Michael Singer: One team with significant interest in signing Bruce Brown away from Denver is the Los Angeles Lakers, multiple sources told @denverpost. The Lakers could offer him the full MLE ($12.3M annually). Nuggets can only offer up to $7.8M this year.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Kinda funny how whenever the Lakers play the Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals, they target their glue guy in the following offseason. In 2020, there were all of those rumors about the Lakers targeting Jerami Grant. Now it’s Bruce Brown. – 6:44 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Bruce Brown is a dream MLE target. My pipe dream BAE target would be Seth Curry.
I obviously think he makes more, but damn it, just once, it would be nice to see a LeBron Lakers team with a knockdown movement shooter. – 6:40 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The more I look at the numbers on Lakers using the MLE on Bruce Brown, the more it seems like the Lakers can keep Bamba or use the BAE, but not both. If they do keep Mo, they probably have to keep Rui/DLo’s numbers a bit lower. Maybe give Rui a fifth-year at a lower cap figure. – 6:38 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I do really like the fit of Bruce Brown for the Lakers, but the one minor issue is that it sort of pushes Jarred Vanderbilt out of his role. That’s not a huge concern. Trades exist, and never a bad thing to have multiple high-level perimeter defenders. But would feel for Vando. – 6:26 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
The Lakers have “significant interest” in signing Bruce Brown, per @msinger. pic.twitter.com/dKKSfrL0kP – 6:22 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
One team with significant interest in signing Bruce Brown away from Denver is the Los Angeles Lakers, multiple sources told @denverpost.
The Lakers could offer him the full MLE ($12.3M annually). Nuggets can only offer up to $7.8M this year. – 6:06 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Live with @HarrisonWind. Got a great show planned.
✅ Bruce Brown “extension?”
✅ @Spinella14 on the Nuggets’ draft
youtube.com/live/ZpeXmByu5… – 4:31 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Big @DNVR_Nuggets show coming up in 15 minutes.
– Congrats to Bruce Brown on his “extension”?
– Nikola Jokic advises Anthony Black
– @Spinella14 on the Nuggets’ draft picks
youtube.com/watch?v=ZpeXmB… – 4:14 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Here it is! The first official list of the Bruce Brown free agents (other than Bruce Brown).
For @RealGM basketball.realgm.com/analysis/27215… – 2:01 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll:
@BroncoSquatch and I did our third annual offseason Nuggets podcast, sharing our free agency targets, what happens to Bruce Brown, and much more.
Audio
spreaker.com/user/milehighs…
YouTube
youtube.com/watch?v=N8zW7w… pic.twitter.com/TQbXsfpQmW – 12:05 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Pickaxe and Roll is going LIVE with @BroncoSquatch shortly!
We will discuss:
-The New CBA
-Retaining free agents
-What happens if Bruce Brown leaves?
-Nuggets Free Agency/Trade Targets
youtube.com/watch?v=N8zW7w… – 9:59 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Chatted with @RichieCozz on @CBSNewsColorado about Nuggets rookies Julian Strawther and Jalen Pickett, the chances Bruce Brown returns in free agency, and if the Nuggets should be concerned by what’s happening around them in the West. The short answer is, “No.” pic.twitter.com/HYHEWEc2IB – 9:38 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
During today’s podcast (13:15) @SwipaCam and I mentioned 7 names that Denver could target if Bruce Brown leaves for more money in free agency:
Donte DiVincenzo
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Delon Wright
Patrick Beverley
Ayo Dosunmu
Dennis Smith Jr.
Kris Dunn
youtube.com/watch?v=ZgpL8T… – 11:35 PM
More on this storyline
Reported on Monday morning’s episode of Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective, ESPN’s Tim MacMahon said that not just do the Mavs have interest in Nuggets free-agent wing Bruce Brown, but they might have passed up the chance to sign him last summer. “Our old buddy [Marc Stein] linked him to the Mavericks. I’ve heard similar things,” MacMahon said. “I actually heard that the Mavericks maybe could have had him last summer but thought that JaVale McGee was the bigger prize.” -via Sports Illustrated / June 27, 2023
According to a person with knowledge of their thinking, they have interest in the Bucks’ Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez, the Nuggets’ Bruce Brown, the Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson, the Lakers’ Rui Hachimura and Austin Reeves, the Nets’ Cam Johnson, the Warriors’ Donte DiVincenzo, the Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks, the Raptors’ Jakob Poeltl and the Mavericks’ Dwight Powell. -via Houston Chronicle / June 25, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: As the Nuggets prepare for possibility of losing Bruce Brown in free agency, they’ll be drafting at No. 29, 32 and 37 on Thursday with a chance to keep gathering up young role players for this championship window. GM Calvin Booth picked Christian Braun at No. 21 last year. -via Twitter @wojespn / June 21, 2023