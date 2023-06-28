Patrick Beverley: Players around the NBA impressed with Chet Holmgren

Patrick Beverley: I’ve been speaking to some guys around the league and been asking about Chet Holmgren, and their response has been this: Hey Pat, he’s gonna be nice. Not because of his size, not because of his talent, but because of his attitude. … They say he’s not gonna duck s—, he ain’t scared of s—. He’s tough. That’s what’s gonna keep you in the NBA. There are a lot of guys with skills in the league but being tough … mentally tough, he’s gonna be challenged every game yeah but he likes to go back at [opponents].
More on this storyline
Karl-Anthony Towns on Patrick Beverley’s podcast: When my time’s up and I retire… there’s gonna be people who are gonna say that I changed the game. Everything’s up for stipulation and what I like to say, is when this is all over, there’s going to be kids coming up saying they’re going to be able to play a different way because I played in the NBA and did it a different way. -via YouTube / June 14, 2023
Draymond Green: aye [Patrick Beverley] when people come on yo show they change the game!!l?!? 🤯🤯🤯 I’m looking forward to it man -via Twitter @Money23Green / June 14, 2023
Clutch Points: Patrick Beverley says Karl-Anthony Towns is the best big man in the NBA: “When it comes to like offensively gifted players… it’s KAT and it’s James Harden and I think I got KAT one… I’ve been around this motherf*cker.” Thoughts? (via @PatBevPod) pic.twitter.com/XzTpTeT8pq -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 14, 2023
Presti, speaking on Saturday, provided an update on Holmgren. It is our hope that he’ll be out there, our expectation. Chet is doing great. He has had a great offseason. It is one of those things where you, sometimes, don’t appreciate the consistency of somebody because all through the draft process and since the end of the season, you’re in the building every day and he is out there — same time, same schedule — just monotonously putting in all of this work with our coaches. He has done a great job. He has followed the plan and looks really good. We’re excited for him but I don’t think anybody could be more excited than he is. -via The Rookie Wire / June 25, 2023
Rylan Stiles: Sam Presti said “it’s our hope that [Chet Holmgren] will be out there [at summer league]” adds Chet is doing great. -via Twitter @Rylan_Stiles / June 24, 2023
Rylan Stiles: Salt Lake City schedule in full: July 3rd: Jazz July 5th: Grizzlies July 6th: 76ers Jalen Williams and Ousmane Dieng will play, Chet Holmgren “very possible” to play, would assume J-will playing is on the table plus the rookie class These teams will then go to Vegas 7-17. pic.twitter.com/3HaNBlTkFx -via Twitter @Rylan_Stiles / June 18, 2023