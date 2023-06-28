Pacers weighing serious three-year offer for Max Strus

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
An apparent favorite is emerging in the race to sign Max Strus away from Miami in NBA free agency: marcstein.substack.com/p/pinpointing-… – 8:10 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: After considering waive-and-stretch provision, Heat has decided to bypass that option with Lowry and will either trade Kyle this summer or open season with him and see what develops at trade deadline. PLUS Strus, Lillard, more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:03 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From PM: Heat willing, eager to wait patiently on Lillard. And updates on Vincent, Strus, more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:44 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat to wait patiently on Lillard and schedule meeting with Vincent in California. And Strus, Love, more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 8:40 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Per sources, Heat plans to patiently wait on Lillard, while other teams reportedly pursue other business. Where thing stands, including an interesting report in past hour. PLUS Heat wants Vincent back. And Strus update, Love, stretch bigs, more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:18 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Max Strus is expected to sign with a team for at least the mid-level exception soon after free agency begins, per @ZachLowe_NBA (podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the…):
“The amount of Max Strus buzz right now is ridiculous.” pic.twitter.com/LHQv02BH4s – 5:00 PM
Max Strus is expected to sign with a team for at least the mid-level exception soon after free agency begins, per @ZachLowe_NBA (podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the…):
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman: Heat decisions with Strus, Vincent come with cold context sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/26/ira… – 12:10 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman: Heat decisions with Strus, Vincent come with cold context. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/26/ira… Pat Riley, “Players might be more readily available than they’ve ever been.” – 9:03 AM
More on this storyline
Barry Jackson: Pistons and much of Cental division has interest in Strus. Hard for Heat to compete with that with their tax situation -via Twitter @flasportsbuzz / June 28, 2023
At this juncture, Max Strus, a career 37.1% 3-point shooter over three seasons with Miami, appears headed out of South Beach on the open market. There are several teams often mentioned by league personnel as Strus suitors, from those with cap room like Detroit, Indiana and Orlando, to teams that have the full mid-level exception like Cleveland, and others that are working to get under the first tax apron and gain access to that $12.2 million salary slot. The Cavaliers are looking at all kinds of wing targets, sources said, from Strus to Kelly Oubre to Georges Niang. There appears to be enough of an interest in Strus around the NBA that league figures aren’t expecting the DePaul product to return to Miami, and Strus sounds likely to command above the full mid-level in average annual salary when everything’s said and done. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 28, 2023
While the Heat would like to keep Vincent, re-signing Strus seems less realistic. “The amount of Max Strus buzz right now is ridiculous,” ESPN’s Zach Lowe said. “Max Strus is getting the mid level exception… all those teams are scared that someone with cap room is gonna beat that offer.” -via Miami Herald / June 27, 2023