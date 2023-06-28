Timberwolves interested in trade for Monte Morris or Delon Wright

As the Friday legal tampering green flag nears, teams continue to try to get in front of it with trades. League sources tell The Athletic that the Minnesota Timberwolves, looking for point guard depth behind Mike Conley, Jr., have engaged the Wizards in discussions about acquiring either veteran Monte Morris, Washington’s current starter at the point, or veteran Delon Wright, who again was one of the league’s better defensive guards last season after returning from an early-season hamstring pull.
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
During today's podcast (13:15) @SwipaCam and I mentioned 7 names that Denver could target if Bruce Brown leaves for more money in free agency:
Donte DiVincenzo
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Delon Wright
Patrick Beverley
Ayo Dosunmu
Dennis Smith Jr.
Kris Dunn
youtube.com/watch?v=ZgpL8T… – 11:35 PM
So far, though, there’s been no traction with Minnesota and Washington on either Morris or Wright in initial discussions, with the Wizards not engaging the Wolves at present. Minnesota does have Taurean Prince’s $7.4 contract to dangle in talks after Prince’s salary for the 2023-24 season officially became guaranteed on Wednesday. Prince also has $975,000 in unlikely-to-be-earned incentives for next season. -via The Athletic / June 28, 2023
Ava Wallace: Delon Wright is now questionable for tonight’s game with a non-covid illness. -via Twitter @avarwallace / April 4, 2023
The Wizards have already begun contacting opposing teams about trading Monte Morris, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Morris started at point guard alongside Bradley Beal last season after arriving from Denver in the 2022 offseason deal that brought Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to the champion Nuggets. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 22, 2023
