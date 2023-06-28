Victor Wembanyama first Summer League game to be on July 7?

Marc J. Spears: The Spurs say No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama will not be traveling to Sacramento with the summer league team for two games but will join the team in Las Vegas. The Spurs’ first summer league game in Las Vegas will be July 7 against the Charlotte Hornets.
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
RJ Marquez @KSATRJ
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Mike Finger @mikefinger
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Mike Finger @mikefinger
RJ Marquez @KSATRJ
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
But on the day of his introductory press conference at the AT&T; Center on Saturday, Wembanyama took off his shoes, straightened his back, stood still, and allowed his new employers to take a true scientific accounting of the distance between straightened between the top of his scalp and the soles of his feet. The exact number, per a Spurs official? Seven feet, three-and-one-half inches. -via San Antonio Express-News / June 27, 2023
San Antonio was known to be waiting with a short-term contract for Reid and the hope of pairing him with Victor Wembanyama in the frontcourt, sources said. Now the Spurs will have to turn to other targets, perhaps someone like Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas, as New Orleans and San Antonio recently did business on offloading Devonte’ Graham’s contract, and the Pelicans, sources said, have since made Valanciunas available in search of more mobile, rim-protecting big men. New Orleans made one call, sources said, to Cleveland about obtaining Jarrett Allen. Another team that wanted to be in the mix for Reid was Allen’s Cavaliers, sources said. Cleveland would have needed a sign-and-trade avenue to acquire the talented big man. It remains to be seen if the Cavs will continue searching for other frontcourt reserve options behind Allen and Evan Mobley, or if the front office simply valued Reid that highly. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 27, 2023
The participants of the recently concluded 2023 NBA Draft were not spared from the burning GOAT debate between Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and His Airness Michael Jordan. Top three draft selectees Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller, and Scoot Henderson all had the same answer — and MJ isn’t going to like it one bit. The incoming rookies were all faced with the same question on the red carpet as they were asked to take their pick between LeBron and Jordan. For starters, Wemby, Miller, and Scoot all went in the direction of the NBA’s all-time leading scorer: -via Clutch Points / June 27, 2023
