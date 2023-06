Heat decide against waiving and stretching Kyle Lowry, now focused on trading him

Two people in contact with the Heat said Miami had considered using the waive-and-stretch provision on Lowry, which would have meant absorbing cap hits of $9.9 million each of the next three seasons instead of a $29.7 million hit on next year’s cap, should he remain with the team. But the Heat ultimately has decided against that, according to a source, in part because the $9.9 million cap hits in 2024-25 and 2025-26 would be burdensome . -via Miami Herald / June 28, 2023