Kyrie Irving expected to re-sign with Mavericks

Evan Sidery: The “full expectation” is Kyrie Irving will re-sign with the Mavericks once free agency begins, per @wojespn: – Legitimate places Kyrie would even consider leaving Dallas for are “extremely limited, perhaps almost nil.” – Money aspect won’t be an issue for Irving’s new deal with the Mavericks. Only fully guaranteed years is the question. The max dollar amount Irving could potentially sign with Dallas is 5-years, $272.9 million.
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavericks’ biggest competitor to re-sign Kyrie Irving in free agency? Themselves dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 9:44 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
NBA Free Agency: What’s the market for Kyrie Irving outside of Dallas?
NBA Free Agency: What’s the market for Kyrie Irving outside of Dallas?
Evan Sidery @esidery
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Are Mavericks reserving a jersey for Kyrie Irving? Here’s what rookie numbers reveal dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 11:08 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
NBA free agency: Where will James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Draymond Green land? My look at the NBA’s top free agents for @Sportsnaut bit.ly/3Jyc1th pic.twitter.com/GYhE6MX4xD – 8:58 AM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
En el verano de 2017, el entonces GG de Denver Tim Connelly recibió una llamada de @Cavs proponiendo un traspaso que hubiese llevado a @KyrieIrving a @Nuggets. El DT Michael Malone se opuso a la idea, insistiendo que Jokic y Murray solo requerían tiempo juntos. pic.twitter.com/SwoiZ6jdzS – 10:37 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From Kyrie to Lopez to Vic to Max to Gabe to Love to free agent minimum options and a lot more, asking and answering 10 questions about what the Heat can and cannot do this offseason. And where Lillard situation stands: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 7:30 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Derek Lively II will wear No. 2 for the Mavs. Kyrie Irving, should he return to Dallas, has requested No. 11. pic.twitter.com/2H4UTDKyhT – 3:58 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jersey news!
After the Nets trade, Tim Hardaway Jr. requested to change jerseys to No. 10 (DFS’ old number), and then Kyrie Irving wanted No. 11, so Dereck Lively II can wear No. 2
O-Max Prosper will wear No. 8. pic.twitter.com/GIG9NqWLGV – 3:58 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs GM Nico Harrison on how 2 new rookies fit plan to re-with Kyrie Irving in free agency: “I think they complement it perfectly.” – 3:50 PM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
NBA players have a starkly different view of Kyrie than most media and a lot of fans. Here’s why: foxsports.com/stories/nba/wh… – 3:24 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: From Kyrie to Brook Lopez to Zach LaVine to Gabe/Max/Love to tax restrictions to buyouts to realistic free agent targets and more, asking and answering 10 Heat offseason questions you’ve been asking. And a Lillard update: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 1:34 PM
Dennis Schroder had an issue with Irving at one point as well, as the result of an altercation two years ago in a game in Brooklyn. Schroder felt Irving was being unduly physical guarding him and Irving appeared upset when Schroder complained to the referees. At one point, they stood nose to nose and Schroder said, “C’mon, n—-!” Irving shouted back, “You can’t say that! You’re from Germany!” -via FoxSports.com / June 28, 2023
Schroder, born to a Gambian mother in Germany, was incensed. They continued barking at each other and were ejected. “My first six, seven years I respected him so much because it didn’t matter if he’d bust your ass with a 40-point game or had a quiet game, he was always the same guy,” Schroder said. “Didn’t talk s—. Then we had that incident in Brooklyn, which surprised me because it was out of nothing. I was shocked. I’m not going to lie. I asked LeBron, ‘Why did he act like that?’ LeBron said, ‘I don’t know, just let it go.’” -via FoxSports.com / June 28, 2023
The two didn’t face each other again until this past February, when the Lakers visited Dallas. At one point during the game, coming out of a timeout, Schroder went to guard Irving as the Mavericks inbounded the ball. That’s when Irving said to him, “I want to apologize. We’ve been going at it for so many years, you know that’s not me.” Schroder was touched by the apology. “He said he was going through something at the time and that’s why he reacted like that,” Schroder said. “To say that, and you’re such a powerful player? That means everything. We swapped jerseys after that game. I’m right back on the same side I was the first six, seven, years. I respect him as a player and as a human.” -via FoxSports.com / June 28, 2023