Nikola Vucevic, Bulls nearing agreement on big extension

Shams Charania: The Chicago Bulls and center Nikola Vucevic are nearing a three-year, $60 million contract extension, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium .
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Bulls make the Nikola Vucevic contract extension official pic.twitter.com/8ubK0ENS8P – 4:13 PM
Bulls make the Nikola Vucevic contract extension official pic.twitter.com/8ubK0ENS8P – 4:13 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
I’ve added a Poeltl/Vucevic thought to the @TheAthleticNBA free agency live blog, which is a good way to stay up to date with everything. theathletic.com/live-blogs/nba… – 4:07 PM
I’ve added a Poeltl/Vucevic thought to the @TheAthleticNBA free agency live blog, which is a good way to stay up to date with everything. theathletic.com/live-blogs/nba… – 4:07 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Nikola Vucevic nearing three-year, $60 million extension with Bulls, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/nikol… – 4:04 PM
Nikola Vucevic nearing three-year, $60 million extension with Bulls, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/nikol… – 4:04 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Here’s what we had on Vucevic in the Chicago section of the FA guide. pic.twitter.com/rfth0WwMnE – 4:04 PM
Here’s what we had on Vucevic in the Chicago section of the FA guide. pic.twitter.com/rfth0WwMnE – 4:04 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Nikola Vucevic is finalizing a contract extension with the Chicago Bulls
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 4:02 PM
Nikola Vucevic is finalizing a contract extension with the Chicago Bulls
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 4:02 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 3-pointers by a center all-time:
839 — Karl-Anthony Towns
788 — Brook Lopez
677 — Nikola Vucevic
655 — Al Horford
Nobody else has more than 600. pic.twitter.com/6tllEtMmXL – 4:01 PM
Most 3-pointers by a center all-time:
839 — Karl-Anthony Towns
788 — Brook Lopez
677 — Nikola Vucevic
655 — Al Horford
Nobody else has more than 600. pic.twitter.com/6tllEtMmXL – 4:01 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
The Chicago Bulls are reportedly bringing back big man Nikola Vucevic on a new three-year, $60 million deal. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/28/chi… – 4:00 PM
The Chicago Bulls are reportedly bringing back big man Nikola Vucevic on a new three-year, $60 million deal. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/28/chi… – 4:00 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
I outlined the Bulls’ thought process in giving Vooch $20m annually here.
I don’t feel great about the extension, but their options were limited.
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/ni… – 3:51 PM
I outlined the Bulls’ thought process in giving Vooch $20m annually here.
I don’t feel great about the extension, but their options were limited.
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/ni… – 3:51 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Nikola Vucevic and the Chicago Bulls are finalizing a three-year, $60M contract extension, his agents tell @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/eTOAHjOFBb – 3:51 PM
Nikola Vucevic and the Chicago Bulls are finalizing a three-year, $60M contract extension, his agents tell @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/eTOAHjOFBb – 3:51 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Nikola Vucevic is nearing a 3-year, $60 million contract extension with the Bulls, per @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/Law9JHlmcQ – 3:48 PM
Nikola Vucevic is nearing a 3-year, $60 million contract extension with the Bulls, per @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/Law9JHlmcQ – 3:48 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic is finalizing a three-year, $60M contract extension, his agents Bill Duffy and Rade Fillipovich tell ESPN. – 3:47 PM
Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic is finalizing a three-year, $60M contract extension, his agents Bill Duffy and Rade Fillipovich tell ESPN. – 3:47 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Nikola Vucevic as a Bull:
— 18.2 PPG
— 11.1 RPG
— 49/34/81%
— Most threes all-time by a Chicago center
3 more years as a Bull. pic.twitter.com/qdvhSUXipv – 3:45 PM
Nikola Vucevic as a Bull:
— 18.2 PPG
— 11.1 RPG
— 49/34/81%
— Most threes all-time by a Chicago center
3 more years as a Bull. pic.twitter.com/qdvhSUXipv – 3:45 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
(i initially read the vooch contract as three years, *$80 million* 😅) – 3:44 PM
(i initially read the vooch contract as three years, *$80 million* 😅) – 3:44 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Chicago Bulls and center Nikola Vucevic are nearing a three-year, $60 million contract extension, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/xYo9vF0Gk1 – 3:40 PM
The Chicago Bulls and center Nikola Vucevic are nearing a three-year, $60 million contract extension, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/xYo9vF0Gk1 – 3:40 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
The Chicago Bulls want to bring back Nikola Vucevic, but not at an insane price. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/28/chi… – 3:10 PM
The Chicago Bulls want to bring back Nikola Vucevic, but not at an insane price. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/28/chi… – 3:10 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
The Chicago Bulls were recently predicted to re-sign Nikola Vucevic in free agency this summer. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/27/chi… – 8:01 PM
The Chicago Bulls were recently predicted to re-sign Nikola Vucevic in free agency this summer. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/27/chi… – 8:01 PM
More on this storyline
The Chicago Bulls announced today the team has extended center Nikola Vučević. In accordance with team policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed. “During his time in Chicago, Nikola has proven that he is a special player both on and off the court,” said Artūras Karnišovas, Executive Vice President – Basketball Operations. “He has produced at an elite level since we acquired him and will remain an integral part of our foundation moving forward. Nikola’s willingness to do whatever is asked of him to help us win, while also being an established veteran leader for our group, makes him a valuable component of the culture of our organization. He is a consummate professional and tremendous teammate, which plays a big role in making us an attractive destination for other players. We are excited to have him continue to be part of our journey.” -via NBA.com / June 28, 2023
“I’m excited to continue my journey as a Chicago Bull,” said Vučević. “Since I have arrived in Chicago, everyone in the organization has been incredibly welcoming to my family and me. I am motivated more than ever to achieve our mutual goals as a team. I want to thank the Reinsdorf family and Artūras for continuing to believe in me. I also want to thank Bulls fans for the constant support, you guys are the best part about playing in Chicago. We will work harder than ever to bring success to the city of Chicago.” -via NBA.com / June 28, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic is finalizing a three-year, $60M contract extension, his agents Bill Duffy and Rade Fillipovich tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / June 28, 2023