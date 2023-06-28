Rockets to come hard after free agent Fred VanVleet, offer him two years, $80 million

One league source told me the Rockets, armed with $60 million in cap room and no state tax in Texas, are going to tempt VanVleet with a two-year deal for $80 million adding veteran stability to a roster teeming with talented players on rookie contracts. … “Everyone outside the [Raptors] seem to say Fred VanVleet is leaving,” said one league source. “But if you’re an agent, that’s what you want everyone to say.”
Source: Michael Grange @ SportsNet
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Less than a year away from Thunder fans viewing Fred VanVleet the same way Sixers fans view Mike Muscala – 12:37 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Free agent yak with @sam_amick, @ThompsonScribe and me on this week’s “Hoops, Adjacent” ep of @AthleticNBAShow. Draymond, Kuzma, Harrison Barnes, Harden, VanVleet, and more. Listen in!:
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Rockets are projected to offer Fred VanVleet a 2-year, $83.6 million contract when free agency begins, per @TheSteinLine (marcstein.substack.com/p/top-nba-free…).
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
New from @TheSteinLine this morning:
“The Rockets want to sign [Fred] VanVleet to a max two-year deal projected at $83.6 million…
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Have spoken to a few people around the league who aren’t buying Houston as a FVV landing spot, despite reported interest. We’ll see. Money talks & HOU has the cap space to make a serious run at Fred (or drive up his price). I’m told the Raptors remain confident they can keep him. – 4:35 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
The Rockets are prepared to offer Fred VanVleet a very competitive deal, per @JakeLFischer.
Sources say it would take a max contract to lure FVV from Toronto, which would top out at 2 years, $80M.
Evan Sidery @esidery
Significant buzz building around Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks potentially signing with the Rockets.
@TheSteinLine (marcstein.substack.com/p/who-do-the-r…) and @JakeLFischer (sports.yahoo.com/2023-nba-free-…) reported today on Houston wanting to sign both once free agency begins.
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
New @Ringer: Scattered thoughts on free agency, including a logical path for Dame to stay in Portland, how the Clippers can add another star, a Zach LaVine hypothetical I am increasingly obsessed with, speculation about the Rockets, FVV, and so much more theringer.com/2023/6/27/2377… – 11:42 AM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
New from @JakeLFischer this morning:
-Rockets planning to use short-term, high-salary contracts to use their $61 million in space
-Could take a 2-year, $80 million contract to lure Fred VanVleet out of Toronto
-Dillon Brooks considered to be Rockets top wing target
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Rockets prioritize Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks in free agency. They have the money to land both.
Tim Chisholm @timpchisholm
I get the Rockets being interested in a culture-vet like VanVleet, but this is a team with a lot of guys who need the ball in their hands.
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Sixers beat reporter drama!?
Tobias Harris, VanVleet, Harden, Lillard.
All the latest
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Si James Harden renueva en Philadelphia, @HoustonRockets pone sus miras en @FredVanVleet, por el cual están dispuestos a pagar $30 millones por temporada, dice Marc. Dillon Brooks quiere más que la excepción media de $12.4 millones pero anticipan que se unirá al equipo. pic.twitter.com/FsJpGdUf7w – 11:27 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Per @TheSteinLine this evening:
“League sources say they see Toronto’s Fred VanVleet and Memphis’ Dillon Brooks at the top of a Rockets wish list widely thought to be headlined by former Rockets All-Star James Harden…
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
This is not reporting, but simply math if FVV and Jak are back at their expected prices: I think trading Gary Trent Jr. would make a lot of sense, assuming you don’t have to attach any assets. – 4:25 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Gradey Dick, who grew up in Wichita, said he’s watched a lot of Fred VanVleet over the years. He’s close with FVV’s college teammate Ron Baker, so he’s met Fred a few times, even went to some of his camps as a kid. He said his dad has a VanVleet poster hanging in their house. – 12:02 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Con sus $60 millones bajo el tope, @HoustonRockets perseguirá a varios de estos agentes libres:
Khris Middleton
Brook López
Fred VanVleet
Bruce Brown
Jordan Clarkson
Dillon Brooks
Donte DiVincenzo
Jakob Poeltl
Cam Johnson (RFA)
Austin Reaves (RFA)
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Houston — what are your thoughts on this potential 2023-24 #Rockets team?
PG: Fred VanVleet
SG: Jalen Green
SF: Dillon Brooks
PF: Jabari Smith Jr
C: Brook Lopez
Bench: Şengün, Tari, KPJ, Amen, Whitmore, TyTy
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Yesterday I found out there’s a subset of Laker fans that think D’Angelo Russell is as good as Fred VanVleet and… can’t say I understand that one.
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Rockets plan to pursue the following free agents next week, per @Jonathan_Feigen (houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n…):
Khris Middleton
Brook Lopez
Fred VanVleet
Bruce Brown
Cam Johnson (RFA)
Jordan Clarkson
Austin Reaves (RFA)
Dillon Brooks
Rui Hachimura (RFA)
Donte DiVincenzo
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Rockets plan to pursue the following free agents next week, per @Jonathan_Feigen (houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n…):
Khris Middleton
Brook Lopez
Fred VanVleet
Bruce Brown
Cam Johnson (RFA)
Jordan Clarkson
Austin Reaves (RFA)
Dillon Brooks
Rui Hachimura (RFA)
More on this storyline
I wrote extensively Monday night about Houston’s interest in signing Fred VanVleet away from Toronto. This has led to a flurry of informants advising me to give strong credence to projections that the Rockets want to sign VanVleet, who shot just 39.3% from the field this past season and 34.2% on 3-pointers, to a max two-year deal projected at $83.6 million. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 28, 2023
More and more as the official start of free agency draws near on Friday at 6 PM ET, league sources say they see Toronto’s Fred VanVleet and Memphis’ Dillon Brooks at the top of a Rockets wish list widely thought to be headlined by former Rockets All-Star James Harden. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 27, 2023
Sources say that the Raptors realize it will likely require an annual salary of at least $30 million (and possibly higher) to secure VanVleet’s return. The Rockets, provided they miss out on Harden, are said to be ready to go to such lengths to sign away one of the last on-court connections to Toronto’s title-winning team from 2018-19. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 27, 2023