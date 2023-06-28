Jevon Carter to decline his $2.24 million player option

Michael Scotto: Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon Carter will decline his $2.24 million player option for the 2023-24 season and become an unrestricted free agent, a league source told @hoopshype. Carter, a strong defender, shot 42.1 percent from 3-point range in 81 regular-season games played.
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon Carter will decline his $2.24 million player option for the 2023-24 season and become an unrestricted free agent, a league source told @hoopshype. Carter, a strong defender, shot 42.1 percent from 3-point range in 81 regular-season games played. – 11:31 PM
Jim Owczarski: As for any decision on his option, or any contract news, Jevon Carter laughed: “You know I can’t give you that information! C’mon man! You know I can’t give that up right now!” -via Twitter @JimOwczarski / June 12, 2023
Sunday afternoon’s matinee between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Oakland Athletics at American Family Field was just that for a group of about 50 fathers and sons. But why they were in attendance was part of an ongoing and broad conversations in the Milwaukee community about fatherhood and the mental health of Black men. Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon Carter and his partner Taylor Houston founded the Treadmill Mentality Foundation in the last year, and they partnered with Heal Black Man to host the outing. -via Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel / June 12, 2023
The purpose of their foundation is to support local organizations who focus on children and families, but Carter said they didn’t want to limit it to any one specific area of need. “I just didn’t want to base it on one thing,” he said. “I feel like there’s a lot of different areas in life that people are going to need help on and I didn’t just want to base my life on just one specific thing. I feel like I care about a whole lot of stuff in life.” -via Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel / June 12, 2023