Kyrie Irving intends to take meetings with teams in free agency

StatMuse @statmuse
Kyrie in Dallas:
27.0 PPG
5.0 RPG
6.0 APG
51/39/95%
The only player not named Luka to average 25+ PPG as a Mav. pic.twitter.com/pL0GUgrWqf – 3:15 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
So, did a Mavs source decide not to give Lowe the information he wanted or something?
Rare to see a national guy so butthurt that he decides not to even discuss a team with one of the biggest draws in the league (Luka), one of the most discussed (Kyrie), amidst a huge offseason – 1:07 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
For @YahooSports: Everything you need to know about free agency, from the likelihood that James Harden and Kyrie Irving return to their teams to the restricted market and all the big extensions we can expect to be signed this summer.
sports.yahoo.com/nba-free-agenc… – 10:40 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
From @CallieCaplan:
Mavericks’ biggest competitor to re-sign Kyrie Irving in free agency? Themselves dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 9:44 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Free Agency: What’s the market for Kyrie Irving outside of Dallas?
nj.com/sports/2023/06… – 8:16 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Are Mavericks reserving a jersey for Kyrie Irving? Here’s what rookie numbers reveal dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 11:08 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
NBA free agency: Where will James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Draymond Green land? My look at the NBA’s top free agents for @Sportsnaut bit.ly/3Jyc1th pic.twitter.com/GYhE6MX4xD – 8:58 AM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
En el verano de 2017, el entonces GG de Denver Tim Connelly recibió una llamada de @Cavs proponiendo un traspaso que hubiese llevado a @KyrieIrving a @Nuggets. El DT Michael Malone se opuso a la idea, insistiendo que Jokic y Murray solo requerían tiempo juntos. pic.twitter.com/SwoiZ6jdzS – 10:37 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From Kyrie to Lopez to Vic to Max to Gabe to Love to free agent minimum options and a lot more, asking and answering 10 questions about what the Heat can and cannot do this offseason. And where Lillard situation stands: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 7:30 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Derek Lively II will wear No. 2 for the Mavs. Kyrie Irving, should he return to Dallas, has requested No. 11. pic.twitter.com/2H4UTDKyhT – 3:58 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jersey news!
After the Nets trade, Tim Hardaway Jr. requested to change jerseys to No. 10 (DFS’ old number), and then Kyrie Irving wanted No. 11, so Dereck Lively II can wear No. 2
O-Max Prosper will wear No. 8. pic.twitter.com/GIG9NqWLGV – 3:58 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs GM Nico Harrison on how 2 new rookies fit plan to re-with Kyrie Irving in free agency: “I think they complement it perfectly.” – 3:50 PM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
NBA players have a starkly different view of Kyrie than most media and a lot of fans. Here’s why: foxsports.com/stories/nba/wh… – 3:24 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: From Kyrie to Brook Lopez to Zach LaVine to Gabe/Max/Love to tax restrictions to buyouts to realistic free agent targets and more, asking and answering 10 Heat offseason questions you’ve been asking. And a Lillard update: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 1:34 PM
The Lakers have been signaling that they intend to match any offer for restricted free agents Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, with GM Rob Pelinka firm in the belief that continuity offers L.A. its best chance to improve. Whether that extends to D’Angelo Russell is unclear. The Lakers could clear as much as $17 million in cap room by cutting ties with Russell, Malik Beasley (who has a $16.5 million team option) and Mo Bamba (a $10.3 million nonguaranteed deal). That’s not enough to pursue, say, Kyrie Irving, but it would allow L.A. to make a run at one of the many mid-level free agents. -via Sports Illustrated / June 28, 2023
Evan Sidery: The “full expectation” is Kyrie Irving will re-sign with the Mavericks once free agency begins, per @wojespn: – Legitimate places Kyrie would even consider leaving Dallas for are “extremely limited, perhaps almost nil.” – Money aspect won’t be an issue for Irving’s new deal with the Mavericks. Only fully guaranteed years is the question. The max dollar amount Irving could potentially sign with Dallas is 5-years, $272.9 million. -via Twitter @esidery / June 28, 2023
Dennis Schroder had an issue with Irving at one point as well, as the result of an altercation two years ago in a game in Brooklyn. Schroder felt Irving was being unduly physical guarding him and Irving appeared upset when Schroder complained to the referees. At one point, they stood nose to nose and Schroder said, “C’mon, n—-!” Irving shouted back, “You can’t say that! You’re from Germany!” -via FoxSports.com / June 28, 2023