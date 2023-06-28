Rockets out of the running for James Harden?

The Houston Rockets are believed to be “out of the running” when it comes to 2023 NBA free agency negotiations with Philadelphia 76ers superstar James Harden, reports Kelly Iko of The Athletic. “In recent days, I’ve understood that Houston is no longer an option for James,” Iko said in a Twitter live stream on Wednesday. “I would call them out of the running,” Iko added. “James was never interested in taking some kind of discount two years in a row. He made, what, $34-35 million this year? He could stand to make 50 to 52 (million). He was not going to take a discount, and the Rockets were never going to pay him that kind of max money.”
Source: Ben DuBose @ Rockets Wire
“Daryl Morey believes in James Harden more than any general manager believes in any player in this league”
There have been approximately 800 conflicting reports on James Harden and his future in recent months. We’ll have a resolution soon enough — but what does a potential new deal look like, and how would it impact the Sixers?
Free agent yak with @sam_amick, @ThompsonScribe and me on this week’s “Hoops, Adjacent” ep of @AthleticNBAShow. Draymond, Kuzma, Harrison Barnes, Harden, VanVleet, and more. Listen in!:
For @YahooSports: Everything you need to know about free agency, from the likelihood that James Harden and Kyrie Irving return to their teams to the restricted market and all the big extensions we can expect to be signed this summer.
Re-plugging my work @973espn from Monday because it has both James Harden extremes (opt in and opt out/re-sign at annual max), what it would mean for the Sixers cap sheet, and what resources they’d have available this summer:
New IkoSystem podcast 🎙️: Jeff Van Gundy on Dame Lillard, James Harden + previewing free agency, Houston’s potential position of strength and the league-wide impact of the new CBA.
Two Days until Free Agency!
🏀Latest on Damian Lillard
🏀James Harden’s Future
🏀Rumors Swirling
Full story from Tobias Harris’ media appearance this afternoon, including an emphatic “of course” he wants James Harden to return to the Sixers.
The Rockets had several internal discussions about Harden last season, sources told SI, with its front office—from owner Tilman Fertitta; his son, Patrick Fertitta; and GM Rafael Stone—in agreement that the team should pursue him. It’s unclear whether Houston’s draft, specifically the selection of 20-year-old playmaker Amen Thompson, altered that thinking, but the Rockets, with $61 million in salary cap space, intend to aggressively pursue veterans when free agency opens. -via Sports Illustrated / June 28, 2023
Brian Windhorst: I don’t think just because James Harden opts out of his player option, which I would expect him to do, it means that he’s leaving. He took a significant pay cut last year to help the Sixers build up that roster and they did, they signed P.J. Tucker, they traded for Melton. And so Harden, frankly, is in a little bit of debt based on his production. So I expect the Sixers’ offer to be considerably higher on whatever number of years it is. The indications are that Harden is going to remain in Philadelphia. I would not say for sure it is a done deal but those are the indications. It really will come down to what sort of contract they negotiate. They can get up to four years. I’m sure Philadelphia, with a 33-year-old, would like it shorter. And those are the negotiations they have been working on in recent weeks. -via Twitter @GetUpESPN / June 28, 2023
Adam Wexler: From @WindhorstESPN this morning on @GetUpESPN – “The Rockets are out there, from what I am told, very aggressively chasing other free agents. They are not acting as if they think are getting James Harden.” Harden’s opt-out decision deadline is June 29 (Thursday). -via Twitter @AdamJWexler / June 28, 2023