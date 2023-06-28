Momentum rising for Harrison Barnes to re-sign with Kings

Carmichael Dave: Hearing a couple of things: 1. Momentum to bring Harrison Barnes back to the Kings is picking up major steam. Numbers still to be worked out. 2. Houston has emerged as the favorite to sign Kyle Kuzma.
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Free agent yak with @sam_amick, @ThompsonScribe and me on this week’s “Hoops, Adjacent” ep of @AthleticNBAShow. Draymond, Kuzma, Harrison Barnes, Harden, VanVleet, and more. Listen in!:
theathletic.com/podcast/8-the-… – 12:02 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
There’s no logical scenario where Harrison Barnes returning to the Kings is a bad thing. It’s that simple. – 2:19 AM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Muchos dan por sentado que Harrison Barnes terminará con @Pacers porque jugó para el DT cuando coincidieron en DAL y con el armador en @SacramentoKings.
Veremos.
De concretarse esa transacción, @SacramentoKings tendría un hueco que llenar entre ala-pívots.
¿A quién ficharían? pic.twitter.com/TmBWX0iO3d – 12:39 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Pacers are “strong contenders” to sign Harrison Barnes in free agency, per @JakeLFischer (sports.yahoo.com/2023-nba-free-…).
Barnes would provide Indiana a reliable veteran wing to round out their starting lineup. pic.twitter.com/7aVpabkrwi – 12:23 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Coach? Check. Draft? Check.
The Pistons now turn to free agency with about $30 million in cap space.
I look at some targets and make the case for why Harrison Barnes might make more sense for DET than Cam Johnson.
Subscription still $1 inside story!
theathletic.com/4639069/2023/0… – 8:05 AM
James Ham: According to a league source, the Kings and Harrison Barnes’ camp have restarted talks. No word if he will sign a new extension, but they are back at the table. -via Twitter @James_HamNBA / June 28, 2023
Collins has close to $52 million left on his current deal, plus a $26.58 million player option in 2025-26. The Hawks, league sources have said, could have had Harrison Barnes in a deal with the Sacramento Kings a year ago but decided not to do it. This draft season, sources tell me, they decided it was time to find a home to dump his contract to give the team more roster flexibility. They found the right partner in Danny Ainge and the Jazz. So, now everyone is going to have to come up with a new player to plug into fake trade talks — at least for the near future. -via The Athletic / June 27, 2023
According to a league source, the Kings have had discussions with Barnes on a potential extension in the last few weeks, but those conversations went quiet. He might be the best option for continuity’s sake, as long as McNair can add depth in free agency or through trade. -via Kings Beat / June 27, 2023
