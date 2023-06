Patrick Beverley: Players around the NBA impressed with Chet Holmgren

Presti, speaking on Saturday, provided an update on Holmgren. It is our hope that he’ll be out there, our expectation. Chet is doing great. He has had a great offseason. It is one of those things where you, sometimes, don’t appreciate the consistency of somebody because all through the draft process and since the end of the season, you’re in the building every day and he is out there — same time, same schedule — just monotonously putting in all of this work with our coaches. He has done a great job. He has followed the plan and looks really good. We’re excited for him but I don’t think anybody could be more excited than he is . -via The Rookie Wire / June 25, 2023