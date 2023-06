Rockets to come hard after free agent Fred VanVleet, offer him two years, $80 million

One league source told me the Rockets, armed with $60 million in cap room and no state tax in Texas, are going to tempt VanVleet with a two-year deal for $80 million adding veteran stability to a roster teeming with talented players on rookie contracts. … “Everyone outside the [Raptors] seem to say Fred VanVleet is leaving,” said one league source. “But if you’re an agent, that’s what you want everyone to say.”Source: Michael Grange @ SportsNet