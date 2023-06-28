Indications remain that James Harden will remain in Philadelphia

Brian Windhorst: I don’t think just because James Harden opts out of his player option, which I would expect him to do, it means that he’s leaving. He took a significant pay cut last year to help the Sixers build up that roster and they did, they signed P.J. Tucker, they traded for Melton. And so Harden, frankly, is in a little bit of debt based on his production. So I expect the Sixers’ offer to be considerably higher on whatever number of years it is. The indications are that Harden is going to remain in Philadelphia. I would not say for sure it is a done deal but those are the indications. It really will come down to what sort of contract they negotiate. They can get up to four years. I’m sure Philadelphia, with a 33-year-old, would like it shorter. And those are the negotiations they have been working on in recent weeks.
Source: Twitter @GetUpESPN
Source: Twitter @GetUpESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
For @YahooSports: Everything you need to know about free agency, from the likelihood that James Harden and Kyrie Irving return to their teams to the restricted market and all the big extensions we can expect to be signed this summer.
sports.yahoo.com/nba-free-agenc… – 10:40 AM
For @YahooSports: Everything you need to know about free agency, from the likelihood that James Harden and Kyrie Irving return to their teams to the restricted market and all the big extensions we can expect to be signed this summer.
sports.yahoo.com/nba-free-agenc… – 10:40 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Re-plugging my work @973espn from Monday because it has both James Harden extremes (opt in and opt out/re-sign at annual max), what it would mean for the Sixers cap sheet, and what resources they’d have available this summer:
973espn.com/what-you-need-… – 9:32 AM
Re-plugging my work @973espn from Monday because it has both James Harden extremes (opt in and opt out/re-sign at annual max), what it would mean for the Sixers cap sheet, and what resources they’d have available this summer:
973espn.com/what-you-need-… – 9:32 AM
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
New IkoSystem podcast 🎙️: Jeff Van Gundy on Dame Lillard, James Harden + previewing free agency, Houston’s potential position of strength and the league-wide impact of the new CBA.
Spotify: sptfy.com/O87I
Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 8:44 AM
New IkoSystem podcast 🎙️: Jeff Van Gundy on Dame Lillard, James Harden + previewing free agency, Houston’s potential position of strength and the league-wide impact of the new CBA.
Spotify: sptfy.com/O87I
Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 8:44 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Two Days until Free Agency!
🏀Latest on Damian Lillard
🏀James Harden’s Future
🏀Rumors Swirling
It’s The Starting Lineup with @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine now!
📻 Listen on the SXM App siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive
📺 Watch on the NBA App app.link.nba.com/Sirius-2 pic.twitter.com/HFnIgTgGvy – 7:02 AM
Two Days until Free Agency!
🏀Latest on Damian Lillard
🏀James Harden’s Future
🏀Rumors Swirling
It’s The Starting Lineup with @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine now!
📻 Listen on the SXM App siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive
📺 Watch on the NBA App app.link.nba.com/Sirius-2 pic.twitter.com/HFnIgTgGvy – 7:02 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Full story from Tobias Harris’ media appearance this afternoon, including an emphatic “of course” he wants James Harden to return to the Sixers.
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 6:46 PM
Full story from Tobias Harris’ media appearance this afternoon, including an emphatic “of course” he wants James Harden to return to the Sixers.
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 6:46 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most stocks over the last 10 seasons:
2,222 — Anthony Davis
1,949 — Andre Drummond
1,920 — Rudy Gobert
1,733 — Draymond Green
1,727 — Giannis Antetokounmpo
1,590 — James Harden
1,515 — Brook Lopez pic.twitter.com/gQ36c8e5Rp – 11:04 AM
Most stocks over the last 10 seasons:
2,222 — Anthony Davis
1,949 — Andre Drummond
1,920 — Rudy Gobert
1,733 — Draymond Green
1,727 — Giannis Antetokounmpo
1,590 — James Harden
1,515 — Brook Lopez pic.twitter.com/gQ36c8e5Rp – 11:04 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
NBA free agency: Where will James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Draymond Green land? My look at the NBA’s top free agents for @Sportsnaut bit.ly/3Jyc1th pic.twitter.com/GYhE6MX4xD – 8:58 AM
NBA free agency: Where will James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Draymond Green land? My look at the NBA’s top free agents for @Sportsnaut bit.ly/3Jyc1th pic.twitter.com/GYhE6MX4xD – 8:58 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Jalen Hurts needs to run less
Four year Harden?
Phillies facing hot Cubs team
Jalapeños
⬇️ go.audacy.com/acgFAGUcYAb – 6:46 AM
Jalen Hurts needs to run less
Four year Harden?
Phillies facing hot Cubs team
Jalapeños
⬇️ go.audacy.com/acgFAGUcYAb – 6:46 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Sixers beat reporter drama!?
Tobias Harris, VanVleet, Harden, Lillard.
All the latest
libertyballers.com/2023/6/27/2377… – 1:14 AM
Sixers beat reporter drama!?
Tobias Harris, VanVleet, Harden, Lillard.
All the latest
libertyballers.com/2023/6/27/2377… – 1:14 AM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Si James Harden renueva en Philadelphia, @HoustonRockets pone sus miras en @FredVanVleet, por el cual están dispuestos a pagar $30 millones por temporada, dice Marc. Dillon Brooks quiere más que la excepción media de $12.4 millones pero anticipan que se unirá al equipo. pic.twitter.com/FsJpGdUf7w – 11:27 PM
Si James Harden renueva en Philadelphia, @HoustonRockets pone sus miras en @FredVanVleet, por el cual están dispuestos a pagar $30 millones por temporada, dice Marc. Dillon Brooks quiere más que la excepción media de $12.4 millones pero anticipan que se unirá al equipo. pic.twitter.com/FsJpGdUf7w – 11:27 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Top 4:
— 2017 Westbrook
— 2019 Harden
— 2017 Harden
— 2000 Shaq
Guess the stat. pic.twitter.com/HqHNNEAFCH – 5:48 PM
Top 4:
— 2017 Westbrook
— 2019 Harden
— 2017 Harden
— 2000 Shaq
Guess the stat. pic.twitter.com/HqHNNEAFCH – 5:48 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Will James Harden return to Philly? His decision will define Sixers’ approach to NBA free agency inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 4:38 PM
Will James Harden return to Philly? His decision will define Sixers’ approach to NBA free agency inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 4:38 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Should he opt out of his current deal, James Harden would be eligible to re-sign with the Sixers on a new deal that would pay him, at most, $47.6 million in 2023-24; a raise of nearly $12 million over his 2022-23 salary.
What that means and more:
973espn.com/what-you-need-… – 4:00 PM
Should he opt out of his current deal, James Harden would be eligible to re-sign with the Sixers on a new deal that would pay him, at most, $47.6 million in 2023-24; a raise of nearly $12 million over his 2022-23 salary.
What that means and more:
973espn.com/what-you-need-… – 4:00 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Are these Damian Lillard’s last days in Portland? Where is James Harden headed? And sharing a few (belated) thoughts on Chris Paul being…a Warrior.
My latest on a few of the NBA offseason’s bigger storylines, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4640012/2023/0… – 11:36 AM
Are these Damian Lillard’s last days in Portland? Where is James Harden headed? And sharing a few (belated) thoughts on Chris Paul being…a Warrior.
My latest on a few of the NBA offseason’s bigger storylines, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4640012/2023/0… – 11:36 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
James Harden at each stop:
Thunder —
12.7 PPG | 3.4 RPG | 2.5 APG
Rockets —
29.6 PPG | 6.0 RPG | 7.7 APG
Nets —
23.4 PPG | 8.2 RPG | 10.5 APG
76ers —
21.0 PPG | 6.4 RPG | 10.6 APG
Where will The Beard be to start next season? pic.twitter.com/pWBmcNJxUX – 11:00 AM
James Harden at each stop:
Thunder —
12.7 PPG | 3.4 RPG | 2.5 APG
Rockets —
29.6 PPG | 6.0 RPG | 7.7 APG
Nets —
23.4 PPG | 8.2 RPG | 10.5 APG
76ers —
21.0 PPG | 6.4 RPG | 10.6 APG
Where will The Beard be to start next season? pic.twitter.com/pWBmcNJxUX – 11:00 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
New podcast! NBA free agency and trade talk
alongside @ChrisBHaynes on #thisleague UNCUT is out NOW. Covering:
🏀 Draymond Green
🏀 Chris Paul
🏀 James Harden
🏀 Deandre Ayton
🏀 Damian Lillard
🏀 And more!
LISTEN HERE: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 10:18 AM
New podcast! NBA free agency and trade talk
alongside @ChrisBHaynes on #thisleague UNCUT is out NOW. Covering:
🏀 Draymond Green
🏀 Chris Paul
🏀 James Harden
🏀 Deandre Ayton
🏀 Damian Lillard
🏀 And more!
LISTEN HERE: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 10:18 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
What might a new Harden contract look like & how will it affect the Sixers’ cap sheet?
What the hell are the first & second aprons?
When would a Tobias Harris trade happen?
What about their own free agents?
What you need to know as free agency opens:
973espn.com/what-you-need-… – 10:12 AM
What might a new Harden contract look like & how will it affect the Sixers’ cap sheet?
What the hell are the first & second aprons?
When would a Tobias Harris trade happen?
What about their own free agents?
What you need to know as free agency opens:
973espn.com/what-you-need-… – 10:12 AM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
A look at the options for James Harden and why Houston controls free agency.
youtu.be/cZMEq7T0DOQ – 9:56 AM
A look at the options for James Harden and why Houston controls free agency.
youtu.be/cZMEq7T0DOQ – 9:56 AM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
From @sam_amick this morning/
“Only Harden and his inner circle truly know which way he is leaning, but a source close to him reconfirmed that the Rockets remain a serious possibility.”
theathletic.com/4640012/2023/0… – 9:05 AM
From @sam_amick this morning/
“Only Harden and his inner circle truly know which way he is leaning, but a source close to him reconfirmed that the Rockets remain a serious possibility.”
theathletic.com/4640012/2023/0… – 9:05 AM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Per @sam_amick, “Only Harden and his inner circle truly know which way he is leaning, but a source close to him reconfirmed that the #Rockets remain a serious possibility.” theathletic.com/4640012/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/IR5eg7GFdU – 8:40 AM
Per @sam_amick, “Only Harden and his inner circle truly know which way he is leaning, but a source close to him reconfirmed that the #Rockets remain a serious possibility.” theathletic.com/4640012/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/IR5eg7GFdU – 8:40 AM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
New from @TheSteinLine this afternoon:
“The Houston Rockets continue to be mentioned as a likely leading suitor for [Dillon] Brooks once the free agent market opens…
The idea that James Harden will re-sign with Philadelphia in free agency rather than return to Houston for a… – 2:22 PM
New from @TheSteinLine this afternoon:
“The Houston Rockets continue to be mentioned as a likely leading suitor for [Dillon] Brooks once the free agent market opens…
The idea that James Harden will re-sign with Philadelphia in free agency rather than return to Houston for a… – 2:22 PM
More on this storyline
Adam Wexler: From @WindhorstESPN this morning on @GetUpESPN – “The Rockets are out there, from what I am told, very aggressively chasing other free agents. They are not acting as if they think are getting James Harden.” Harden’s opt-out decision deadline is June 29 (Thursday). -via Twitter @AdamJWexler / June 28, 2023
While staying with the Raptors still sounds like it’s on the table for both parties, Houston is prepared to offer VanVleet a very competitive deal, while all those whispers about a James Harden return have noticeably decreased in recent weeks. The Rockets, sources said, are considering short-term, high-salary contracts in order to land top-target free agents with their $61 million in cap space. It would take a maximum contract to ultimately lure VanVleet from Toronto, sources said, which would top out at two-years, $80 million. Dillon Brooks continues to be mentioned by league personnel as the top wing on the Rockets’ radar, in addition to Brook Lopez ranking as Houston’s primary big man option. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 27, 2023
Get Up: “I think James Harden is going to remain a Sixer, but that doesn’t mean that there’s not some question marks surrounding how it’s going to play out.” 👀 @WindhorstESPN pic.twitter.com/8PhuoGWfn9 -via Twitter @GetUpESPN / June 27, 2023