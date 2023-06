Kyrie Irving intends to take meetings with teams in free agency

Evan Sidery: The “full expectation” is Kyrie Irving will re-sign with the Mavericks once free agency begins, per @wojespn: – Legitimate places Kyrie would even consider leaving Dallas for are “extremely limited, perhaps almost nil.” – Money aspect won’t be an issue for Irving’s new deal with the Mavericks. Only fully guaranteed years is the question. The max dollar amount Irving could potentially sign with Dallas is 5-years, $272.9 million. -via Twitter @esidery / June 28, 2023