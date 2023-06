Extension for Harrison Barnes possible?

Collins has close to $52 million left on his current deal, plus a $26.58 million player option in 2025-26. The Hawks, league sources have said, could have had Harrison Barnes in a deal with the Sacramento Kings a year ago but decided not to do it. This draft season, sources tell me, they decided it was time to find a home to dump his contract to give the team more roster flexibility. They found the right partner in Danny Ainge and the Jazz . So, now everyone is going to have to come up with a new player to plug into fake trade talks — at least for the near future. -via The Athletic / June 27, 2023