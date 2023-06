Kyrie Irving expected to re-sign with Mavericks

The two didn’t face each other again until this past February, when the Lakers visited Dallas. At one point during the game, coming out of a timeout, Schroder went to guard Irving as the Mavericks inbounded the ball. That’s when Irving said to him, “I want to apologize. We’ve been going at it for so many years, you know that’s not me.” Schroder was touched by the apology . “He said he was going through something at the time and that’s why he reacted like that,” Schroder said. “To say that, and you’re such a powerful player? That means everything. We swapped jerseys after that game. I’m right back on the same side I was the first six, seven, years. I respect him as a player and as a human.” -via FoxSports.com / June 28, 2023