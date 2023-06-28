Victor Wembanyama officially listed at 7-foot, 3.5-inches tall, making him second-tallest player in NBA

Victor Wembanyama has grown a little. Or not, depending on perspective. The official height for the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft, the San Antonio Spurs said Wednesday, is 7 feet, 3-1/2 inches — and that was measured without shoes, per NBA guidelines. That’s a half-inch taller than Wembanyama said he was back in October, when he was in Las Vegas for a pair of exhibition games. (His official height then was 2.21 meters, he said, and he’s now nearly 2.23 meters.) Which makes sense, given that he was 18 then, has turned 19 since and it’s reasonable to think he might still have a bit of growing left.
Source: TIM REYNOLDS @ Associated Press
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Victor Wembanyama debuts at No. 5 in our new Trade Value Rankings, which feature six international players in the Top 8.
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Victor Wembanyama: Not 7-foot-4. Or 7-foot-5, either.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama to skip Sacramento, join Spurs in Las Vegas for Summer League
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Earlier today the Spurs announced Victor Wembanyama will not be with the team in Sacramento for the 2 Summer League games.
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Victor Wembanyama isn’t playing in Sacramento, is expected to play in Vegas.
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
No Victor Wembanyama at the California Classic in Sacramento, but Summer League goers who gambled on Las Vegas might be in for a treat. New post:
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Victor Wembanyama to make his debut at the Las Vegas Summer League on July 7
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs say Victor Wembanyama will not be in Sacramento for the California Classic, but will join the team for the Vegas Summer League. Still unclear how much he’ll play, but he will be there. – 10:42 AM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Spurs say Victor Wembanyama will not join the team in Sacramento for the California Classic Summer League.
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Spurs say Victor Wembanyama will join their summer league team in Las Vegas but will not travel for the two games in Sacramento beforehand next week. San Antonio’s first summer league game is July 7 against Charlotte.
RJ Marquez @KSATRJ
JUST IN: Spurs announce Victor Wembanyama will not travel to California and participate in summer league play in Sacramento, but will join the team in Las Vegas. The Spurs will begin summer league training camp this week. #KSATsports #GoSpursGo – 10:39 AM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
As expected, Victor Wembanyama won’t travel with the Spurs to Sacramento. He’ll join the squad in Las Vegas. – 10:36 AM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
Victor Wembanyama will not travel to Sacramento for summer league, but will go to Vegas. If you listened to our podcast this week, you heard us “guess” exactly that. – 10:31 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Victor Wembanyama is not expected to play in the California Classic at Sacramento. He is expected to play at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas and appear at NBA Con. – 10:31 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Spurs say No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama won’t play in Sacramento’s California Classic sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 10:30 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Updated story: When will we know if Victor Wembanyama will play in the California Classic? Here’s what I’m hearing as of tonight.
Mike Finger @mikefinger
Less than 24 hours into his tenure as a San Antonian, Victor Wembanyama managed a feat Tim Duncan didn’t achieve until after his third NBA championship.
He shrank.
In this column about official measurements, the Spurs help us solve a bit of a mystery:
RJ Marquez @KSATRJ
The Victor Wembanyama effect on Spurs sales in first 48 hours (1/2):
– 3,000% increase year-over-year in online traffic and sales, including all Spurs-owned merchandise, jerseys
– Roughly 4,000 new season ticket deposits since May 16 (memberships still available)
He has been listed by various sites as anywhere between 7-foot-2 and 7-foot-5, in part because of how he towers over other 7-footers when photographed standing with them. The NBA listed him at 7-foot-4 in the league’s guide for last week’s draft, but that was not based off any official measurement. The 7-3.5 figure puts Wembanyama on pace to be the NBA’s second-tallest player this coming season. Officially, the NBA listed Boban Marjanovic at 7-foot-4 this past season, making him the league’s tallest player. Kristaps Porzingis, who played for Washington and has since been traded to Boston, was listed at 7-foot-3. -via Associated Press / June 28, 2023
Poeltl’s return at the right deal has generally been considered a given with the working assumption that a four-year deal worth something around $80 million would do the trick but things can happen and there are few discounts offered in the NBA. Multiple league sources have said the San Antonio Spurs have inquired about the possibility of a reunion with Poeltl as a veteran centre alongside No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama, who they project as a stretch four, at least on offence. -via SportsNet / June 28, 2023
Marc J. Spears: The Spurs say No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama will not be traveling to Sacramento with the summer league team for two games but will join the team in Las Vegas. The Spurs’ first summer league game in Las Vegas will be July 7 against the Charlotte Hornets. -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / June 28, 2023