guard, which prompted speculation that the Knicks — who are strapped with future draft assets — would get involved. But a source said the LaVine camp isn’t interested in dealing with the Knicks, who have a reputation around the league of favoring clients of CAA, the agency that employed Leon Rose before his move to the Knicks front office. -via New York Daily News / June 23, 2023
The Bulls, according to league sources, are valuing Zach LaVine highly, as they should. He’s a two-time All-Star who is coming off a season in which he overcame a slow start to average 24.8 points per game on a true shooting percentage of 60.7 percent. One league source said the Bulls would be focused on getting a good young player, multiple first-round picks and salary filler if they decide to trade LaVine. Another said one first-round pick and an established, high-end player might be sufficiently intriguing. -via NBC Sports Chicago / June 19, 2023
…but it’s the Chicago Bulls who have started contacting teams, quietly gauging the trade interest in Zach LaVine, league sources told Yahoo Sports. It remains to be seen just how willing Chicago is to part ways with LaVine, or if it receives a commensurate offer for his services. LaVine has four seasons remaining on his five-year, $215 million contract, and multiple teams have indicated the Bulls are holding a steep valuation for LaVine — one that’s likely to exceed what Washington can ultimately net for Beal. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 15, 2023
