Jevon Carter to decline his $2.24 million player option

Sunday afternoon’s matinee between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Oakland Athletics at American Family Field was just that for a group of about 50 fathers and sons. But why they were in attendance was part of an ongoing and broad conversations in the Milwaukee community about fatherhood and the mental health of Black men. Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon Carter and his partner Taylor Houston founded the Treadmill Mentality Foundation in the last year, and they partnered with Heal Black Man to host the outing . -via Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel / June 12, 2023