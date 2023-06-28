Suns want multiple rotation players as part of trade for Deandre Ayton

Will Deandre Ayton be in the Suns’ opening night lineup? Phoenix has discussed Ayton with several teams over the last week and reportedly nearly had a deal done with Dallas around draft night. The Suns have been seeking multiple rotation players in exchange for Ayton as Phoenix tries to flesh out a top-heavy roster built around Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. While Ayton talks have cooled in the last few days, don’t be surprised if they pick up again over the next few weeks.
Source: Sports Illustrated
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Frank Vogel spoke with yours truly about his early conversations with Deandre Ayton, his coaching philosophy, Bradley Beal and more: bit.ly/3XuZtIP pic.twitter.com/upTd99bfEI – 11:03 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns coach Frank Vogel spoke with @PHNX_Sports about how he plans to help restore Deandre Ayton, the addition of Bradley Beal, running Point Book lineups and plenty more. For @PHNX_Suns Diehards, here’s the full Q&A: bit.ly/3XuZtIP pic.twitter.com/I243Qi0p0j – 11:21 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA rumors: Suns tried to trade Deandre Ayton to Mavericks; Heat considering waiving Kyle Lowry
NBA rumors: Suns tried to trade Deandre Ayton to Mavericks; Heat considering waiving Kyle Lowry
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Suns, Mavericks reportedly were very close to Deandre Ayton trade around Draft
Suns, Mavericks reportedly were very close to Deandre Ayton trade around Draft
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Aunque Frank Vogel y @Suns insistan que quieren retener a DeAndre Ayton, hoy Marc dice que por poco lo traspasan a @SomosMavs a cambio de Tim Hardaway, Jr. Richaun Holmes y otros activos. Fue cuando DAL quiso incluir a JaVale McGee que se trancó el canje durante el Draft. pic.twitter.com/twli4ZpeZg – 12:12 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On the latest @PHNX_Suns pod, we picked our favorite vet minimum targets for the Suns in free agency and discussed what lies ahead for Deandre Ayton under Frank Vogel
On the latest @PHNX_Suns pod, we picked our favorite vet minimum targets for the Suns in free agency and discussed what lies ahead for Deandre Ayton under Frank Vogel
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On the latest @PHNX_Suns pod, we picked our favorite vet minimum targets for the Suns in free agency and discussed what lies ahead for Deandre Ayton under Frank Vogel
On the latest @PHNX_Suns pod, we picked our favorite vet minimum targets for the Suns in free agency and discussed what lies ahead for Deandre Ayton under Frank Vogel
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
According to @TheSteinLine’s latest, the Suns explored trading Deandre Ayton to the Mavs for Tim Hardaway Jr., JaVale McGee and the newly acquired Richaun Holmes on draft night, but Phoenix didn’t want McGee included:
According to @TheSteinLine’s latest, the Suns explored trading Deandre Ayton to the Mavs for Tim Hardaway Jr., JaVale McGee and the newly acquired Richaun Holmes on draft night, but Phoenix didn’t want McGee included:
Michael Dugat @mdug
If the Mavs truly could have had Ayton by removing McGee from an offer … unless there’s a very significant hard cap or apron or something implication that changes the entire roster building approach, that begins to erode that hope I just tweeted about moments ago. – 10:19 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Good morning.
Got a question. Say you’re the #Suns GM.
Good morning.
Got a question. Say you’re the #Suns GM.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
If the Suns keep Deandre Ayton, the only way they can add external help is on veteran minimum deals. The people enjoyed this number last time, so for @PHNX_Suns, let’s dive into 40 potential free agency targets: bit.ly/4376HUI pic.twitter.com/ONccCbcuAL – 11:03 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
New podcast! NBA free agency and trade talk
alongside @ChrisBHaynes on #thisleague UNCUT is out NOW. Covering:
🏀 Draymond Green
🏀 Chris Paul
🏀 James Harden
🏀 Deandre Ayton
🏀 Damian Lillard
🏀 And more!
New podcast! NBA free agency and trade talk
alongside @ChrisBHaynes on #thisleague UNCUT is out NOW. Covering:
🏀 Draymond Green
🏀 Chris Paul
🏀 James Harden
🏀 Deandre Ayton
🏀 Damian Lillard
🏀 And more!
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Phoenix Suns leaning towards eetaining Deandre Ayton
Phoenix Suns leaning towards eetaining Deandre Ayton
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Sources: Phoenix Suns not interested in 76ers’ Tobias Harris as part of Deandre Ayton trade #Suns #76ers azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 3:01 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Suns to retain center DeAndre Ayton
Suns to retain center DeAndre Ayton
Sources with knowledge of the Phoenix/Dallas trade discussions said a resumption of the Ayton talks could not be ruled out. Trading for Ayton would be a pricey gamble for Dallas, given the years and millions left on the inconsistent big man’s deal, but it’s a gamble that the Mavericks would ultimately be willing to take given their need for a center and the relatively low cost to acquire the player chosen two picks ahead of Luka Dončić at No. 1 overall in 2018. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 27, 2023
The Phoenix Suns engaged in advanced discussions to trade former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton to the Dallas Mavericks last week during the NBA Draft before the talks stalled, league sources say. The proposed deal, sources tell The Stein Line, would have sent Ayton to Dallas for Tim Hardaway Jr., Richaun Holmes and JaVale McGee — but the Suns balked at McGee’s inclusion. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 27, 2023
Evan Sidery: The Suns are viewed around the league as the premier destination for ring-chasing veterans this offseason, per @Gambo987 (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/burns-gambo-podcasts/id730683847?i=1000618415012): “There’s a concern from other teams that everybody is going to go to Phoenix before anywhere else, because of playing time. Phoenix will only be able to fill out the majority of their roster with veteran’s minimum contracts due to the combined salaries of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Deandre Ayton. pic.twitter.com/Sl95bviUdW -via Twitter @esidery / June 26, 2023
