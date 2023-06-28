Knicks, Timberwolves, Bulls, Pistons interested in Donte DiVincenzo

In some ways, it starts with Josh Hart. Hart, Donte DiVincenzo’s college teammate at Villanova, has a $13 million player option for 2023-24. He was widely expected to opt out of the deal and become a free agent. But the Knicks and Hart recently agreed to push the date to decide on the option to Thursday. This suggests that Hart’s decision could impact a corresponding move for New York. I assume that corresponding move involves making a run at DiVincenzo. As SNY reported, prominent members of the Knick organization are in favor of pursuing DiVincenzo in free agency. There is mutual interest between the Knicks and DiVincenzo.
Source: SportsNet New York
Ian Begley @IanBegley
GSW went 15-10 in games Donte DiVincenzo started last season. Warriors outscored opponents by 157 points in those games when DiVincenzo was on the floor. There’s mutual interest between DiVincenzo & the Knicks, but NYK will have competition for the FA: sny.tv/articles/rippl… – 2:45 PM
Anil Gogna @AnilGognaNBA
As expected, Donte DiVincenzo declined his $4.7M PO with the Warriors. Using his non-bird rights (starting at 120% of his previous salary) the max Golden State can offer him is 4yrs/$23.2M.
This is $30M less than a team with the full NTMLE, which could offer him 4yrs/$53.3M. – 6:07 PM
As expected, Donte DiVincenzo declined his $4.7M PO with the Warriors. Using his non-bird rights (starting at 120% of his previous salary) the max Golden State can offer him is 4yrs/$23.2M.
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“I always want our players to be in the best position possible going forward. I’m very happy for Donte that he’s put himself in a good spot.”
Steve Kerr has known the likely inevitable with Donte DiVincenzo. From the end of March: nbcsportsbayarea.com/nba/golden-sta… – 5:57 PM
“I always want our players to be in the best position possible going forward. I’m very happy for Donte that he’s put himself in a good spot.”
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Donte DiVincenzo is hitting free agency after declining his $4.7M player option with the Warriors, per @kendra__andrews. pic.twitter.com/HjLYc6qrMy – 5:15 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Donte DiVincenzo is not picking up his $4.7 million player option with the Warriors and will enter unrestricted free agency, source tells ESPN. – 5:03 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
The Villanova Knicks? 👀
There’s been growing noise among league personnel about Donte DiVincenzo joining Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart in New York, per @JakeLFischer.
More free agency intel ➡️ yhoo.it/3NrYS5V pic.twitter.com/74QKNpxjB1 – 4:33 PM
The Villanova Knicks? 👀
There’s been growing noise among league personnel about Donte DiVincenzo joining Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart in New York, per @JakeLFischer.
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
During today’s podcast (13:15) @SwipaCam and I mentioned 7 names that Denver could target if Bruce Brown leaves for more money in free agency:
Donte DiVincenzo
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Delon Wright
Patrick Beverley
Ayo Dosunmu
Dennis Smith Jr.
Kris Dunn
youtube.com/watch?v=ZgpL8T… – 11:35 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Con sus $60 millones bajo el tope, @HoustonRockets perseguirá a varios de estos agentes libres:
Khris Middleton
Brook López
Fred VanVleet
Bruce Brown
Jordan Clarkson
Dillon Brooks
Donte DiVincenzo
Jakob Poeltl
Cam Johnson (RFA)
Austin Reaves (RFA)
Rui Hachimura (RFA) pic.twitter.com/eETxeV5jXb – 6:06 PM
New York will have competition. Minnesota, Chicago and Detroit are among the teams with interest in DiVincenzo, as other outlets have reported. Minnesota and Chicago both could have access to the non-taxpayer midlevel exception. Detroit projects to have cap space and could exceed the amount of the exception available to New York, Chicago and Minnesota. -via SportsNet New York / June 28, 2023
Anil Gogna: As expected, Donte DiVincenzo declined his $4.5M PO with the Warriors. Using his non-bird rights (starting at 120% of his previous salary) the max Golden State can offer him is 4yrs/$23.2M. This is $30M less than a team with the full NTMLE, which could offer him 4yrs/$53.3M. -via Twitter @AnilGognaNBA / June 27, 2023
Bobby Marks: Because Donte DiVincenzo accrued non-bird rights, the most Golden St. offer in a new contract is $5.4M. Golden St. enters free agency $14.7M over the luxury tax. Roster resources: – Draymond Green – Vet minimum exception – 2nd rd exception (T. Jackson-Davis) -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / June 27, 2023